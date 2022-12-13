Read full article on original website
Albemarle Corp Building $180 Million Lithium Facility in Charlotte Adding 200 New Jobs At $94k Per Year
Lithium battery and technology leader Albemarle Corporation just announced plans to build a massive new advanced materials research and development facility in Charlotte’s University City. The new complex will focus on advanced materials R&D, novel process development, and next-gen lithium-ion products. Specific focuses will include; lithium recovery, improve production...
WBTV
Brothers open new Italian deli in Concord with help of Small Business Center and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Saturday, November 18, Kannapolis residents and brothers Tom and Johnny Cook officially opened Tutti’s Italian Market and Deli on Cabarrus Avenue. Their journey to opening their doors was long and full of roadblocks and challenges. The support from the Small Business Center at...
'He will be missed' | York County custodian passes away at school
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County custodian died Thursday morning while at school, the York Comprehensive High School announced on Facebook. Officials said the employee, Al Palmer, died while at the school Thursday morning and confirmed the tragic event happened out of sight of students and staff. You...
WBTV
Several local towns to receive Rural Transformation Grants from NC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday that 42 local governments in rural areas across the state have been awarded grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, supporting rural economic development projects in North Carolina. A total of $19.76 million will be issued in this second round of grantmaking from the Fund, which helps local governments overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan, signed by President Biden last year. The North Carolina Department of Commerce and its Rural Economic Development Division administers the fund.
WBTV
Mecklenburg Co. seeing surge in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Just a few weeks since Thanksgiving and Mecklenburg County is seeing a surge in new COVID-19 cases. According to the county health department, between Nov. 25 and Dec. 8, there were 3,122 cases reported, a 109% increase from the previous two-week period. This indicates a moderate transmission of illness.
WBTV
Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County receives a $90,000 grant from Lowe’s to improve home safety and health outcomes in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County has received a $90,000 grant from Lowe’s to help complete 15 Critical Home Repair Projects in Cabarrus County. The funding is part of Lowe’s partnership renewal with Habitat for Humanity that includes a donation of $2.5 million to support 100 local Habitat organizations undertaking home repair and rehab projects across the U.S.
WBTV
Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes
MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A private home inspector found more construction issues with a local company investigated by WBTV. The new findings raise questions about why code enforcement inspectors in both Union and Mecklenburg Counties were not able to catch the problems the first time around. WBTV’s investigations revealed...
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Cities Among Fastest Growing In U.S.
Does it feel like traffic keeps getting worse in Charlotte? There’s a very real reason for that. According to WCNC-TV, the Charlotte metropolitan area was recently ranked as one of America’s fastest-growing large metros. A study by the Inspection Support Network shows the population changes among large, small,...
Builder
Shea Homes Purchases 51 Acres in Fort Mill, South Carolina
Shea Homes—No. 32 on the 2022 Builder 100—is planning two new South Carolina communities with the purchase of 51 acres in Fort Mill. The land is slated for 137 single-family homes in two distinct new communities: Windell Woods and Solis at Windell Woods. Both communities will offer a variety of single-family floor plans and design options in a location within Tega Cay, South Carolina, city limits.
WBTV
Once service is restored, Piedmont Natural Gas to investigate cutting of gas line
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Piedmont Natural Gas is continuing to work to restore service to thousands of homes, businesses, and schools in Stanly County. On Tuesday afternoon a third-party contractor cut a six inch gas line that supplies natural gas to the county. “Good news is our crews have...
WBTV
Matthew Dobson is first recipient of Officer Jason Shuping Memorial Public Safety Scholarship at Rowan-Cabarrus
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Matthew Dobson has been selected as the first recipient of the Officer Jason Shuping Memorial Public Safety Scholarship at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. The scholarship was established by Shuping’s widow, Haylee Shuping, to provide financial assistance to deserving Basic Law Enforcement Training (B.L.E.T.) students who are pursuing public safety careers in Rowan and Cabarrus counties. Jason Shuping died on December 16, 2020, while on duty with the Concord Police Department.
WCNC
New Rowan-Salisbury school board policy would require teaching assistants to drive school buses
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Rowan-Salsibury school leaders unanimously signed off on a policy that would require new teaching assistants to also drive school buses. The decision is partially due to the fact the district is struggling to find bus drivers. Under the policy, some teaching assistants would be required to be substitute bus drivers when needed.
Councilman tours apartments where residents live in poor conditions
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has been investigating dangerous and unsafe living conditions for some renters in northwest Charlotte and now a city councilman who represents them is getting a first-hand look. Residents at Scarlet Pointe Apartments have told Channel 9′s Almiya White they have nowhere else to go.
6 North Carolina Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including several right here in North Carolina.
kiss951.com
7 Amazing Charlotte Thrift Store Finds
Shopping at thrift stores is one of my favorite things to do. Finding items for a steal and those that are unique and truly one-of-a-kind has always been a joy for me. When I moved to Charlotte, I was pleasantly surprised to discover that there are so many thrift shops and liquidation stores within the area.
kiss951.com
This Is North Carolina’s Favorite Cuisine
Picking a favorite type of cuisine is tough. But my three favorites well that’s easy. Mexican, Italian, and Chinese in no particular order. And those seem to be the most popular nationwide. This is according to our friends at TotalShape.com. They used Google search data to determine which international cuisine is the most popular in each state. They did this by analyzing the number of searches over the past year. This included searches for all the terms related to a specific cuisine. What was North Carolina’s favorite cuisine? Italian. I can support that!
WBTV
Man accused of ‘swatting’ arrested in Charlotte, facing federal charges
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is facing federal charges for making hoax calls to police departments and schools across the country. 20-year-old James Thomas Andrew McCarty was arrested in Charlotte on Wednesday. He is facing nine counts of making a false statement, nine counts of false information and hoax,...
WBTV
Elementary school in Kannapolis recognized for significant academic growth
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Jackson Park Elementary School in Kannapolis was recently honored for student academic performance during the 2021-2022 school year. According to a news release, the North Carolina State School Board approved the final school performance results for all North Carolina public schools for the 2021-22 school year, as the accountability data for all schools were verified. At the forefront of this accountability data is student growth.
Wbt.com
NC Sheriff is reading veterans’ therapy notes to determine gun ownership
Charlotte residents who seek a concealed handgun permit (CHP) need to get a permit through the Mecklenburg County Sheriff. Part of the process includes a check with local mental health facilities to see if a person might be a danger to themselves or others. The sheriff is also sending records requests to the VA – even when applicants are not veterans. This has caused months-long delays.
WBTV
Changes in bus schedules coming for some CMS higher schoolers next school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Big changes are coming to how some students will catch their school bus next year. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is switching to a model called ‘express stops,’ the goal is to reduce the time students are on the bus. Currently, some magnet school students start their...
