Read full article on original website
Related
Man Wanted For Hudson Valley Armed Robbery Nabbed After Parkway Chase, Police Say
A man wanted for the alleged armed robbery of a Hudson Valley mini-mart was nabbed by state police following a chase on the Sprain Brook Parkway.The incident started in Rockland County around 9:43 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, in Clarkstown.New York State Police were advised to be on the lookout for a vehi…
WANTED: Village of Liberty Police Asking For Help Finding Man
People are being asked to contact the police right away if they see this individual. Social media helps get a message out to a large amount of people in a short amount of time. In cases like this it helps inform the public about individuals that the police are looking for. The Village of Liberty Police are asking for the public's help with finding a.man they've been looking for.
Orange County officials urge caution amid wintry conditions on the road
There were a few accidents reported, including one on I-84 that involved a truck and caused delays.
Transient Who Killed College Dad In Hudson Valley Hotel Lobby Hit With New Charges, DA Says
A transient who allegedly shot and killed a college dad from Long Island at a Hudson Valley hotel and attempted to kill a hotel employee while firing indiscriminately in the lobby has been hit with additional charges.The incident involving Roy Johnson, age 35, took place in Dutchess County at the C…
wrnjradio.com
Driver injured after U-Haul overturns on I-80 in Warren County
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A driver was injured after the U-Haul truck overturned on Interstate 80 in Warren County Thursday morning, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Trooper Charles Marchan. The crash happened at 6:14 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 5.7 in Knowlton Township,...
rocklanddaily.com
Taxicab Driver Robbed in Spring Valley
At around 2:51 a.m. on December 13, Spring Valley Police responded to a call at the Transportation Center reporting the robbery of a taxicab driver. Officers from the Spring Valley Police Department arrived to assist the taxi driver following his call to report he had been robbed of personal items after the suspect displayed a weapon at the completion of the ride.
Man With 'Bloodshot Eyes' Charged With DWI After Crashing Into Woods In Kent: Police
A Hudson Valley man is in trouble after he crashed his vehicle into the woods while drunk, police said. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, around 11:30 a.m., police in Kent found a vehicle that had left the roadway and crashed into the woods on Horsepound Road at the intersection with Route 52, according to Kent Police.
Deputies Arrest and Charge Man With Setting Series of Fires in Hudson Valley
Deputies say they have arrested and charged a man with a series of arson fires in Putnam County. Area firefighters had advised law enforcement that had responded to an unusual number of similar fires in the area over the past year. Soon, after an investigation, deputies determined that these mysterious fires had been intentionally set, and it became clear they were looking for a serial arsonist.
Two Sullivan County Teens, Siblings, Arrested on Carjacking Charges
A report of a carjacking in a small town within Liberty, NY on December 9th resulted In the arrest of two minors, siblings, on robbery charges. The New York State Police Newsroom shared the report of arrests made late on Friday, December 9th as a result of a carjacking in the town of Parksville, which is a small town within Liberty in Sullivan County.
Headlines: Woman robbed outside bank, $300K of cocaine seized, school security guards attacked
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Woman Robbed At Bank In Hartsdale After Being Lured Out Of Car By Suspect: Police
Police are investigating a second theft at a Chase Bank in Westchester County involving a victim being lured out of their vehicle with a distraction. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, around 11:45 a.m., a theft occurred in the parking lot of a Chase Bank in Hartsdale located at 353 North Central Ave. (Route 100), according to Greenburgh Police.
News 12
Authorities: Bronx man fled Westchester County police, crashed on Cross County Parkway
A Bronx man is accused of leading Westchester County police on a dangerous chase Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. when Pleasantville police say a car they tried to stop for a traffic violation sped away on Route 117. County police spotted the car soon after heading southbound...
Alleged Severely Neglectful Dog Owner Arrested in Putnam County
The dog was found running loose on Route 52. We heard the question many times over the years, "are you a cat or a dog person?" When it comes to pets it doesn't matter which group you fall into - cats, dogs, or any living creature, nothing deserves to ever be treated like one dog from Putnam County was treated recently.
Police Arrest Alleged Crack Cocaine Dealer in Dutchess County
Crack is wack. A local drug task force has announced the arrest of a 46-year-old man, after an ongoing investigation. The Dutchess County Drug Task Force encourages anyone seeking assistance with drug addiction or treatment to call the Dutchess County HELPLINE at 845-485-9700. Drug Arrests in New York Per Year.
Shoplifting mom kicks her baby across floor at Walmart, NJ cops say
TETERBORO — A mother kicked her baby daughter and sent the child careening across the floor after shoplifting from Walmart, according to police. Jamira McDaniel, 23, of Paterson, was caught stealing at the supercenter in Teterboro by Walmart theft protection personnel on Tuesday, Moonachie Police Lt. Jeff Napolitano confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
101.5 WPDH
Robert Hoagland, Missing For 10 Years, Found in Sullivan County
A person who has been declared missing for almost ten years has finally been discovered. Robert Hoagland of Newtown, Connecticut was discovered in Sullivan County, New York. Hoagland was pronounced dead on Monday, December 5th, 2022. Missing Man Living Double Life in Sullivan County. Robert Hoagland was a local chef...
Check Fraud In Westchester Under Investigation By Police
A police department in Westchester County is giving residents tips to avoid having their mail stolen in light of numerous incidents of check fraud. The White Plains Police Department is warning residents that checks can be stolen from both personal and US Postal mailboxes and altered, similar …
Fire Blazes Through 3-Story Home In Rye While Firefighters Comb It For Residents
A residence in Westchester County is heavily damaged after flames ripped through it. On Wednesday, Dec. 14 just after 9:30 p.m., firefighters in Rye responded to a house fire in the area of Grapal Street, according to the Rye Fire Department. Upon arriving, firefighters saw heavy smoke pouring out of...
Caught! Man Wanted For Attempted Murder Caught In Westchester County, Police Say
A man wanted for attempted murder in another state was found in Westchester County thanks to a chance observation by a police officer. On Thursday, Dec. 8, around 7:40 p.m., an officer in Harrison noticed an expired New Jersey temporary license plate on a vehicle on Westchester Avenue and pull…
Task Force Arrests Presumed Hudson Valley Cocaine Dealer
The Dutchess County Drug Task Force reported the arrest of Raymond White for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree with intent to sell, which is a class B Felony. Crack Cocaine Dealer Arrested in Poughkeepsie By Task Force. Dutchess County Drug Task Force Agents and the...
101.5 WPDH
Poughkeepsie, NY
31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0