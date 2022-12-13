ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bandon, OR

Folk Dance Party in Bandon Saturday, December 17

By South Coast Folk Society
The World
The World
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nm0Or_0jhBcQwy00

The South Coast Folk Society will host a free public Dance Party in Bandon on Saturday evening, December 17, from 7-9:30pm at the Bandon Senior Activity Center, 1100 11th St. SW, Bandon.

Singles, couples and families, dancers all ages, are all welcome to enjoy a casual evening of social dance at this popular monthly event. No experience is required. There will be live music and recorded music, plus dance instruction.

The South Coast Dance Party will feature a wonderful variety of enjoyable dances from America and around the world. We meet at the Bandon Senior Activity Center, located on West 11th in City Park.

The center will be filled with the sound of local musicians playing traditional tunes, plus beautiful recorded music, and, of course, happy dancers.

Join us on the dance floor, or relax to great music.

Many thanks to the Bandon Senior Center for hosting the Dance Party in their spacious activity room. Save the date for this fun evening. Doors open at 6:45, dancing starts at 7. There will be refreshments available. Contact Paul at 541-404-8267 for more

information, or visit southcoastfolksociety.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

Holiday Lights at Shore Acre State Park

After two years in the dark, Holiday Lights at Shore Acre State Park is back, lighting up the beautiful 7-acre botanical gardens in Coos Bay, Oregon with nearly 350-thousand lights, animated displays and a hefty helping of holiday cheer. This is a popular event and draws visitors from around the west coast, so to streamline the experience this year, a timed reservation system is now in place. Be sure to reserve your timeslot in advance through Oregon state parks.
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WISH UPON A STAR 12.15.22

From Rogue Credit Union and Brooke Communications, help is provided for a man who is the sole provider for his kids. After a recent move to Roseburg, they are living in a motel room. Click here to download for later listening: WISH 9 – NYK – KQEN.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TOPP-IT HOPES TO OPEN IN LATE JANUARY

Topp-It hopes to open its new take-out meals shop sometime in late January. Construction appears to be in its final phase at the building on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg, across from Roseburg High School. Co-owner Brett Smith told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that he and his...
ROSEBURG, OR
thatoregonlife.com

This General Store In Bandon Sells The Best Homemade Fudge On The Coast

Combining a friendly atmosphere with all sorts of unique items and goodies, the Big Wheel General Store is a one stop shop you won’t want to miss while you’re in Bandon, Oregon. Featuring coastal souvenirs, art made by local artists, a driftwood museum and gallery, and best of all 26 varieties of handmade fudge, Big Wheel is a must visit while on the southern Oregon coast.
BANDON, OR
KVAL

New BottleDrop facility is now open in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A new BottleDrop Redemption Center is now open in North Bend. Coos Bay and North Bend mayors were on hand for the ribbon cutting Wednesday, along with other local and state officials. It's located at 1701 Newmark Street in North Bend. The facility, which serves...
NORTH BEND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon’s oldest state forest will no longer be logged to provide funding for schools

A state forest with some of the last and largest swathes of old-growth trees in the Oregon Coast Range will no longer be logged to help pay for the public schools.  A vote from the State Land Board made the decision official Wednesday, following Legislative approval in February. The Elliott State Forest, now the Elliott […] The post Oregon’s oldest state forest will no longer be logged to provide funding for schools appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Roseburg Senator Dallas Heard retiring from Oregon Legislature

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Senator Dallas Heard (R-Roseburg) will be retiring from the Oregon Legislature, his office announced on December 15. Senator Heard’s decision will be effective starting January 1, 2023. Although he left the possibility of returning to politics open, his departure marks the end of eight years of service as Roseburg’s Senate representative in Salem. Senator Heard said he made the decision to retire to have more time to spend with his family and raise his sons. A replacement for Senator Heard’s position was not mentioned in his statement.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

