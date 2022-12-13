Winning numbers drawn in ‘Midday Pick 4’ game
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Midday Pick 4” game were:
2-4-5-7, Fireball: 8
(two, four, five, seven; Fireball: eight)
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the New Jersey Lottery’s “Midday Pick 4” game were:
2-4-5-7, Fireball: 8
(two, four, five, seven; Fireball: eight)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0