NJ Lottery

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ These New Jersey lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash4Life
10-25-26-29-47, Cash Ball: 1
(ten, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty-seven; Cash Ball: one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 134,000,000
Pick 3
1-7-3, Fireball: 1
(one, seven, three; Fireball: one)
Pick 4
8-5-4-6, Fireball: 1
(eight, five, four, six; Fireball: one)
Cash 5
01-20-27-43-45, Xtra: 2
(one, twenty, twenty-seven, forty-three, forty-five; Xtra: two)
Estimated jackpot: $268,000
Midday Pick 3
4-6-8, Fireball: 8
(four, six, eight; Fireball: eight)
Midday Pick 4
2-4-5-7, Fireball: 8
(two, four, five, seven; Fireball: eight)
Mega Millions
14-22-48-58-68, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2
(fourteen, twenty-two, forty-eight, fifty-eight, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $429,000,000
