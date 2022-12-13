Read full article on original website
Idaho’s Best Deli is in Boise
I love sandwiches and deli foods. Sometimes there is nothing like a stellar sandwich to fill a hungry stomach. Here are some of the top places in the Treasure Valley when a sandwich craving gets you. Scroll to see the top Deli in the state with almost perfect customer ratings on both Yelp and Tripadvisor.
2022 Recap: Boise’s Insane Real Estate Numbers Tops U.S.
As we wrap up 2022, it's time to reflect. What big things do you remember? One of the most talked about items that effected the Treasure Valley area in a huge way of the last few years was the massive jump in home prices. Let's take a look at how...
Does Idaho Rank as One of the Most Overweight States in America?
Would it surprise you if Idaho is one of the most obese states in America? Or if Boise was one of the most overweight cities in the country? It would definitely surprise me, purely because there are so many things to do around here that keep people active, and a lot of people move here specifically for those activities etc.
Really the Craziest House in Idaho? See for Yourself!
Idaho has some absolutely incredible homes, and if you look hard enough, you can find really unique homes that leave you with more questions than answers — like how or why? But I don’t think I’ve seen one quite as unique as this one before. Keep scrolling for the pictures 👇
KTVB
Idaho man competing in 'Survivor' finale
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The hit CBS TV show "Survivor" is wrapping up its 43rd season as the five remaining contestants compete for the title of Sole Survivor. Among those five brave contestants is an Idaho resident and the oldest competitor for this season. Originally from Houston, Texas, 52-year-old Mike...
Is the Most Iconic Sandwich in Idaho One of the Best in America?
One of the most amazing food choices out there — the sandwich. It’s completely customizable to anyone’s liking, so picking “the best one in Idaho” must be an impossible task, right? Wrong. There’s a new list out there from 24/7 Tempo that covers the best sandwiches in each state, and I was really intrigued to learn where I can find the best sandwich in all of Idaho...
Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area
Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
Would United Airines Ever Pull Out Of Boise?
United Airlines is making some significant changes. They are in the news today for purchasing 100 new Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplanes to replace some of their current fleet's big, aging 767 and 777 jets. In addition, they have announced that they are adding "thousands of jobs" at the San Francisco Airport as part of their expansion there.
Meridian Man Wins $1 Million on Survivor
Season 43 of Survivor on CBS wrapped up with Meridian’s Mike Gabler winning the grand prize. Gabler filmed the show for 26 days in the Mamanuca Islands in late May. He had to outplay, outwit, and outlast 17 other, younger contestants to win the $1 million grand prize. The...
Caldwell Lottery Winner Is The Luckiest Woman In Idaho
I'm not sure how your 2022 is going, but I'd be surprised if it's better than Caldwell's Sandralicia Martinez. For most people, one accomplishment per year is more than sufficient. Things like getting a promotion at work, moving into a new place, buying a new car, leaving the Treasure Valley on vacation, or getting out of the grocery store for less than $400 all count. When you reflect on a particular year, those things jump out at you first.
LGBTQ+ event at Idaho Botanical Garden draws protest and support
BOISE, Idaho — Pride Night at Winter Garden aGlow at The Idaho Botanical Garden, is billed as a family-friendly event that is put on by Boise Pride and features the Boise Gay Men's Chorus and Boise Women's Chorus, free holiday snacks, photos with memorable holiday characters and a variety of other festivities.
Boise You Have Googled Some Really Strange Things in 2022
I have googled a lot about Idaho, especially the last six months leading up to moving here and probably even more when we finally did move to Boise. This leads me to Google "Local Year in Search 2022". It's crazy to think about how much information Google is compiling every time we use it. Some Google searches I would rather not know about it, but I do find it interesting knowing what the most popular Google searches in Boise are.
Fact or Fiction? It’s Illegal to Pass a Slow Snowplow in Idaho
Over the last couple of days, we’ve dug into some pressing questions you’ve had about winter or Christmas-related laws in the Gem State. We’ve discovered that on Christmas Day, no matter how crazy your relatives drive you, you can’t buy liquor to drink them away on Christmas Day. (Christmas Eve is fair game, so you can always stock up.)
Nampa, Idaho Girl Becomes American World Record Holder
Idaho is home to some fantastic people and now the Gem State can add another amazing individual to its list in SkotLynd Cagle of Nampa, Idaho. Cagle, recently made news when she set the Women’s 14 & 15 USA weight lifting record with a 40kg snatch. If you’re like...
KIVI-TV
Nampa native, SkotLynd Cagle, breaks American Record at USA Weightlifting American Open in Atlanta
NAMPA, Idaho — It's about 5:45 a.m. on a snowy Monday morning in Nampa. Addy Cagle gets a notification on her phone that school has been canceled. It was a snow day in the Treasure Valley, and thousands of kids woke up to that news. Addy's daughter SkotLynd was already up though. She had been lifting weights for around half an hour already.
Idaho Granny & Teen Face-Off In An Epic Drag Race [PICS 😍]
Kelly Clarkson was right. Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this. If we had to ballpark it, this particular moment is somewhere between 70-to-80 years in the making. But you won't hear us complaining. If there's one thing our team of thirty and forty-somethings believe, it's that...
Idaho’s Elmer Saves Couple Stranded by Avalanche
IDAHO CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho Department of Transportation worker is being credited for recently saving two people and their dogs that got stranded by an avalanche in Idaho's mountain country. ITD posted on social media that the worker, only identified as Elmer, jumped into action when the couple had gotten stuck on State Highway 21 after they spent the morning snowshoeing. Nearly 20 inches of snow fell in the area where the couple didn't have any cell service and no clue an avalanche had blocked there way home. The car had gotten high-centered on an icy mount of snow and came to a stop, according to ITD. The couple were able to use a satellite phone and call Elmer at the Idaho City ITD shed who then used his loader to work his way up the road and get them out.
Five Books Boise Wants Banned NOW
Getting books banned is the hot new trend in 2022. Don't want your kids reading about a certain topic in school that you don't find appropriate? Get the book banned so no one can read it!. Got some books in mind? Good! So do we. Enough fluff. Here's five books...
This $3.9M Boise Mansion Has Sensational Views & a Dog Spa [pics]
They say the perfect home doesn't exist. If spectacular views of Downtown Boise coupled with an in-home, ultra luxe dog spa are two of your top must-haves, you have to see this property!. No Pets, No Problem. Not a pet owner? Not a problem! This property has everything to offer...
Post Register
Winter Storms delay flights in/out of BOI
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Flights in and out of Boise Airport (BOI) are experiencing delays as winter storms impact many states across the Country. Currently, flights coming out of Portland, Denver, and San Francisco are delayed. Updated flight status information can be found on their website here.
