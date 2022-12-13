FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar stores profiting billions, fined millions on employee safety violations, workers protest for better pay & safetyAmarie M.
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
New Orleans man murders UBER driver, posts video to Facebook—‘I didn’t choose her, UBER picked her’The Modern TimesNew Orleans, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Related
Louisiana man accused of assaulting victim after discovering his clothes were poisoned, police say
Vehicle engulfed in flames after striking tree in Louisiana; driver dies
Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail and Now Faces Prison Time and a Fine
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In St.Tammany Parish (St.Tammany Parish, LA)
One dead after "struggle" in St. Mary Parish deliberation room
UPDATE: State Police still conducting interviews day after fatal shooting inside St. Mary Parish courthouse
61-year-old pedestrian killed while crossing Airline Highway in LaPlace: State Police
Laplace man struck, killed by car while trying to cross Airline Highway, LSP says
One dead, 8 injured after twister tears through Killona; "They didn't need this again"
Tornadoes hit New Orleans area, killing one in St. Charles Parish and causing damage in Gretna, Arabi
Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series
Fireplace safety ahead of colder temperatures
Lightning strikes, explodes oil tank in St. Mary Parish
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Nov. 28 to Dec. 2
St. Tammany residents table decision on fate of transgender teen graphic novels at heated library meeting
Louisiana's first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married; an inside look at 'magical' ceremony
‘A horrific ... very violent tornado’ kills woman as Louisiana storms claim third victim
3 killed in Louisiana as tornadoes tear across South
Are tornadoes becoming more common in Louisiana?
Top 9 Places to Get a Great Po'boy in Louisiana
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 1