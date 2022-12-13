ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
disneybymark.com

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood Will Not Require Advance Reservations

When Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood opens, it will not require advance reservations for entrance. The enclosed land will have a restricted capacity, but guests will be able to walk up and enter the land whenever they want as long as it is not at capacity. If it is at capacity, guests will be able to make a reservation to enter from the Universal Studios Hollywood app while inside the park, or by visiting a kiosk on the Lower Lot.
disneybymark.com

VIDEO: Audio Related to TRON Lightcycle Run Added to Walt Disney World Railroad

Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom still doesn’t have a reopening date, but Cast Members have been testing the train engines on the new tracks and tunnel near TRON Lightcycle / Run in recent weeks. This morning, we saw the Walter E. Disney and Lilly Belle engines out on the tracks.
WDW News Today

16 Foot Tall Te Fiti Added to Journey of Water Inspired by Moana at EPCOT

Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a photo on Instagram of the 16 foot Te Fiti figure in place at Journey of Water Inspired by Moana. The walkthrough attraction is set to open late next year. Scaffolding was recently removed from the entrance, revealing a better look at the monolith featuring...
WDW News Today

Annual Passholder 20% Discount Coming Soon to EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will soon be able to save 20% on food and non-alcoholic beverages at select holiday kitchens during the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. The discount will be available when using cashless payment at the following locations:. American Holiday Table – The American Adventure Pavilion...
WDW News Today

Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)

Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
FLORIDA STATE
disneybymark.com

How to Make the Most of a Rainy Day at Disney World

It’s safe to say that it rains a lot in Central Florida during the summer and all year round. In the winter, we get large storms that take up a whole day to bring in a cold front that lasts a few days. The most significant difference is that these bring cold rain, which is not fun to get stuck in. That being said, there are plenty of ways to enjoy your Disney vacation on days like that. Here are some fun activities to help make the most of these rainy days.
FLORIDA STATE
disneybymark.com

Carousel Coffee to Open at Disney’s BoardWalk at Walt Disney World

Guests visiting Disney’s Boardwalk at Walt Disney World will be happy to know they will soon have a new place to get their caffeine fix and more when Carousel Coffee opens. The Menu Not only will the shop feature Artisan Roasted Joffrey’s Coffee, it will also offer other beverage options, like tea, as well as… Read More »Carousel Coffee to Open at Disney’s BoardWalk at Walt Disney World.
disneybymark.com

Blizzard Beach will close due to low temperatures this week

Blizzard Beach will be closing due to forecasted low temperatures. Will this affect any of your plans? Blizzard Beach Blizzard Beach, known for such water attractions as Summit Plummet and Cross Country Creek, is a popular water park located on property at Walt Disney World resort. As the legend goes, Disney’s Blizzard Beach was once Florida’s […]
FLORIDA STATE
disneybymark.com

Making of Disney Wish Documentary Airing on National Geographic December 24

National Geographic will air “Making the Disney Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship,” a new documentary, at 9:00 p.m. on December 24, 2022. At a shipyard on Germany’s North Sea, a marvel of modern engineering is taking shape; hundreds of construction workers, engineers, architects, designers, animators, cast and crew are transforming 144,000 tons of steel.
WDW News Today

Guide to Modifying Genie+ Lightning Lane Selections With My Disney Experience Update

Yesterday, the My Disney Experience app received an update that now allows guests who purchase Genie+ at Walt Disney World to modify their Lightning Lane selections. Previously, once you made your three Lightning Lane selections, you couldn’t change either their times or the attraction. Today, we went through the...
disneybymark.com

Everything CONFIRMED for EPCOT’s 2023 Festival of the Arts

Grab your paintbrushes folks, the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will be starting soon!. The Festival will fill EPCOT with all kinds of colorful art and food from January 13th through February 20th, 2023, and we already have the full list of booths, the full list of eats for the Wonderful Walk of Cuisine, the Disney on Broadway Concert Series lineup, and MORE. Want to know ALL of the things that are confirmed for this year’s Festival? You’re in the right place!
disneyfoodblog.com

New Genie+ CHANGE Now Live in Disney World

Ever since Genie+ launched in Disney World in 2021, we’ve seen a LOT of changes to the system. With Genie+, you pay each day of your trip to access Lightning Lanes around the parks (price starts at $15 per person, per day and fluctuates depending on the day). Think of the Lightning Lanes like the former FastPass lines — they allow you to get on attractions faster than if you stood in the standby queue. You’ll need to book your Lightning Lane choices through the My Disney Experience app, and starting today, there’s a change in the booking process for Disney World!
disneybymark.com

TV Review / Recap: Our Heroes Visit Bavmorda’s Castle in “Willow” Episode 4 – “The Whispers of Nockmaar”

Legacy sequels have a tendency to revisit not only the characters and storylines, but also the locations from the original source material. The Mandalorian went back to Mos Eisley Cantina on Tatooine, Hocus Pocus 2 returned to the Sanderson sisters’ cottage, and TRON: Legacy visited Flynn’s Arcade. Now Willow, the sequel series to 1988’s fantasy feature from Lucasfilm, […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy