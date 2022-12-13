ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Weekend Fun Guide 12/16-12/18

1. 25th Anniversary of the Christmas Lite at LMCU Ball Park. It is the 25th anniversary of the Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ball Park! Enjoy an amazing Christmas Lite show as you drive thru it! There is nearly 2 miles of Christmas magic with millions of lights, displays, tunnels and more holiday fun! You can also ride the Memory Lane Train and enjoy the lite show that way! You can find more information here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Helpful tips to navigate Holiday stress and anxiety

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Pine Rest understands that while the Holidays can be a time for cheer and joy, it also can be a stressful time for parents and children. They have several tips for dealing with stress and anxiety this holiday season. When it comes to purchasing gifts, this season it can be hard on families and according to Licensed Clinical Social Worker Elizza LeJeune, it is important that we are transparent with our children. Sit down with your child and talk about the gifts they want to as well as being mindful about Santa’s budget this year. A lot of times we are afraid not to tell our kids that we cannot afford a gift or to tell them that they cannot have something which can lead to a worse outcome than just being open with our children.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Woodland Airstream can up your travel game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Maybe you’ve been thinking you need to add a little adventure to your life, like travel more, see new sights or even hit the road more to visit family and friends. Why not go in style in an Airstream? Their travel trailers and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Family Fare has your holiday meal ready to go

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many of us are planning a big holiday meal, maybe even a couple of them! If the thought of that overwhelms you, don’t worry, because it doesn’t have to! You can buy an holiday meal already prepared or you can focus on fun sides and appetizers that are simple to make! Our Expert in Meal Solutions, Family Fare, has some ideas to see you through the holidays.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A look at winter fun at Shanty Creek Resort

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you love outdoor sports, we know you’re keeping a close eye on the forecast! One up north location that offers endless winter recreation is Shanty Creek Resort. In addition to skiing on Schuss Mountain, they also have tubing, dogsledding, XC skiing, snowshoeing and nature hikes. You can also enjoy craft spirits and brews with their neighbors Short’s Brewing, Mammoth Distilling, and Bee Well Meadery.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Helping to bring Christmas to every child this year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Wedgwood Christian Services is a special place for kids. This holiday season donors, volunteers, and school groups stepped forward to make sure every child had Christmas gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning. Thank you to all the donors and volunteers who put in the time to make Christmas special this year for these children.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Cannonsburg hopes to open around Christmas

All ski resorts to the north of Cannonsburg have opened, but hopefully they will see their opening soon. We are expected to get snow this weekend. (Dec. 15, 2022) All ski resorts to the north of Cannonsburg have opened, but hopefully they will see their opening soon. We are expected to get snow this weekend. (Dec. 15, 2022)
CANNONSBURG, MI
1077 WRKR

Friendly Prank In Kalamazoo Leads To A Fun Christmas Attraction For Families

What started out as a prank between friends has now developed into a place where kids young and old can stop by in Kalamazoo and get a picture with the Polar Express. When Sydney Jean got home from Thanksgiving vacation and discovered there was a TRAIN sitting in her front yard in the Winchell neighborhood on Benjamin st., she could have gotten mad. But as it turns out, she already knew who was responsible and called him right out on it.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

A look at some upcoming holiday events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We wanted to share some more holiday happenings around West Michigan! The Critter Barn is very popular in warm weather months but during the holidays they create a live nativity. This is the 23rd year for the event – visitors get to celebrate the birth of Jesus, enjoy a display of the holy land and meet the Critter Barn animals as you check out their brand new barn. The nativity is open Tuesday through Saturday throughout December. They’re open they’re located on 80th avenue in Zeeland. Our next stop is Kalamazoo and a trip to the outdoor mall area to enjoy all the lights that line the street. You can also hop on the Holly Jolly Trolley that travels around downtown Kalamazoo. It’s a great way to get easy access to parking lots, stores, restaurants, and more plus the rides are free! One thing you don’t want to miss on the Kalamazoo mall is the giant waving Santa statue – he’s ready to take selfies and family photos for the holidays.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Morning Belle opens new location in Breton Village

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We wanted to start the show off with a subject everyone loves: food! The popular brunch destination Morning Belle, opened their latest location in Breton Village last week joining their other two locations on the East Beltline and Bridge Street! Morning Belle features breakfast, brunch & lunch in a bright, floral atmosphere that includes white brick and warm cedar accents and vibrant garden fabrics. The new Breton Village location gives guests a comfortable place to connect with friends and family and the menu features several made to order items both healthy and indulgent, including savory avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets, and the popular Glazed Doughnut Waffle.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Local company highlights their veteran employees

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Weller Truck Parts is a West Michigan based company with a world-wide reach and they take pride in their dedication to their employees who have served our country. Today we have 2 of those employees in studio with us to talk about their experiences!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

