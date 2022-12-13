Read full article on original website
Obituary for Stephen Wilburn
Funeral service for Stephen Wilburn, age 75 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00P.M. Friday, December 16, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Robert Dorsey and Rev. CJ Duffey officiating. Interment will follow at Old Saltillo Cemetery with Gerald Wilburn, Raymond Wilburn, Chris Wilburn, Adam Wilburn, Phillip W. Wilburn and John Wilburn serving as pallbearers and Gordon Frazier serving as honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 P.M. on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Wilburn passed away on December 13, 2022, at his longtime home.
Obituary for Betty Taylor
Graveside service for Betty Taylor, age 87, of Sulphur Springs will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Como Cemetery with Rev. Don Tinsley officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 P.M. on Thursday, December 15th at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Taylor passed away on Tuesday December 13, 2022 at her home.
Obituary for Bubba Elder
Memorial service for Bubba Elder, age 35 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 a Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Wyatt, Jordan Griggs, Jim Ostie, David Mathis, David Kline, Steve Gafford, John Arbogast and Jacob Haygood. Bubba was born...
Kiwanis, Lions build Cumby ramp
The Kiwanis club built another ramp in Cumby this Saturday. The Lion’s Club also helped with the construction of the sections before installation. For more information please visit TexasRamps.com. Contributed by Allison Libby-Thesing.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 12/13
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. CHRISTUS proudly announces the addition of Umair Sohail, M.D., to our Gastroenterology team in Sulphur Springs. He is board certified in Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology, and Obesity medicine. Dr. Sohail will be seeing patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic located at 107 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs.
Obituary for William Sidebottom
William “Bill” Sidebottom, age 81, of Sulphur Springs, passed away November 28th, 2022. Bill was born in Boston, Kentucky in 1941 and moved to Sulphur Springs in 1960. Bill made the best decision of his life and married Carolyn in 1961. Bill and Carolyn were well known for working at the local Dairy Queen together for 15 years. He owned and operated a dairy farm for 15 years, worked for the core of engineers for 5, and was a handy man extraordinaire for 20 plus years. Bill loved taking care of other’s homes with his close friend and sidekick George Lopez. Bill and George were quite the craftsmen, completing odd jobs for many residents of Sulphur Springs. Bill loved to tell stories to anyone that would listen, and it was up to you to determine if they were a joke or not.
Obituary for Celia Reina
Funeral service Celia Reina Basaldua, age 60 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at St James Catholic Church with Father Victor Hernandez officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Francisco Leon, Nico Basaldua, Jesse Fierro, Bryan Camacho, Luis Villegas and Marco Leon serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Reina passed away on December 4, 2022.
Obituary for Dariel Rodriguez
Funeral service for Dariel J Rodriguez – Reina, age 7 of Mt. Vernon, Texas will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Friday December 9, 2022 at St James Catholic Church with Father Victor Hernandez officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Dariel passed away on December 4, 2022.
Obituary for Larry Eastus
Graveside service for Larry Eastus, age 76 of Fate, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Pine Forrest Cemetery with Rev. Wilton McMorris officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Eastus passed away on December 3, 2022 at Baylor Scott and White. Larry...
Obituary for Micah Swanson
Funeral service for Micah Swanson, age 27 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00P.M. Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Ronnie Miller and Robert Burns officiating. Interment will follow at Rockdale Cemetery with Dakota Gilliard, Joe Weddle, Carlton Goldsmith, Chris Johnson, Jake Fraizer and Jordan West serving as pallbearers and Gun Barrell City Fire Dept, Hopkins County Ems, Ellis Co ESD-6, Medical Jets, Daniel Brandenburgh, Joel Fraizer, Colton Burns, Collin Burns and Josh Miller serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Swanson passed away on December 3, 2022.
Obituary for Russell Dean Nuss
Russ was born the second of five sons to Paul Eugene and Wanda Sue Nuss in Denver, Colorado, but he spent most of his life in Texas. He left here and went to heaven on December 5th. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lori, and his children...
Chamber Connection for 12/14 by Butch Burney
As 2022 comes to an end, it is time to get nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding this year. Nominations are being accepted for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year and other superlative recognitions. Nominations are due December 31. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Nominations can be sent to Butch@HopkinsChamber.org or mailed to the following addresses:
Land Tracts for Sale That Multiple Generations Can Enjoy
Plenty of tracts are available for your whole family to enjoy for generations to come. Below are just some of the ones in and around Hopkins County. 🏡. 1. Northern Hopkins County. Perfect wooded mix of rugged, mature oaks and well manicured pastures on 107 acres with North Caney Creek...
Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Symposium 2022
The 15th Annual North East Texas Economic Outlook Conference was held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at the Hopkins County Civic Center. The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Economic Development Corporation brought in Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson to speak to business leaders from around the area about issues facing employers in today’s market. The event was catered by Brasher Catering.
Livestock and forage education year-in-review by AgriLife’s Mario Villarino
Livestock and forage production are a 3.96 billion dollars industry in the Central Region. Livestock and forage enterprises are affected by climate and market variability. Hopkins County currently has more than 100,000 head of cattle with 27,000 head of dairy cattle. Due to environmental requirements of federal and state authorities, Hopkins County dairy operators must maintain environmental requirements for operation.
EAST TEXAS DIY WEDDING EXPO
The East Tx DIY Wedding Expo is your RoadMap to the Altar coming to Sulphur Springs on March 18, 2023. Our show is a twist on a traditional bridal show. I want to help couples to save where they can to spend $ where they want while showcasing local talent. There are so many incredible event businesses in our community and deserve to shine and I wanted to help.
A Year in Review – Master Wellness Volunteers by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
Volunteers are the backbone of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Hopkins County has a strong group of 14 Master Wellness Volunteers who have received 40 hours of training in the areas of health and wellness, nutrition, working with diverse audiences, identifying reliable internet sources, food safety, and other topics. Numerous programs and educational opportunities are available through AgriLife Extension. However, there is a limit to the amount of programming the Extension Family & Community Health agent can implement. The Master Wellness Volunteers serve as advocates and substantially increase the scope and impact of the Family & Community Health program.
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Lights of Life Gala themed Stilettos and Stetsons in 2023
The seventeenth annual Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Lights of Life Gala committee is moving ahead with plans for this popular event. Sponsorship invitations were mailed last week to approximately 750 businesses, organizations, and individuals. The sponsorship levels are priced the same as last year’s levels, although the names...
Obituary for Willa Dickey
Funeral service for Willa Dickey, age 82 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Dr. Jeff Gravens officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Ms. Dickey passed away on November 28, 2022 at Carriage House Manor.
Obituary for Buddy Brown
Graveside service for Buddy Ray Brown Sr., age 71 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Gafford Chapel. Jacob Posey, Colton Cummings, Austin Garrison, James Reichle, Daniel Elmore, Kevin Williams, Jose Rodriquez and Evan McCord will be serving as pallbearers and Tommy Gene Brown, Larry Charles Brown, Ned Ball, Charles Ball and Harold Ball serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Mr. Brown passed away on November 24, 2022, at Vibra Hospital of Richardson.
