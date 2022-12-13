ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

WANTED: Village of Liberty Police Asking For Help Finding Man

People are being asked to contact the police right away if they see this individual. Social media helps get a message out to a large amount of people in a short amount of time. In cases like this it helps inform the public about individuals that the police are looking for. The Village of Liberty Police are asking for the public's help with finding a.man they've been looking for.
LIBERTY, NY
Driver injured after U-Haul overturns on I-80 in Warren County

KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A driver was injured after the U-Haul truck overturned on Interstate 80 in Warren County Thursday morning, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at 6:14 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 5.7 in Knowlton Township,...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Taxicab Driver Robbed in Spring Valley

At around 2:51 a.m. on December 13, Spring Valley Police responded to a call at the Transportation Center reporting the robbery of a taxicab driver. Officers from the Spring Valley Police Department arrived to assist the taxi driver following his call to report he had been robbed of personal items after the suspect displayed a weapon at the completion of the ride.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
Deputies Arrest and Charge Man With Setting Series of Fires in Hudson Valley

Deputies say they have arrested and charged a man with a series of arson fires in Putnam County. Area firefighters had advised law enforcement that had responded to an unusual number of similar fires in the area over the past year. Soon, after an investigation, deputies determined that these mysterious fires had been intentionally set, and it became clear they were looking for a serial arsonist.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Robert Hoagland, Missing For 10 Years, Found in Sullivan County

A person who has been declared missing for almost ten years has finally been discovered. Robert Hoagland of Newtown, Connecticut was discovered in Sullivan County, New York. Hoagland was pronounced dead on Monday, December 5th, 2022. Missing Man Living Double Life in Sullivan County. Robert Hoagland was a local chef...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
