I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
WTOL-TV
Disney just raised the prices on its Walt Disney World parks. Here's how much.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The happiest place on earth just got a little bit pricier. Walt Disney World has increased prices for its one-day tickets two weeks after announcing the price hike. Disney has moved to park-specific pricing on its single-park tickets, and raised the prices across the board. But...
Disney World's Splash Mountain will officially close in January to become a new ride based on 'The Princess and the Frog'
Disney is remodeling Splash Mountain to no longer be based on "Song of the South," a 1946 film criticized for it's depiction of racial stereotypes.
disneyfoodblog.com
MAJOR Ticket and Park Hopper Changes Launch TOMORROW in Disney World
Things change pretty regularly in Disney World, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up!. New foods and merchandise is released, prices change, and sometimes things even go missing. If you can’t keep track of everything, don’t worry — we keep tabs on everything major going on so that we can let you know what you need to know before your next trip! And, starting December 8th, many important things are going to change in Disney World, so we’re breaking them down right here.
My family of 4 spent $275 a night on a room in a moderate Disney World resort, and we had so much space
Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter is a moderate resort near the theme parks, and my husband, kids, and I loved the space and amenities.
disneytips.com
What’s An E Ticket Ride, And Are They Coming Back to Disney Parks?
The phrase “E Ticket ride” has become ubiquitous amongst fans of the Disney Parks, and indeed of theme parks in general. When we call something an “E Ticket,” people know we’re talking about the newest, biggest, most exciting, most thrilling, and most popular attractions. These are the rides that people run to at rope drop, and for which they’ll stand in a two-hour line.
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Get One of Disney World’s NEWEST Popcorn Buckets Without a Park Ticket
When a new Disney collectible is released, it can be a struggle to get your hands on one of the highly sought-after items. We’ve seen guests queue for hours for brand-new Disney merch, including some popcorn buckets (remember the dramatic saga of the Figment popcorn bucket??)! One of the best ways for Disney to alleviate these bottlenecks is by offering new releases at multiple merchandise locations. That’s exactly what’s happening now!
disneybymark.com
Jose Tiki Mug Now Available at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto in Walt Disney World
“My siestas are getting shorter and shorter!” The latest Tiki Mug to come to Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort features Jose himself from Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room. What’s Happening: Guests can head to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World and stop by Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto today to pick […]
I went to Disney World 35 times this year. Here are 19 of the best things I did.
I'm a theme-park journalist who's been going to the Florida Disney properties for 30 years. In 2022, I visited dozens of times and found plenty to do.
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Secret Formula Disney World Uses To Keep You Snacking Through the Parks
We love the food at Disney World! From seasonal cocktails to fancy new treats to tried-and-true theme park favorites, Disney food is often over-the-top in its flavor combos and visual appeal. The culinary staff at Disney World is super creative for sure, but they are also following some formulas that...
Disney World And Disneyland Are Making A Big Change To Genie+, And It's About Time
Genie+ is adding a feature that honestly should have been there on day one.
disneybymark.com
Carousel Coffee to Open at Disney’s BoardWalk at Walt Disney World
Guests visiting Disney’s Boardwalk at Walt Disney World will be happy to know they will soon have a new place to get their caffeine fix and more when Carousel Coffee opens. The Menu Not only will the shop feature Artisan Roasted Joffrey’s Coffee, it will also offer other beverage options, like tea, as well as… Read More »Carousel Coffee to Open at Disney’s BoardWalk at Walt Disney World.
disneyfoodblog.com
Contemporary vs. Grand Floridian Resort Guide for Disney World in 2023
So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
The Avatar: Way Of Water Cocktail Headed Into Disney Parks
Just because someone's a kid at heart doesn't mean they can't enjoy a nice adult beverage from time to time. The powers-that-be at Walt Disney World theme parks are dialed into that fact, which is why Mickey and friends offer a full spate of alcoholic beverages to patrons who are of age.
disneyfoodblog.com
A SHINY Rainbow Popcorn Bucket Is Coming to Disney World
There are only a few souvenirs that cause absolute MANIA in Disney World, and none are quite as popular as the popcorn buckets!. We’ve seen absolutely wild lines for new popcorn buckets in the past (remember the Figment popcorn bucket debacle?!), so much so that Disney has even started offering them on Mobile Order or through virtual queues when first released. And now, there’s another new bucket landing in Magic Kingdom!
WDW News Today
Almost Two Weeks of Bonus Reservations Available to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders
Almost two weeks worth of bonus reservations are available to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders this December. Passholders are usually limited to just five Park Pass reservations, but on some dates, “bonus” reservations that don’t count toward the five are available. They are marked on the Park Pass calendar with yellow stars.
disneybymark.com
BIG PLANS Announced for Walt Disney’s Plane
With the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company on its way, lots of new things are coming. We’ve seen details about when the anniversary celebrations will reach Disneyland and we’ve gotten a peek at new 100th Anniversary merchandise that’ll be online soon. But that doesn’t mean some older pieces of Disney history aren’t getting some love too. During the D23 Expo, we got to admire the restored outside of Walt Disney’s plane — the Mouse. And soon another part of The Mouse will be changing.
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Haunted Mansion Headband, Plush, & Loungefly Backpack Arrives at Disneyland
Series 10 of the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction collection features The Haunted Mansion. The limited-release series features an ear headband, a Mickey plush, a Disney Parks x Loungefly backpack, a pin, and a souvenir key. We first found The Haunted Mansion collection at the Emporium at Disneyland. Mickey Mouse:...
disneybymark.com
New Enchanted Tiki Room Mug Landed at Trader Sam’s in Walt Disney World TODAY!
The new tiki mug will feature José from the Enchanted Tiki Room. This unique cup will be available starting today at Trader Sam’s in Walt Disney World. Guests can find this new tiki accessory at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto and Tiki Terrace at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. There will be a wristband distribution at 12 p.m. daily to acquire this unique drinkware.
