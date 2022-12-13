ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laplace, LA

WKRG News 5

Vehicle engulfed in flames after striking tree in Louisiana; driver dies

CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On December 14, 2022, at approximately 4:30 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 565. The crash claimed the life of 75-year-old George L. Henry. According to officials, Henry’s 2016 Ford Focus was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 565 when the car exited the roadway, striking […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail and Now Faces Prison Time and a Fine

Former Postal Worker in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Mail and Now Faces Prison Time and a Fine. New Orleans, Louisiana – Keishan Wilson, age 38, has pleaded guilty to stealing items from the mail she was entrusted to deliver as a postal worker in New Orleans. The sentencing date is set for 2 March 2023. The maximum penalties for the offense are five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or the greater of twice the gross gain to the criminal or twice the gross loss to the victim, up to three years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment charge.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

61-year-old pedestrian killed while crossing Airline Highway in LaPlace: State Police

A 61-year-old man died of his injuries after he was hit by a car while trying to walk across Airline Highway in LaPlace Monday night, according to State Police. The victim was identified as James Clifford Morrison Jr., of LaPlace. The accident occurred about 6:15 p.m. on Airline near the intersection of Belle Point Boulevard (map), said Trooper Kate Stegall, spokesperson for the State Police.
LAPLACE, LA
Highway 98.9

Louisiana City Named ‘Serial Killer Capital’ in TV Series

I happened upon this TV show over the weekend. I started watching it, but decided to stop until I had more time to watch it in its entirety. This two-episode series on Oxygen hit the air over the weekend. It spotlights a Louisiana city billed as the "Serial Killer Capital." That's not a title any city would want, but it's something that has to concern folks living in our state capital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Fireplace safety ahead of colder temperatures

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The temperature is dropping across Louisiana in the coming days and now is the time to get prepared. “We cut it up into dimensional wood 12 to 14 inches for people that have small fireplaces and 22 inches for people that have a standard fireplace,” Leslie Bratton, who sells wood behind Beauvoir Firewood, said.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Are tornadoes becoming more common in Louisiana?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has been tracking tornadoes for decades. Their data tracks the number of tornadoes in a year. While the number of tornadoes in any single year fluctuates, the average number over a ten-year span has been increasing in Louisiana since 1950.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

WAFB

