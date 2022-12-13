Read full article on original website
Recruit Who Decommitted From Deion Sanders, Colorado Reportedly Announces New Commitment
Former Colorado tight end commit Tucker Ashcraft has flipped his commitment from the Buffaloes and pledged his intent to join Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023. Ashcraft re-opened his college recruitment just two days after Deion Sanders accepted the Colorado head coaching job. He originally committed back in April.
Jets turn back to QB Zach Wilson with Mike White not medically cleared for contact
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has the "great opportunity" to start on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, head coach Robert Saleh announced Friday. Mike White was unable to get medically cleared for contact. This story will be updated.
College football bowl picks, predictions against the spread
College football bowl season is here and now it's time to make our picks and predictions against the spread for the 42 games on tap this postseason. That's getting to be more difficult in the modern era as rosters and whole programs can come into bowl season looking different than they did in the ...
