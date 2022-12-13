One person was killed in a Luzerne County crash and a police chief was injured. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, West Pittston Police Chief Michael Turner was one of the people injured. He was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center with a broken hip. The Luzerne County coroner confirmed to the Times Leader that her office was called to the scene for a fatality.

