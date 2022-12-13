Folk Dance Party in Bandon Saturday, December 17

The South Coast Folk Society will host a free public Dance Party in Bandon on Saturday evening, December 17, from 7-9:30pm at the Bandon Senior Activity Center, 1100 11th St. SW, Bandon.

Singles, couples and families, dancers all ages, are all welcome to enjoy a casual evening of social dance at this popular monthly event. No experience is required. There will be live music and recorded music, plus dance instruction.

The South Coast Dance Party will feature a wonderful variety of enjoyable dances from America and around the world. We meet at the Bandon Senior Activity Center, located on West 11th in City Park.

The center will be filled with the sound of local musicians playing traditional tunes, plus beautiful recorded music, and, of course, happy dancers.

Join us on the dance floor, or relax to great music.

Many thanks to the Bandon Senior Center for hosting the Dance Party in their spacious activity room. Save the date for this fun evening. Doors open at 6:45, dancing starts at 7. There will be refreshments available. Contact Paul at 541-404-8267 for more

information, or visit southcoastfolksociety.com.