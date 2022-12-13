Report: College Football Playoff Venue Adds Standing Room Only Tickets Due To 'Extreme Demand'

Once Georgia secured the No. 1 seed for the College Football Playoff, some might have expected the Bulldogs would benefit from home field advantage during their semifinal matchup, which will be hosted by the Peach Bowl in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

That doesn't appear like it will be the case.

The matchup between Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will be played not only in front of a raucous crowd, but one that includes plenty of Buckeye faithful.

According to Dave Biddle of 247Sports, the Peach Bowl announced that it has added 2,000 standing room only tickets for the matchup "due to extreme demand."

Biddle also noted that Ohio State sold out its ticket allotment in two days, a Peach Bowl record.

"The Peach Bowl has added 2K standing room only 'seats' to Mercedes-Benz Stadium due to extreme demand," Biddle tweeted. "Commish says OSU-UGA will outdraw when the Super Bowl was held there. Also said OSU sold out its allotment of tickets in 2 days, which he says is a Peach Bowl record."

According to Biddle, Peach Bowl officials are expecting the matchup between Ohio State and Georgia to out-draw Super Bowl LIII, which saw more than 70,000 fans attend the New England Patriots' victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the same stadium.

It's no surprise that Georgia supporters are expected to show up so close to home to watch their 13-0 Bulldogs try to win their second national title in as many years.

But Biddle's report indicates that plenty of Ohio State fans, who last saw their team get outscored 28-3 in the second half by rival Michigan, are still optimistic about the Buckeyes' chances. Ohio State snuck into the playoff field thanks to USC's loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game.

Georgia is currently favored by 6.5 points, per DraftKings.

While the Bulldogs appear to have an edge in terms of overall talent and recent College Football Playoff experience, it doesn't look like they'll have a significant advantage in fan support for the matchup.

Perhaps the Buckeye faithful can spur their team to an upset.