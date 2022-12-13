ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Biden approval rating sits at 44 percent: poll

President Biden’s approval rating sits at 44 percent, according to a new poll published Friday, remaining generally consistent with other recent polling on the president. A poll conducted by Morning Consult for the Bipartisan Policy Center found Biden with an approval rating of 44 percent, compared to 53 percent who said they disapproved of his…
WBUR

Cognoscenti's best stories of 2022

There is a line in the HBO miniseries “Station Eleven” (based on the brilliant 2014 book by Emily St. John Mandel): “There is no before.”. If you know the story you get the reference. If not, my one-sentence summary: A flu pandemic wipes out 99% of the world’s population, and civilization as we know it abruptly ends. “No more diving into pools of chlorinated water lit green from below. No more ball games played out under flood lights. No more porch lights with moths fluttering on summer nights,” Mandel writes.
WBUR

Ukraine reports shooting down Russian drones

Ukraine armed forces say they have shot down 13 Russian drones over Kyiv Wednesday morning. No casualties have been reported. The city's residents, as much of Ukraine, are preparing for a frigid winter with major power cuts. Here & Now's Robin Young checks in with The Washington Post's David Stern...
