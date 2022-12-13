Read full article on original website
IMPD arrests 3 after body found on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested three people in connection to a dead body found on the city’s east side last week. Christina Clark, 35; Josselyn Johnson, 29, and Jaheim Miller, 21, were all arrested on Wednesday for their alleged role in the death. According to IMPD, officers were called to the […]
IMPD investigates homicide after man shot to death in the driver’s seat of car
Police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting on Indy's east side.
Police find woman suspected of deadly drug deal
Police are looking for a woman they suspect dealt controlled substances to another woman that ended up dying.
YAHOO!
Man escapes injury when gunman shoots his car at Earl Avenue and State Street
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Someone shot at Bryant Fancher's eastbound car as he drove through the intersection of Earl Avenue and State Street about 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to Lafayette police. Fancher, 33, was not injured, but the passenger side of his vehicle and the car's interior were damaged by...
Police conducting death investigation in Bargersville after body found near pond
Police in Bargersville are currently investigating the death of a person who was found near a retention pond Thursday morning.
WLFI.com
LPD investigating a report of shots fired
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired on Sunday. Details are limited at this time. Officers say it took place in the area of Harding Court and South Earl Avenue in Lafayette Sunday night. When officers arrived on scene, they couldn't find...
‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near north side that killed 22-year-old Rashid Conteh. […]
wibqam.com
Investigation into S. Vermillion HS Student shot by deputy complete
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police say they’ve finished their investigation into the events of November 17 at South Vermillion High School. That day, Deputy Tim DisPennett, a 19-year veteran of the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department who had been teaching a law enforcement vocational class at the school reportedly fired his service revolver after mistakenly grabbing the wrong weapon during a lesson. The bullet grazed a South Vermillion High School senior.
Woman, home shot on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD received a call around 3 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street (near the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone). One woman was found who had been shot. […]
Court docs: Marine was going nearly 80 mph before Lawrence crash that killed Fishers teacher and her husband
INDIANAPOLIS – A Marine was going nearly 80 mph in a 40 mph zone before his government-issued car slammed into a vehicle carrying a Fishers kindergarten teacher and her husband in July 2022, police say. Jaime Heredia Jr., 30, is now charged with two counts of reckless homicide in connection with the crash that killed […]
Danville man accused of pointing gun at family member during argument
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Danville man was arrested after police said he pulled a firearm on his son-in-law while several children were in the same room. Danville police and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on Heritage Drive on Thursday. According to court documents, Garry Edwards, 69, had gotten into a […]
WTHI
Investigation into Vermillion Co. deputy who accidentally shot a student at a local school wraps - here's what happens next
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Police investigation is complete for a deputy who accidentally shot a student at a local school. On Tuesday, the public information officer said the agency sent its report to the Vermillion County prosecutor. Police say Vermillion County Deputy Tim DisPennett fired his...
WIBC.com
Police: Man Found Dead in a Vehicle of “Trauma”
INDIANAPOLIS--A man was found dead in a car on North LaSalle St. about 11 Sunday night. Police say the man had injuries consistent with “trauma”. Police did not elaborate on what that trauma may have been. The death was discovered in the 3600 block of North LaSalle, which...
WLFI.com
Police: West Lafayette couple scammed out of $20K
A husband and wife were scammed out of more than $20,000 on Monday, according to police. A husband and wife were scammed out of more than $20,000 on Monday, according to police.
‘You don’t care if I shoot him, right?’: Indy man guilty of gunning down victim over gambling loss
INDIANAPOLIS — After a two-day jury trial, an Indianapolis man was found guilty of gunning down 30-year-old Walter Stein Jr. in a gas station parking lot in October 2020. Brandon McCormick, 25, was convicted of murder and will face between 45 and 65 years in jail. According to court documents, Walter Stein Jr. ran a […]
Homicide victim found dead inside van identified as 47-year-old Indy man
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are continuing to investigate the city’s latest homicide after a man was found dead inside a van on Indy’s near northeast side. Police responded to a welfare check just before 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Lasalle Street. They found a man inside a vehicle. According to police, he had […]
Early morning shooting leaves 1 critically wounded
Police are investigating after a person was critically wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning.
IMPD: 2 women arrested for robbing 5 Indianapolis banks
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months. Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges. According to police, Thompson and Brooks are […]
Carmel police look for suspect who stole $5k worth of items from Walgreens
CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is looking for a person they say stole over $5,000 worth of merchandise from a Walgreens over the course of 6 months. CPD announced Monday it is investigating multiple thefts from the Walgreens location at 1424 S. Range Line Road. Investigators believe the thefts occurred between April and […]
WTHI
Crews battle overnight fire
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A barn is ruined after an overnight fire in Parke County. A responding firefighter says the blaze ignited around 1:30 Wednesday morning in a sale barn located at 7784 South Highway 41 in Rosedale, Indiana. Several area fire departments responded to the call. No...
