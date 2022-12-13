Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
Related
WOOD
Weekend Fun Guide 12/16-12/18
1. 25th Anniversary of the Christmas Lite at LMCU Ball Park. It is the 25th anniversary of the Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ball Park! Enjoy an amazing Christmas Lite show as you drive thru it! There is nearly 2 miles of Christmas magic with millions of lights, displays, tunnels and more holiday fun! You can also ride the Memory Lane Train and enjoy the lite show that way! You can find more information here.
WOOD
Helpful tips to navigate Holiday stress and anxiety
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Pine Rest understands that while the Holidays can be a time for cheer and joy, it also can be a stressful time for parents and children. They have several tips for dealing with stress and anxiety this holiday season. When it comes to purchasing gifts, this season it can be hard on families and according to Licensed Clinical Social Worker Elizza LeJeune, it is important that we are transparent with our children. Sit down with your child and talk about the gifts they want to as well as being mindful about Santa’s budget this year. A lot of times we are afraid not to tell our kids that we cannot afford a gift or to tell them that they cannot have something which can lead to a worse outcome than just being open with our children.
With a Little Smile, Chewbacca Hopes to Be Adopted Soon
This is Chewbacca or Chewy for short. Chewy is about 4 months old and a part of a large litter that is currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan. He's a bit timid but, since he's a puppy, that's something that can be worked on with socialization and training:. Aside...
WOOD
Woodland Airstream can up your travel game
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Maybe you’ve been thinking you need to add a little adventure to your life, like travel more, see new sights or even hit the road more to visit family and friends. Why not go in style in an Airstream? Their travel trailers and...
WOOD
Family Fare has your holiday meal ready to go
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many of us are planning a big holiday meal, maybe even a couple of them! If the thought of that overwhelms you, don’t worry, because it doesn’t have to! You can buy an holiday meal already prepared or you can focus on fun sides and appetizers that are simple to make! Our Expert in Meal Solutions, Family Fare, has some ideas to see you through the holidays.
WOOD
A look at winter fun at Shanty Creek Resort
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you love outdoor sports, we know you’re keeping a close eye on the forecast! One up north location that offers endless winter recreation is Shanty Creek Resort. In addition to skiing on Schuss Mountain, they also have tubing, dogsledding, XC skiing, snowshoeing and nature hikes. You can also enjoy craft spirits and brews with their neighbors Short’s Brewing, Mammoth Distilling, and Bee Well Meadery.
WOOD
Helping to bring Christmas to every child this year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Wedgwood Christian Services is a special place for kids. This holiday season donors, volunteers, and school groups stepped forward to make sure every child had Christmas gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning. Thank you to all the donors and volunteers who put in the time to make Christmas special this year for these children.
Free Christmas meal planned for Heartside Neighborhood in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Guiding Light, a Grand Rapids nonprofit known for offering addiction services, will spread holiday cheer this weekend at two Christmas celebrations. Guiding Light will hold a free Christmas Community Meal from noon-1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, at its headquarters, 255 S. Division St. The free...
Degage Christmas Store opens for year 10
Degage Ministries hosted a Christmas Store where people could buy low-cost items for the holidays.
WOOD
Cannonsburg hopes to open around Christmas
All ski resorts to the north of Cannonsburg have opened, but hopefully they will see their opening soon. We are expected to get snow this weekend. (Dec. 15, 2022) All ski resorts to the north of Cannonsburg have opened, but hopefully they will see their opening soon. We are expected to get snow this weekend. (Dec. 15, 2022)
Friendly Prank In Kalamazoo Leads To A Fun Christmas Attraction For Families
What started out as a prank between friends has now developed into a place where kids young and old can stop by in Kalamazoo and get a picture with the Polar Express. When Sydney Jean got home from Thanksgiving vacation and discovered there was a TRAIN sitting in her front yard in the Winchell neighborhood on Benjamin st., she could have gotten mad. But as it turns out, she already knew who was responsible and called him right out on it.
WOOD
A look at some upcoming holiday events
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We wanted to share some more holiday happenings around West Michigan! The Critter Barn is very popular in warm weather months but during the holidays they create a live nativity. This is the 23rd year for the event – visitors get to celebrate the birth of Jesus, enjoy a display of the holy land and meet the Critter Barn animals as you check out their brand new barn. The nativity is open Tuesday through Saturday throughout December. They’re open they’re located on 80th avenue in Zeeland. Our next stop is Kalamazoo and a trip to the outdoor mall area to enjoy all the lights that line the street. You can also hop on the Holly Jolly Trolley that travels around downtown Kalamazoo. It’s a great way to get easy access to parking lots, stores, restaurants, and more plus the rides are free! One thing you don’t want to miss on the Kalamazoo mall is the giant waving Santa statue – he’s ready to take selfies and family photos for the holidays.
WOOD
Morning Belle opens new location in Breton Village
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We wanted to start the show off with a subject everyone loves: food! The popular brunch destination Morning Belle, opened their latest location in Breton Village last week joining their other two locations on the East Beltline and Bridge Street! Morning Belle features breakfast, brunch & lunch in a bright, floral atmosphere that includes white brick and warm cedar accents and vibrant garden fabrics. The new Breton Village location gives guests a comfortable place to connect with friends and family and the menu features several made to order items both healthy and indulgent, including savory avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets, and the popular Glazed Doughnut Waffle.
fox2detroit.com
How to get a Michigan shelter pet a stocking full of goodies this Christmas
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - You can make a shelter pet's holiday this season. Provide a stocking or wreath full of treats and toys to an animal at the Humane Society of West Michigan in Grand Rapids by making a donation to the shelter. You'll get a photo of...
Are you ready to ‘Socibowl’? New Muskegon entertainment hotspot opens its doors
MUSKEGON, MI - The owners of Pigeon Hill Brewing Company recently announced the opening of Socibowl, a new restaurant and entertainment space infused with social activities in downtown Muskegon. “This is a big kids’ wonderland,” according to the Socibowl website. “We’ve set out to create the perfect space for a...
Grand Haven business transforms into winter wonderland
For two decades, Lucy's Market and Deli has stood on the corner of Columbus and N. Second Streets in Grand Haven.
Salvation Army Holland's toy shop to provide gifts, clothes to 700 families
The Salvation Army in Holland is providing toys and clothes to over one thousand children who may not otherwise receive a Christmas gift.
Artisanal dessert business coming to downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Pochis Sweet Designs, an artisanal dessert businesses founded by Paola Carlson, is coming to downtown Grand Rapids. The business, which is expected to move into the former Menna’s Joint location at 44 Ionia Ave SW, was awarded $51,199 in incentives Wednesday from the Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority.
'We haven't seen things like this in a decade': Box of puppies left in Pound Buddies parking lot
MUSKEGON, Mich — Another local animal shelter is feeling the pressure this holiday season, having been at or over capacity for the entire year. Pound Buddies in Muskegon has taken in 13 puppies over the last month. The shelter doesn't even know where three of those pups, named Mario,...
WOOD
Local company highlights their veteran employees
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Weller Truck Parts is a West Michigan based company with a world-wide reach and they take pride in their dedication to their employees who have served our country. Today we have 2 of those employees in studio with us to talk about their experiences!
Comments / 0