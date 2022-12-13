ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

moneytalksnews.com

Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines

A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
CoinDesk

Examining the Social Movement of Crypto

Matt Stoller, director of research at the American Economic Liberties Project, wrote an opinion piece on CoinDesk titled "Cryptocurrencies: A Necessary Scam?" He compares crypto to the anti-monopoly movement. Stoller joins "First Mover" to discuss his thesis.
New York Post

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao ripped Sam Bankman-Fried in texts as FTX fell

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao reportedly blasted his rival Sam Bankman-Fried for destabilizing the entire cryptocurrency industry in text messages sent just hours before FTX tumbled into bankruptcy. In leaked texts exchanged in a group chat with other unnamed crypto executives on Nov. 10, Zhao warned the disgraced FTX founder that any further missteps would eventually result in more jail time, a report said Friday. Zhao, more commonly known as “CZ” in crypto circles, also alleged that Bankman-Fried and his allies were making dangerous trades as they scrambled to salvage a crumbling empire. “Stop now, don’t cause more damage,” Zhao said in texts...
CoinDesk

PayPal Working With Crypto Wallet MetaMask to Offer Easy Way to Buy Crypto

PayPal will integrate its buy, sell and hold crypto services with MetaMask Wallet as the companies look to broaden users' options to transfer digital assets from their platforms, the companies said Wednesday. According to a press release, the partnership between the payments firm and MetaMask developer ConsenSys is intended to...
CoinDesk

Crypto Markets Today: Sam Bankman-Fried Hearing Tops Another Troubling Day

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried told a Bahamas judge on Tuesday that he was not waiving his right to fight extradition to the U.S. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.
CoinDesk

The FTX Meltdown Calls for Higher Standards in Crypto Journalism

The law is catching up with Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), co-founder and former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX. The whole situation has led to a loss of trust in the cryptocurrency industry, which needs to be addressed by financial advisors. If there is a bright side to this mess, it’s...
CoinDesk

Binance's Bitcoin Reserves Are Overcollateralized: Report; Genesis Developments

Binance released a new report from global financial audit, tax and advisory firm Mazars showing that its customer bitcoin (BTC) reserves are overcollateralized. However, the assessment is not an official audit, according to Francine McKenna, lecturer in financial accounting at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Plus, Genesis interim CEO Derar Islim said resolution of his company’s lending unit’s withdrawal freeze is likely to be a matter of “weeks” rather than days. CoinDesk and Genesis share the same parent company.
dailyhodl.com

‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap

An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
CoinDesk

The Next Step in the Evolution of Web3: Regenerative Finance

The term "degen," short for degenerate, has become a term of endearment in the crypto community. Its usage stems from the high-risk, high-reward nature of digital asset trading – and the propensity for people to bet the house. If Wall Street ever looked down on crypto’s volatility and Ponzi-nomics, Web3 has embraced it as a badge of honor.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
CoinDesk

The Year Crypto Yields Blew Up

Remember the halcyon days of DeFi summer? Bitcoin was roaring, the Grayscale arbitrage trade was wide open, the basis trade was just getting going, traditional finance (TradFi) interest rates were plummeting and the broader public started to realize that a fully liquid 10% on stablecoins looked pretty darn good compared to the 0% offered in their savings accounts. Maybe we couldn’t point exactly to what was “alpha” in that spread, but numbers like that allowed us a fair amount of leeway in deciding that “this is a better way.”
CoinDesk

After FTX, Let's Get Back to Hiring Crypto People for the Job

In the early years, people left Wall Street for crypto because they believed in the future of this industry. It was fundamentally different from traditional finance. Then somewhere during the last bull run, the calculus changed. We started filtering candidates not on their crypto chops, but based on who went to Harvard or MIT or had high-pedigree parents.
Fortune

Coinbase takes a swipe at Tether, tells customers to switch to USDC stablecoin

Crypto exchange Coinbase has soured on Tether’s USDT, and it’s telling its customers to instead switch to the stablecoin it cofounded—with no fees. In a reference to FTX’s financial implosion last month, the company wrote in a Thursday blog post that the fallout has “put some stablecoins to the test.” USDT briefly lost its 1-to-1 peg to the U.S. dollar after FTX collapsed, but regained it days later.
