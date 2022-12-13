Read full article on original website
Related
It's not just you. Disney's CEO reportedly thinks its theme parks have gotten too expensive.
Bob Iger is back as Disney's CEO. He thinks his predecessor was too eager to raise prices at Disney's parks, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Disney World was my favorite park to visit for the holidays for 30 years, but now I think Universal is better
The Orlando theme parks have their own events for the holidays, but I preferred the food, decor, entertainment, and overall experience at Universal.
WDW News Today
Massive Te Fiti Statue Arrives in EPCOT, Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Discounts Increasing, Disneyland After Dark Events Return, & More: Daily Recap (12/9/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, December 9, 2022.
6 changes we’d like to see Bob Iger make at Disney Parks
The return of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO has energized fans, employees, analysts and the company’s stock price. The shocking change took place Sunday night when Disney’s Board of Directors showed Iger’s hand-picked successor Bob Chapek the door after a disappointing quarterly earnings report and internal complaints about Chapek’s leadership, according to a report from CNBC.
One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
disneyfoodblog.com
CEO Bob Iger Comments on the Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida
Ever since Disney announced that Bob Iger would be taking over as CEO and Bob Chapek would be stepping down, a lot has happened. We’ve learned more about why this decision was made, what Iger’s first steps should be, what changes Iger could realistically make, and how Chapek’s exit is impacting the company. Now we’re learning more about Iger’s plans as CEO as he holds a Town Hall meeting for employees today.
disneytips.com
Have Disney Fans Moved on From This Once Viral Theme Park Souvenir?
Let’s take a stroll down memory lane back to the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. Disney announced that one of the limited-time souvenirs at this seasonal event would be a Figment popcorn bucket, and Guests lost it. While Figment had served as a sort of unofficial mascot...
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
WDW News Today
runDisney Volunteer Reward Tickets Reduced to Half-Day, Christine McCarthy Could Be Next Disney CEO, New Genie and Lightning Lane Update Coming, & More: Daily Recap (12/6/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Get One of Disney World’s NEWEST Popcorn Buckets Without a Park Ticket
When a new Disney collectible is released, it can be a struggle to get your hands on one of the highly sought-after items. We’ve seen guests queue for hours for brand-new Disney merch, including some popcorn buckets (remember the dramatic saga of the Figment popcorn bucket??)! One of the best ways for Disney to alleviate these bottlenecks is by offering new releases at multiple merchandise locations. That’s exactly what’s happening now!
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for Several Days in Disney World Next Week
The holidays are in full swing in Disney World, and there are ways to celebrate almost wherever you go. From Festival of the Holidays in EPCOT to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party in Magic Kingdom, there are many reasons why the parks get crowded this time of the year. The best thing to do is to have a plan and pack your patience. So, if you’re going to be in Disney World next week, let’s take a look at the park hours and park pass availability so you can plan accordingly!
disneybymark.com
How to Make the Most of a Rainy Day at Disney World
It’s safe to say that it rains a lot in Central Florida during the summer and all year round. In the winter, we get large storms that take up a whole day to bring in a cold front that lasts a few days. The most significant difference is that these bring cold rain, which is not fun to get stuck in. That being said, there are plenty of ways to enjoy your Disney vacation on days like that. Here are some fun activities to help make the most of these rainy days.
disneybymark.com
Jose Tiki Mug Now Available at Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto in Walt Disney World
“My siestas are getting shorter and shorter!” The latest Tiki Mug to come to Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort features Jose himself from Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room. What’s Happening: Guests can head to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World and stop by Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto today to pick […]
disneybymark.com
BIG PLANS Announced for Walt Disney’s Plane
With the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company on its way, lots of new things are coming. We’ve seen details about when the anniversary celebrations will reach Disneyland and we’ve gotten a peek at new 100th Anniversary merchandise that’ll be online soon. But that doesn’t mean some older pieces of Disney history aren’t getting some love too. During the D23 Expo, we got to admire the restored outside of Walt Disney’s plane — the Mouse. And soon another part of The Mouse will be changing.
It’s official: Splash Mountain is closing at Disney World, Disneyland
Is Splash Mountain closing? Why is Splash Mountain closing? When is Splash Mountain closing? Will Splash Mountain close at Disney World? When will Splash Mountain close at Disneyland? What is replacing Splash Mountain?
disneyfoodblog.com
New Genie+ CHANGE Now Live in Disney World
Ever since Genie+ launched in Disney World in 2021, we’ve seen a LOT of changes to the system. With Genie+, you pay each day of your trip to access Lightning Lanes around the parks (price starts at $15 per person, per day and fluctuates depending on the day). Think of the Lightning Lanes like the former FastPass lines — they allow you to get on attractions faster than if you stood in the standby queue. You’ll need to book your Lightning Lane choices through the My Disney Experience app, and starting today, there’s a change in the booking process for Disney World!
disneybymark.com
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Disney Loungefly Exclusives from Entertainment Earth
There’s a few weeks left in 2022, but we’re already looking ahead to Valentine’s Day 2023! Entertainment Earth and Loungefly have teamed up for new exclusive accessories inspired by Mickey Mouse and The Nightmare Before Christmas! (Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not […]
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/8/22 (Park-Specific Pricing Begins, More Holiday Decor Added to Toy Story Land, New Resort Merchandise, & More)
Good morning from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! We’ve got a lot of ground to cover today so let’s get started!. On our way to the park we noticed a new road sign that’s currently blank. Could this be a new style of the blue road signs we’ve been seeing slowly be replaced around Walt Disney World?
disneybymark.com
Dates Announced for Destination D23 2023 In Disney World
D23 Members get to take advantage of so many incredible perks year after year — it’s no wonder why you might be (or are thinking about becoming) part of Disney’s Official Fan Club. There are special discounts, exclusive merch items, and even members-only events that feature some...
WDW News Today
CEO Bob Iger Speaks Out About Gun Control, Disney Cruise Line Announces Destinations for Early 2024, & More: Daily Recap (12/7/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
Comments / 0