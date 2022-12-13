ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

WOLF

Santa's helper to take flight Saturday in 3rd-annual Christmas event

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING CO, (WOLF) — Santa is coming to town in style this weekend!. If the weather cooperates, Patrick Sekely will take off from the Skyhaven Airport in Tunkhannock on Saturday for his third annual Christmas Flight. With the help of his elf friends and make-shift sleigh, Santa will...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
WOLF

Wright Center expansion in downtown Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Wright Center for Community Health held a conference today to announce the completion of the first phase of renovations to their new building. It's going to be expanding into downtown Wilkes-Barre. Elected officials and community partners talked about new services and opportunities being...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

Miner's Memorial damaged, suspect(s) on the loose

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — The Miner's Memorial in Shenandoah was damaged early last month, and police are currently on the lookout for a suspect. According to Shenandoah Police, the Miner's Memorial located at Main and Washington Street was damaged on or about November 10th. Officials are seeking the...
SHENANDOAH, PA
WOLF

Local hardware store prepares for snow

Shamokin, Northumberland co.(WOLF) — As we prepare for winter weather, many people are taking the precautions and stopping at their local hardware store for the necessities. People are in store for a workout this week, preparing to clear their driveways and sidewalks, as the storm is approaching. At Jones...
SHAMOKIN, PA
WOLF

Honesdale residents work against the snow

Honesdale, Wayne Co. — Snow is falling down all over Honesdale. There have been at least 3 plow trucks cleaning up around the area and I saw one city truck salting the streets. I spoke to a couple of people plowing the sidewalks who were unable to talk on...
HONESDALE, PA
WOLF

3 people die following devastating fire in Lackawanna County

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP,LACKAWANNA CO.(WOLF) — Three people are dead following a devastating fire in Lackawanna County. Fire crews were called to the home in Covington Township around 5 P.m. First responders rushed to a house along Old School House Road in Covington Township Monday where crews found heavy fire and...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

UPDATE: One person killed in Luzerne County crash

One person was killed in a Luzerne County crash and a police chief was injured. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, West Pittston Police Chief Michael Turner was one of the people injured. He was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center with a broken hip. The Luzerne County coroner confirmed to the Times Leader that her office was called to the scene for a fatality.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Remembering the Sandy Hook Shooting, Ten Years Later

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Friday December 14th, 2012, began like any other day but soon entered the history books when a 20-year-old gunman shot twenty students and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown CT. With Wednesday marking the 10th anniversary of the shooting, Moms...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Woman shot while sitting in her car dies 5 days later

PRICE TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A woman from Monroe Monroe died Thursday after being shot in her car last weekend in Bethlehem. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, 21-year-old Jani P. Bostic, of Price Township, died at the Lehigh Valley Hospital after being shot in her vehicle just before 3 PM Saturday.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WOLF

WATCH HERE: Police involved crash in Nesquehoning

Nesquehoning, Carbon Co. — State police are investigating an officer involved crash that happened in Nesquehoning on Monday. The crash video is courtesy of Channel 1 Methed Up News. You can watch the crash above or on their page here. The police car was heading Nest on High Street...
NESQUEHONING, PA
WOLF

Six suspects wanted for theft at convenience store

LANSFORD, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — Multiple people are wanted for a theft at a convenience store in Lansford. Lansford Police say six people are wanted in connection to the incident. Details are limited at this time, but security camera footage shows the suspects entering and walking around the facility....
LANSFORD, PA
WOLF

Man accused of strangulation on the run from police

TIADAGHTON, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A man wanted for felony strangulation and other related charges is currently on the loose in Lycoming County. Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department has an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Andrew D. Macgill. He's wanted for felony strangulation, aggravated assault, and related charges. Officials say...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Woman, coworker hurt in workplace parking lot shooting, police say

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pair of coworkers were shot in the parking lot as they headed to work at a medical practice Thursday morning. According to Wyomissing Police Chief John Phillips, officers arriving on scene found two victims with gunshot wounds in the back parking lot who were still alive.
WYOMISSING, PA
WOLF

Woman suffers fatal injuries after being hit by a vehicle

WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One woman died at the hospital after being hit by a car on Tuesday evening in Wilkes-Barre Township. Police investigated a motor vehicle crash on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard near the Coal Street Intersection, on Tuesday just before 8 PM. According to witnesses, a...
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Man dies from injuries sustained in Schuylkill Co. crash

WEST PENN TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — One person is dead as a result of a crash in Schuylkill County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, Craig Mittl, 59, was pronounced dead on Friday, December 9th at 8 PM at the Good Shepard Rehab Hospital in Allentown. Officials...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Seven inmates charged with possessing, dirtributing drugs in prison

MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Seven female inmates at the Monroe County Correctional Facility have been charged with possessing and distributing meth and crack cocaine throughout the facility. On December 9th Detectives Kim Lippincott and Amanda Boyd of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office launched an investigation after receiving information...
WOLF

College recruitment showcase

Almost 40 college football recruiters were at Riverfront sports in Scranton tonight looking for the players that will be on their future teams. the Get Recruited showcase attracted over 100 area football players who are trying to get recruited by a school. The showcase featured NFL combine workouts and instruction...
SCRANTON, PA

