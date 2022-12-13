William “Bill” Sidebottom, age 81, of Sulphur Springs, passed away November 28th, 2022. Bill was born in Boston, Kentucky in 1941 and moved to Sulphur Springs in 1960. Bill made the best decision of his life and married Carolyn in 1961. Bill and Carolyn were well known for working at the local Dairy Queen together for 15 years. He owned and operated a dairy farm for 15 years, worked for the core of engineers for 5, and was a handy man extraordinaire for 20 plus years. Bill loved taking care of other’s homes with his close friend and sidekick George Lopez. Bill and George were quite the craftsmen, completing odd jobs for many residents of Sulphur Springs. Bill loved to tell stories to anyone that would listen, and it was up to you to determine if they were a joke or not.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO