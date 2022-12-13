Picking a favorite type of cuisine is tough. But my three favorites well that’s easy. Mexican, Italian, and Chinese in no particular order. And those seem to be the most popular nationwide. This is according to our friends at TotalShape.com. They used Google search data to determine which international cuisine is the most popular in each state. They did this by analyzing the number of searches over the past year. This included searches for all the terms related to a specific cuisine. What was North Carolina’s favorite cuisine? Italian. I can support that!

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO