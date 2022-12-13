Read full article on original website
Related
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
CoinDesk
Examining the Social Movement of Crypto
Matt Stoller, director of research at the American Economic Liberties Project, wrote an opinion piece on CoinDesk titled "Cryptocurrencies: A Necessary Scam?" He compares crypto to the anti-monopoly movement. Stoller joins "First Mover" to discuss his thesis.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao ripped Sam Bankman-Fried in texts as FTX fell
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao reportedly blasted his rival Sam Bankman-Fried for destabilizing the entire cryptocurrency industry in text messages sent just hours before FTX tumbled into bankruptcy. In leaked texts exchanged in a group chat with other unnamed crypto executives on Nov. 10, Zhao warned the disgraced FTX founder that any further missteps would eventually result in more jail time, a report said Friday. Zhao, more commonly known as “CZ” in crypto circles, also alleged that Bankman-Fried and his allies were making dangerous trades as they scrambled to salvage a crumbling empire. “Stop now, don’t cause more damage,” Zhao said in texts...
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’
Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting. Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong on Saturday condemned Sam Bankman-Fried’s account of how FTX found itself in an $8 billion hole. Armstrong said there is no way billions...
CoinDesk
PayPal Working With Crypto Wallet MetaMask to Offer Easy Way to Buy Crypto
PayPal will integrate its buy, sell and hold crypto services with MetaMask Wallet as the companies look to broaden users' options to transfer digital assets from their platforms, the companies said Wednesday. According to a press release, the partnership between the payments firm and MetaMask developer ConsenSys is intended to...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: Sam Bankman-Fried Hearing Tops Another Troubling Day
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried told a Bahamas judge on Tuesday that he was not waiving his right to fight extradition to the U.S. This article originally appeared in Crypto Markets Today, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day.
CoinDesk
The FTX Meltdown Calls for Higher Standards in Crypto Journalism
The law is catching up with Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), co-founder and former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX. The whole situation has led to a loss of trust in the cryptocurrency industry, which needs to be addressed by financial advisors. If there is a bright side to this mess, it’s...
CoinDesk
Binance's Bitcoin Reserves Are Overcollateralized: Report; Genesis Developments
Binance released a new report from global financial audit, tax and advisory firm Mazars showing that its customer bitcoin (BTC) reserves are overcollateralized. However, the assessment is not an official audit, according to Francine McKenna, lecturer in financial accounting at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Plus, Genesis interim CEO Derar Islim said resolution of his company’s lending unit’s withdrawal freeze is likely to be a matter of “weeks” rather than days. CoinDesk and Genesis share the same parent company.
dailyhodl.com
‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
CoinDesk
The Next Step in the Evolution of Web3: Regenerative Finance
The term "degen," short for degenerate, has become a term of endearment in the crypto community. Its usage stems from the high-risk, high-reward nature of digital asset trading – and the propensity for people to bet the house. If Wall Street ever looked down on crypto’s volatility and Ponzi-nomics, Web3 has embraced it as a badge of honor.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
nftgators.com
Coinbase President and Binance CEO Among Web3 Experts Teaching a MasterClass on Crypto & Blockchain
The class will be taught by Emilie Choi, Chris Dixon, Paul Krugman and Changpeng “CZ” Zhao. Emilie Choi will share insights on the complexities of regulation and how entrepreneurs can build the future of Web3. Chris Dixon, founder and managing partner of a16z, will talk about the Web3...
CoinDesk
The Year Crypto Yields Blew Up
Remember the halcyon days of DeFi summer? Bitcoin was roaring, the Grayscale arbitrage trade was wide open, the basis trade was just getting going, traditional finance (TradFi) interest rates were plummeting and the broader public started to realize that a fully liquid 10% on stablecoins looked pretty darn good compared to the 0% offered in their savings accounts. Maybe we couldn’t point exactly to what was “alpha” in that spread, but numbers like that allowed us a fair amount of leeway in deciding that “this is a better way.”
dailyhodl.com
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Addresses ‘Narrative’ He Says FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Painted Against Him
Changpeng Zhao, chief executive of the top crypto exchange Binance, says disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is a “master manipulator” who “perpetuated a narrative” against him. Zhao says on Twitter that it’s a “wrong narrative” that his tweet killed FTX in November.
CoinDesk
After FTX, Let's Get Back to Hiring Crypto People for the Job
In the early years, people left Wall Street for crypto because they believed in the future of this industry. It was fundamentally different from traditional finance. Then somewhere during the last bull run, the calculus changed. We started filtering candidates not on their crypto chops, but based on who went to Harvard or MIT or had high-pedigree parents.
Coinbase takes a swipe at Tether, tells customers to switch to USDC stablecoin
Crypto exchange Coinbase has soured on Tether’s USDT, and it’s telling its customers to instead switch to the stablecoin it cofounded—with no fees. In a reference to FTX’s financial implosion last month, the company wrote in a Thursday blog post that the fallout has “put some stablecoins to the test.” USDT briefly lost its 1-to-1 peg to the U.S. dollar after FTX collapsed, but regained it days later.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Predicts Incoming 1,370% Bitcoin (BTC) Rally – Here’s His Timeline
Venture capitalist Tim Draper is doubling down on a prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) goes on a parabolic rally to $250,000 sooner than just about everyone thinks. In a new interview with CNBC, the billionaire says he’s adding six months to his previous bull run prediction that put the king crypto asset at six figures by the end of 2022.
