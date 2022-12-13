ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Albemarle Corp Building $180 Million Lithium Facility in Charlotte Adding 200 New Jobs At $94k Per Year

Lithium battery and technology leader Albemarle Corporation just announced plans to build a massive new advanced materials research and development facility in Charlotte’s University City. The new complex will focus on advanced materials R&D, novel process development, and next-gen lithium-ion products. Specific focuses will include; lithium recovery, improve production...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'He will be missed' | York County custodian passes away at school

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County custodian died Thursday morning while at school, the York Comprehensive High School announced on Facebook. Officials said the employee, Al Palmer, died while at the school Thursday morning and confirmed the tragic event happened out of sight of students and staff. You...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Several local towns to receive Rural Transformation Grants from NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday that 42 local governments in rural areas across the state have been awarded grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, supporting rural economic development projects in North Carolina. A total of $19.76 million will be issued in this second round of grantmaking from the Fund, which helps local governments overcome challenges that limit their economic competitiveness. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan, signed by President Biden last year. The North Carolina Department of Commerce and its Rural Economic Development Division administers the fund.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Mecklenburg Co. seeing surge in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Just a few weeks since Thanksgiving and Mecklenburg County is seeing a surge in new COVID-19 cases. According to the county health department, between Nov. 25 and Dec. 8, there were 3,122 cases reported, a 109% increase from the previous two-week period. This indicates a moderate transmission of illness.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County receives a $90,000 grant from Lowe’s to improve home safety and health outcomes in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Habitat for Humanity Cabarrus County has received a $90,000 grant from Lowe’s to help complete 15 Critical Home Repair Projects in Cabarrus County. The funding is part of Lowe’s partnership renewal with Habitat for Humanity that includes a donation of $2.5 million to support 100 local Habitat organizations undertaking home repair and rehab projects across the U.S.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A private home inspector found more construction issues with a local company investigated by WBTV. The new findings raise questions about why code enforcement inspectors in both Union and Mecklenburg Counties were not able to catch the problems the first time around. WBTV’s investigations revealed...
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Cities Among Fastest Growing In U.S.

Does it feel like traffic keeps getting worse in Charlotte? There’s a very real reason for that. According to WCNC-TV, the Charlotte metropolitan area was recently ranked as one of America’s fastest-growing large metros. A study by the Inspection Support Network shows the population changes among large, small,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Builder

Shea Homes Purchases 51 Acres in Fort Mill, South Carolina

Shea Homes—No. 32 on the 2022 Builder 100—is planning two new South Carolina communities with the purchase of 51 acres in Fort Mill. The land is slated for 137 single-family homes in two distinct new communities: Windell Woods and Solis at Windell Woods. Both communities will offer a variety of single-family floor plans and design options in a location within Tega Cay, South Carolina, city limits.
FORT MILL, SC
WBTV

Matthew Dobson is first recipient of Officer Jason Shuping Memorial Public Safety Scholarship at Rowan-Cabarrus

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Matthew Dobson has been selected as the first recipient of the Officer Jason Shuping Memorial Public Safety Scholarship at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. The scholarship was established by Shuping’s widow, Haylee Shuping, to provide financial assistance to deserving Basic Law Enforcement Training (B.L.E.T.) students who are pursuing public safety careers in Rowan and Cabarrus counties. Jason Shuping died on December 16, 2020, while on duty with the Concord Police Department.
CONCORD, NC
kiss951.com

7 Amazing Charlotte Thrift Store Finds

Shopping at thrift stores is one of my favorite things to do. Finding items for a steal and those that are unique and truly one-of-a-kind has always been a joy for me. When I moved to Charlotte, I was pleasantly surprised to discover that there are so many thrift shops and liquidation stores within the area.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

This Is North Carolina’s Favorite Cuisine

Picking a favorite type of cuisine is tough. But my three favorites well that’s easy. Mexican, Italian, and Chinese in no particular order. And those seem to be the most popular nationwide. This is according to our friends at TotalShape.com. They used Google search data to determine which international cuisine is the most popular in each state. They did this by analyzing the number of searches over the past year. This included searches for all the terms related to a specific cuisine. What was North Carolina’s favorite cuisine? Italian. I can support that!
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Elementary school in Kannapolis recognized for significant academic growth

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Jackson Park Elementary School in Kannapolis was recently honored for student academic performance during the 2021-2022 school year. According to a news release, the North Carolina State School Board approved the final school performance results for all North Carolina public schools for the 2021-22 school year, as the accountability data for all schools were verified. At the forefront of this accountability data is student growth.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Wbt.com

NC Sheriff is reading veterans’ therapy notes to determine gun ownership

Charlotte residents who seek a concealed handgun permit (CHP) need to get a permit through the Mecklenburg County Sheriff. Part of the process includes a check with local mental health facilities to see if a person might be a danger to themselves or others. The sheriff is also sending records requests to the VA – even when applicants are not veterans. This has caused months-long delays.
