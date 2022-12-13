Kimpton Announces to Open its First On-Campus Hotel. Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants announced the name of its first on-campus hotel, The Forum Hotel at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business in Charlottesville, and the appointment of its leader, General Manager Kelly Brown. The hotel is set to open in spring 2023 on the Goodwin Family Grounds of the Darden School. The Forum is now taking reservations on its website for the summer season, with dates of stay as early as July 1, 2023, currently available.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO