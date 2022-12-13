ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

FOX59

IMPD arrests 3 after body found on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested three people in connection to a dead body found on the city’s east side last week. Christina Clark, 35; Josselyn Johnson, 29, and Jaheim Miller, 21, were all arrested on Wednesday for their alleged role in the death. According to IMPD, officers were called to the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

LPD investigating a report of shots fired

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired on Sunday. Details are limited at this time. Officers say it took place in the area of Harding Court and South Earl Avenue in Lafayette Sunday night. When officers arrived on scene, they couldn't find...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘He was drunk’; Investigators release texts, bar receipt after Pendleton man in fatal crash now accused of being intoxicated

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has added a slew of charges for a Pendleton man previously charged with reckless homicide in a crash that killed a Lyft passenger. Connor Gaskill was originally charged with reckless homicide on October 21 in the September crash on the near north side that killed 22-year-old Rashid Conteh. […]
PENDLETON, IN
wibqam.com

Investigation into S. Vermillion HS Student shot by deputy complete

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police say they’ve finished their investigation into the events of November 17 at South Vermillion High School. That day, Deputy Tim DisPennett, a 19-year veteran of the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department who had been teaching a law enforcement vocational class at the school reportedly fired his service revolver after mistakenly grabbing the wrong weapon during a lesson. The bullet grazed a South Vermillion High School senior.
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Woman, home shot on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD received a call around 3 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street (near the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone). One woman was found who had been shot. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Danville man accused of pointing gun at family member during argument

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Danville man was arrested after police said he pulled a firearm on his son-in-law while several children were in the same room. Danville police and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department responded to a home on Heritage Drive on Thursday. According to court documents, Garry Edwards, 69, had gotten into a […]
DANVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

Police: Man Found Dead in a Vehicle of “Trauma”

INDIANAPOLIS--A man was found dead in a car on North LaSalle St. about 11 Sunday night. Police say the man had injuries consistent with “trauma”. Police did not elaborate on what that trauma may have been. The death was discovered in the 3600 block of North LaSalle, which...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD: 2 women arrested for robbing 5 Indianapolis banks

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months. Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges. According to police, Thompson and Brooks are […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Carmel police look for suspect who stole $5k worth of items from Walgreens

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is looking for a person they say stole over $5,000 worth of merchandise from a Walgreens over the course of 6 months. CPD announced Monday it is investigating multiple thefts from the Walgreens location at 1424 S. Range Line Road. Investigators believe the thefts occurred between April and […]
CARMEL, IN
WTHI

Crews battle overnight fire

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A barn is ruined after an overnight fire in Parke County. A responding firefighter says the blaze ignited around 1:30 Wednesday morning in a sale barn located at 7784 South Highway 41 in Rosedale, Indiana. Several area fire departments responded to the call. No...
ROSEDALE, IN