Roseburg City Council appoints new member, thanks retiring Councilors

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Some new faces are joining the Roseburg City Council following the recent election as well as an appointment Monday night, while two retiring Councilors are being recognized for their service, the City said in a news release. During the City Council meeting Monday, Mayor Larry Rich...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

LAND BOARD TAKES HISTORIC ACTION TOWARDS CREATION OF ELLIOT STATE RESEARCH FOREST

On Tuesday, the State Land Board took historic action toward creation of the Elliot State Research Forest. A release from the Department of State Lands said the board decoupled the forest from Oregon’s Common School Fund and appointed the first board of directors for the new public agency to be established in 2024. It will oversee the research forest in collaboration with Oregon State University.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Fatal vehicle crash on Highway 101 near Coos County

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police responded to a fatal car crash that happened near Bullards Bridge in Coos County Thursday, December 8. OSP says preliminary investigations indicated that a red Dodge Caravan, driven by Michael John Bevington (46), was traveling southbound on Highway 101, mid-span on the Bullards Bridge over the Coquille River, when he crossed the double yellow centerline and entered into the northbound lane.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ADULTS CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING JUVENILES

Two adults were cited for recklessly endangering two juveniles, by Roseburg Police on Saturday. An RPD report said at about 10:15 p.m. the man and woman allegedly had a domestic disturbance inside their vehicle, then crashed into a parked vehicle in the 3000 block of Northeast Stephens Street. The woman...
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Over 100 pieces of stolen mail recovered from Curry County arrest

HARBOR, Ore. — Curry County Sheriff's Office says a woman has been arrested after stealing mail from residents of Harbor. According to officials, Tasheena Michelle Cole, 31, was opening mailboxes and stealing the contents inside. Police responded to the theft reports and located a vehicle matching the description given...
CURRY COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Driver dies after collision on Bullards Bridge, Oregon State Police says

BANDON, Ore. -- A man is dead after a head-on crash on Bullards Bridge that injured two others last Thursday, according to Oregon State Police. OSP said troopers responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 that occurred on Bullards Bridge at about 12:48 p.m. on December 8. Troopers said they arrived to find a red Dodge Caravan, operated by Michael John Bevington, 48, of Coos Bay, had been traveling southbound over the Bullards Bridge when it crossed into the opposing lane for unknown reasons. Troopers said the Dodge collided with a northbound Ford F-250 and spun out before coming to a rest, blocking both lanes of the bridge.
COOS BAY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ELDERLY MAN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE CRASH

An elderly man was hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 5:20 p.m. the man was southbound on Highway 99 South near Tipton Road just south of Roseburg when he made a left turn toward a residential driveway in front of a northbound pickup. The accident was witnessed by an off-duty Roseburg Community Service Officer.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MEN JAILED FOR WARRANTS, ONE CITED FOR METHAMPETAMINE

Two 35-year old Roseburg men were jailed for warrants, and one was cited for a violation amount of methamphetamine by Roseburg Police on Tuesday. An RPD report said just after 3:00 p.m. the two men were contacted at the duck pond in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. One of the men had one warrant while the second had two warrants. The first man was allegedly found to have methamphetamine in his pocket during a consent search.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT

A Glendale man was jailed for fourth-degree assault by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night. A DCSO report said just before 10:30 p.m. a victim reported that the suspect had assaulted him on property in the 1000 block of McCullough Creek Road. When a deputy arrived on the scene, the victim said he and the other man had been arguing when the suspect came out of a trailer and attacked him. He claimed that he had been knocked to the ground and hit at least 30 times.
GLENDALE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR PAROLE VIOLATION AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

A Roseburg man was jailed following a traffic stop on Wednesday night. A Roseburg Police report said just before 9:30 p.m. officers pulled over a vehicle for a speeding violation near the corner of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and Northwest Troost Street. Officers identified the 32-year old driver and determined his driver license was suspended at the misdemeanor level.
ROSEBURG, OR
The World

The World

Coos County, OR
407
Followers
825
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

The World covers local news in the Coos County and Douglas County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://theworldlink.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy