q13fox.com
Gov. Inslee issues emergency proclamation for November storms
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday issued an emergency declaration for severe storms that swept through Washington in early November. Storms knocked out power for tens of thousands of customers around Puget Sound, central and southwest Washington. Trees came down and blocked roads and damaged public utilities. A young woman was even fatally struck by a tree in her bedroom in Marysville.
koze.com
kptv.com
Amtrak unveils new passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor in 2026
OLYMPIA, Wash. (KPTV) - New trains connecting Oregon, Washington and British Columbia are coming to the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Eight new trainsets and two new locomotives will be carrying people along the I-5 Corridor. “Amtrak Cascades is eager to welcome new trains to our scenic 18-city route linking Washington,...
Chronicle
Feds Announce Nearly $40M for Dam Removal, Other Projects to Help Salmon in Washington
Projects to help fish navigate Washington's rivers could get a boost of nearly $40 million from the federal government. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday announced $105 million for 36 new fish passage projects across the U.S., including money for culvert and dam removal projects, and studies that would aim to alleviate barriers to fish passage in the Olympic Peninsula, Puget Sound region, Yakima basin and Columbia River watershed.
kentreporter.com
Sound Transit announces further delays to Federal Way Link, other extension projects
Sound Transit recently announced updates on several light rail projects including the Federal Way Link Extension route. The organization is in the process of growing its regional light rail network from the current 26 miles to 62 miles of increased access and routes. Federal Way Link Extension (FWLE) is one...
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: No ‘snowpocalypse’ on horizon for Seattle metro area
While rumors of a White Christmas are swirling around the Seattle metro area, Cliff Mass, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington (UW), is expecting only a mild dusting and thinks it’s dangerous to report differently. “You may see a little bit of light snow, but...
Washington State Drivers – The Pay Per Mile Tax Is Coming
Washington State already boasts one of the highest gas taxes in the Nation. The price at the pump is slated to increase roughly fifty more cents in 2023. For a number of years, and with the advent of hybrid and electric vehicles, a new way to collect road revenues has been discussed at length. At their most recent meeting the Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) gave their official recommendation for a pay per mile tax or Road Usage Charge (RUC) What does this mean for you?
Chronicle
Owner of Grays Harbor County Natural Gas Power Plant Sues State Over of Carbon-Pricing Law
The privately owned operator of a natural gas power plant in Grays Harbor County is challenging the constitutionality of the state's Climate Commitment Act, which seeks to clamp down on greenhouse gas emissions — in part — by putting a price on some of the pollution. Chicago-based Invenergy...
Timeline: Confidence increasing in impactful lowland snow this weekend, next week
SEATTLE — An amplified weather pattern is expected to develop this weekend into next week, sending chilly air and areas of lowland snow into western Washington just in time for holiday travel. While this event is still a few to several days out, confidence is increasing in the potential...
Chronicle
Gov. Jay Inslee Proposes Effort to Build Thousands of Housing Units
OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee proposed Wednesday that state spending over the next two years prioritize "pressing needs" such as housing, including an ambitious effort to quickly build thousands of new units that would require approval from Washington voters. The governor's proposed budget, released Wednesday, would have the state...
seattlebikeblog.com
Governor Inslee’s proposed budget includes millions for safety efforts
Governor Jay Inslee’s proposed 2023–25 budget responds to rising traffic deaths across the state by accelerating safety projects, creating a $5 million fund for responding to “emergent safety needs,” and $3 million specifically for SR-7 in Pierce County. “Like other states throughout the nation, Washington is...
thejoltnews.com
Port moves forward with bottler lease despite public pushback
The Port of Olympia commission unanimously approved a 75-year lease contract with Swire, a Coca-Cola bottler, despite appeals from the public to postpone the vote during a meeting held on Monday, December 12. The lease is for a 95-acre airport property in Tumwater, which Swire plans to use for manufacturing...
King County and Chief Seattle Club announce first residents moving into new Health Through Housing building in Pioneer Square
News Release Government of King County - Executive Dow Constantine King County Executive Dow Constantine announced the latest opening for Health Through Housing: Salmonberry Lofts, a newly constructed building providing 76 units of permanent supportive housing in Pioneer Square. The building will ...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Edmonds hotel-turned-shelter closed due to drug contamination
Less than four months after Snohomish County purchased the Edmonds Best Value Inn on Highway 99 for more than $9 million to provide “time-limited, bridge housing” for homeless locals, the Highway 99 facility has been closed due to methamphetamine contamination, a county official has confirmed. Neighbors started texting...
Report: Homeownership less likely for people of color as rents, home values rise in western Washington
SEATTLE — A new report from the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) revealed rents and home values have risen sharply and that home ownership is increasingly less likely for people of color across western Washington. The monitoring report, which was released this month, is a part of Puget Sound...
KHQ Right Now
Governor Inslee proposes $70 billion for next two years
Gov. Jay Inslee proposed a Washington state budget totaling more than $70 billion for the next two years on Thursday. The proposal will guide the Washington State Legislature during its upcoming session.
publicola.com
Permanent Chief; Sawant Wants Impact Fees; Another Residential Treatment Center Shuts Down
1. Members of the city council’s public safety committee, which voted unanimously to appoint interim police chief Adrian Diaz to the permanent police chief position on Tuesday, were mostly effusive about Diaz’ performance at the final public hearing on his appointment, praising him for his efforts to recruit new officers, reinstate the community service officer program, and work collaboratively with the council. Council members did have a few pointed questions, though, about Diaz’ commitment to replacing police with civilian responders.
Inslee proposes billions for housing, would need voter OK
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee proposed Wednesday that state spending during the next two years prioritize housing, including an effort to quickly build thousands of units that would require the OK from Washington voters. The governor’s proposed budget would spend $70 billion over two years starting in...
Chronicle
Washington Police Academy Eyes Removing More Recruits Who Show Red Flags
The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited a Seattle Times story...
MyNorthwest.com
Exclusive: Sheriff Troyer acquitted, says governor, AG were ‘coming after me’
Less than an hour after a six-person jury unanimously found Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer not guilty of two misdemeanors involving false reporting, Troyer told KIRO Newsradio that he relied on the nearly two-week trial to “show what the truth is.”. In an exclusive Wednesday afternoon interview minutes following...
