Pierce County, WA

q13fox.com

Gov. Inslee issues emergency proclamation for November storms

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday issued an emergency declaration for severe storms that swept through Washington in early November. Storms knocked out power for tens of thousands of customers around Puget Sound, central and southwest Washington. Trees came down and blocked roads and damaged public utilities. A young woman was even fatally struck by a tree in her bedroom in Marysville.
WASHINGTON STATE
koze.com

Inslee Issues Emergency Proclamation For Series of Severe Autumn Storms

OLYMPIA, WA – Extreme weather in early November has resulted in Washington State Governor Jay Inslee issuing an emergency proclamation. A series of severe autumn storms occurred between November 3rd and November 8th in Clallam, Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Lewis, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Skamania, Snohomish, and Wahkiakum counties. These storms caused significant power outages, road damage, temporary road closures and detours, and extensive damage to public utilities and electrical power systems.
WASHINGTON STATE
kptv.com

Amtrak unveils new passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor in 2026

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KPTV) - New trains connecting Oregon, Washington and British Columbia are coming to the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Eight new trainsets and two new locomotives will be carrying people along the I-5 Corridor. “Amtrak Cascades is eager to welcome new trains to our scenic 18-city route linking Washington,...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Feds Announce Nearly $40M for Dam Removal, Other Projects to Help Salmon in Washington

Projects to help fish navigate Washington's rivers could get a boost of nearly $40 million from the federal government. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday announced $105 million for 36 new fish passage projects across the U.S., including money for culvert and dam removal projects, and studies that would aim to alleviate barriers to fish passage in the Olympic Peninsula, Puget Sound region, Yakima basin and Columbia River watershed.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: No ‘snowpocalypse’ on horizon for Seattle metro area

While rumors of a White Christmas are swirling around the Seattle metro area, Cliff Mass, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington (UW), is expecting only a mild dusting and thinks it’s dangerous to report differently. “You may see a little bit of light snow, but...
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Washington State Drivers – The Pay Per Mile Tax Is Coming

Washington State already boasts one of the highest gas taxes in the Nation. The price at the pump is slated to increase roughly fifty more cents in 2023. For a number of years, and with the advent of hybrid and electric vehicles, a new way to collect road revenues has been discussed at length. At their most recent meeting the Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) gave their official recommendation for a pay per mile tax or Road Usage Charge (RUC) What does this mean for you?
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Gov. Jay Inslee Proposes Effort to Build Thousands of Housing Units

OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee proposed Wednesday that state spending over the next two years prioritize "pressing needs" such as housing, including an ambitious effort to quickly build thousands of new units that would require approval from Washington voters. The governor's proposed budget, released Wednesday, would have the state...
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlebikeblog.com

Governor Inslee’s proposed budget includes millions for safety efforts

Governor Jay Inslee’s proposed 2023–25 budget responds to rising traffic deaths across the state by accelerating safety projects, creating a $5 million fund for responding to “emergent safety needs,” and $3 million specifically for SR-7 in Pierce County. “Like other states throughout the nation, Washington is...
WASHINGTON STATE
thejoltnews.com

Port moves forward with bottler lease despite public pushback

The Port of Olympia commission unanimously approved a 75-year lease contract with Swire, a Coca-Cola bottler, despite appeals from the public to postpone the vote during a meeting held on Monday, December 12. The lease is for a 95-acre airport property in Tumwater, which Swire plans to use for manufacturing...
TUMWATER, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Edmonds hotel-turned-shelter closed due to drug contamination

Less than four months after Snohomish County purchased the Edmonds Best Value Inn on Highway 99 for more than $9 million to provide “time-limited, bridge housing” for homeless locals, the Highway 99 facility has been closed due to methamphetamine contamination, a county official has confirmed. Neighbors started texting...
EDMONDS, WA
publicola.com

Permanent Chief; Sawant Wants Impact Fees; Another Residential Treatment Center Shuts Down

1. Members of the city council’s public safety committee, which voted unanimously to appoint interim police chief Adrian Diaz to the permanent police chief position on Tuesday, were mostly effusive about Diaz’ performance at the final public hearing on his appointment, praising him for his efforts to recruit new officers, reinstate the community service officer program, and work collaboratively with the council. Council members did have a few pointed questions, though, about Diaz’ commitment to replacing police with civilian responders.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Washington Police Academy Eyes Removing More Recruits Who Show Red Flags

The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited a Seattle Times story...
TACOMA, WA

