Read full article on original website
Related
disneybymark.com
Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood Will Not Require Advance Reservations
When Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood opens, it will not require advance reservations for entrance. The enclosed land will have a restricted capacity, but guests will be able to walk up and enter the land whenever they want as long as it is not at capacity. If it is at capacity, guests will be able to make a reservation to enter from the Universal Studios Hollywood app while inside the park, or by visiting a kiosk on the Lower Lot.
disneybymark.com
More 2022 Holiday Decorations Added to Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Holiday decorations are back in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for the first time since 2019. Most of the decorations were installed in early November, but the final details have been added during the first week of December. At the main entrance to Toy Story Land, Woody...
disneybymark.com
VIDEO: Audio Related to TRON Lightcycle Run Added to Walt Disney World Railroad
Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom still doesn’t have a reopening date, but Cast Members have been testing the train engines on the new tracks and tunnel near TRON Lightcycle / Run in recent weeks. This morning, we saw the Walter E. Disney and Lilly Belle engines out on the tracks.
WDW News Today
16 Foot Tall Te Fiti Added to Journey of Water Inspired by Moana at EPCOT
Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a photo on Instagram of the 16 foot Te Fiti figure in place at Journey of Water Inspired by Moana. The walkthrough attraction is set to open late next year. Scaffolding was recently removed from the entrance, revealing a better look at the monolith featuring...
WDW News Today
Annual Passholder 20% Discount Coming Soon to EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
Walt Disney World Annual Passholders will soon be able to save 20% on food and non-alcoholic beverages at select holiday kitchens during the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. The discount will be available when using cashless payment at the following locations:. American Holiday Table – The American Adventure Pavilion...
WTOL-TV
Disney just raised the prices on its Walt Disney World parks. Here's how much.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The happiest place on earth just got a little bit pricier. Walt Disney World has increased prices for its one-day tickets two weeks after announcing the price hike. Disney has moved to park-specific pricing on its single-park tickets, and raised the prices across the board. But...
WDW News Today
Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 30% on Select Premium Rooms at Disneyland Resort Hotels in 2023
If you were thinking of visiting the Disneyland Resort, perhaps early next year might be the time for you. From January 9 through March 9, 2023, Disney Visa Cardmembers can save up to 30% off select premium rooms at one of the three Disneyland Resort Hotels. Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel...
WDW News Today
Massive Te Fiti Statue Arrives in EPCOT, Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Discounts Increasing, Disneyland After Dark Events Return, & More: Daily Recap (12/9/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, December 9, 2022.
Disney sets closing date for iconic Splash Mountain ride, reveals 2024 'Princess and the Frog' replacement
Walt Disney World has announced the official closing date for its Splash Mountain ride before it gets reimagined as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
disneybymark.com
How to Make the Most of a Rainy Day at Disney World
It’s safe to say that it rains a lot in Central Florida during the summer and all year round. In the winter, we get large storms that take up a whole day to bring in a cold front that lasts a few days. The most significant difference is that these bring cold rain, which is not fun to get stuck in. That being said, there are plenty of ways to enjoy your Disney vacation on days like that. Here are some fun activities to help make the most of these rainy days.
disneybymark.com
Carousel Coffee to Open at Disney’s BoardWalk at Walt Disney World
Guests visiting Disney’s Boardwalk at Walt Disney World will be happy to know they will soon have a new place to get their caffeine fix and more when Carousel Coffee opens. The Menu Not only will the shop feature Artisan Roasted Joffrey’s Coffee, it will also offer other beverage options, like tea, as well as… Read More »Carousel Coffee to Open at Disney’s BoardWalk at Walt Disney World.
disneybymark.com
Blizzard Beach will close due to low temperatures this week
Blizzard Beach will be closing due to forecasted low temperatures. Will this affect any of your plans? Blizzard Beach Blizzard Beach, known for such water attractions as Summit Plummet and Cross Country Creek, is a popular water park located on property at Walt Disney World resort. As the legend goes, Disney’s Blizzard Beach was once Florida’s […]
disneybymark.com
Making of Disney Wish Documentary Airing on National Geographic December 24
National Geographic will air “Making the Disney Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship,” a new documentary, at 9:00 p.m. on December 24, 2022. At a shipyard on Germany’s North Sea, a marvel of modern engineering is taking shape; hundreds of construction workers, engineers, architects, designers, animators, cast and crew are transforming 144,000 tons of steel.
WDW News Today
runDisney Volunteer Reward Tickets Reduced to Half-Day, Christine McCarthy Could Be Next Disney CEO, New Genie and Lightning Lane Update Coming, & More: Daily Recap (12/6/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
It’s official: Splash Mountain is closing at Disney World, Disneyland
Is Splash Mountain closing? Why is Splash Mountain closing? When is Splash Mountain closing? Will Splash Mountain close at Disney World? When will Splash Mountain close at Disneyland? What is replacing Splash Mountain?
WDW News Today
Guide to Modifying Genie+ Lightning Lane Selections With My Disney Experience Update
Yesterday, the My Disney Experience app received an update that now allows guests who purchase Genie+ at Walt Disney World to modify their Lightning Lane selections. Previously, once you made your three Lightning Lane selections, you couldn’t change either their times or the attraction. Today, we went through the...
disneybymark.com
Everything CONFIRMED for EPCOT’s 2023 Festival of the Arts
Grab your paintbrushes folks, the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will be starting soon!. The Festival will fill EPCOT with all kinds of colorful art and food from January 13th through February 20th, 2023, and we already have the full list of booths, the full list of eats for the Wonderful Walk of Cuisine, the Disney on Broadway Concert Series lineup, and MORE. Want to know ALL of the things that are confirmed for this year’s Festival? You’re in the right place!
disneyfoodblog.com
New Genie+ CHANGE Now Live in Disney World
Ever since Genie+ launched in Disney World in 2021, we’ve seen a LOT of changes to the system. With Genie+, you pay each day of your trip to access Lightning Lanes around the parks (price starts at $15 per person, per day and fluctuates depending on the day). Think of the Lightning Lanes like the former FastPass lines — they allow you to get on attractions faster than if you stood in the standby queue. You’ll need to book your Lightning Lane choices through the My Disney Experience app, and starting today, there’s a change in the booking process for Disney World!
disneybymark.com
TV Review / Recap: Our Heroes Visit Bavmorda’s Castle in “Willow” Episode 4 – “The Whispers of Nockmaar”
Legacy sequels have a tendency to revisit not only the characters and storylines, but also the locations from the original source material. The Mandalorian went back to Mos Eisley Cantina on Tatooine, Hocus Pocus 2 returned to the Sanderson sisters’ cottage, and TRON: Legacy visited Flynn’s Arcade. Now Willow, the sequel series to 1988’s fantasy feature from Lucasfilm, […]
Comments / 0