ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeHaveKids

Man Recounts Wild Story of How He Wholeheartedly Believed His Mom Was Trying to Kill Him

By Nicole Pomarico
WeHaveKids
WeHaveKids
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y5n3h_0jhBaxxF00

A lot was lost in translation.

For the most part, our kids are much smarter and pay far more attention than we think they are, especially when they're little. Their little brains are soaking up everything we do and say... for better or for worse. And sometimes, that means they totally misunderstand something we've said and take it to heart, and we don't find out that we've accidentally been stressing them out for months (or even longer).

This TikTok video is the perfect example of this. This man told a story of a time when he was convinced his mom had decided to kill him... and while it's pretty hilarious to hear him talk about it now that he's older and knows better, we can't imagine how scared he must have been at the time!

Content Warning: This post contains media that mentions abortion.

View the original article to see embedded media.

For the context of the story, it's important to know that his grandfather frequently protested outside of abortion clinics in Knoxville when this man, named Austin, was a child. He didn't know much about went on there outside of the (incredibly incorrect) explanation his grandfather gave him: "I go to Knoxville because when parents decide they don't want their kids anymore, they go to Knoxville, and they pay a doctor to murder them, and I go and try to talk them out of it."

Austin pointed out that even those who are anti-abortion should know that's an "intense" thing to say to a six year old, and boy, did he run with it, thinking that his parents could simply choose to off him if they got tired of his antics.

One day, his mom woke him up and told him they were going to Knoxville for a surprise. Since all he knew about Knoxville was that kids were, apparently, getting murdered there, he was in full panic mode the whole drive there, which his mom didn't understand. When they arrived, they were actually at Chuck E. Cheese — way better than getting killed, TBH.

"I was sitting there eating pizza, and I clearly remember thinking, 'wow, I don't love that they kill kids here, but they do have a Chuck E. Cheese," he said.

We hate that he spent that car ride thinking his mom was taking him to be murdered... but let this be a reminder to explain things to your children in an age appropriate (and preferably factually accurate) way. And then, maybe take them to Chuck E. Cheese. Can't hurt!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 1

Related
Ingram Atkinson

29-year old man 'married' a 4-year old but the reason is not a typical one

The reason this 29-year-old man married a four-year-old child is not what you expect. Let me explain. Abby, who was just two years old when she received her cancer diagnosis, has spent her whole life in and out of hospitals. She was depressed since all she wanted was to be a typical teenage girl, but that's when she met Matt Hickling, her nurse.
Shams

Mum outraged after her 7-year-old daughter refused school lunch because she’s wearing spaghetti straps

A mother is upset after her seven-year-old daughter was refused lunch at school because she was clothed in "inappropriate" clothing. The small girl was brought to the nurse's office to complete her lunch after being dress coded for wearing 'spaghetti straps,' but the nurse was apparently on calls the entire time. TikTok user thisisharlie questioned whether she was allowed to finish her meal during a chat with her daughter that was recorded and posted to TikTok.
Comfy, Safe Couch

Father stopped talking to woman for months after she made a mistake, even as a child

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I made a mistake as a little child and even when I became an adult, my father would stop talking to me for months. No matter how much I begged him to talk to me, he acted like I didn't exist. It was so humiliating and made me feel like I wanted to vanish, disown my family, and never be seen again.
Ingram Atkinson

After Living a Good Life With a Wife and Kids, Man Learns That It Was All a Lie

At a party in 2005, a man named Mike who was in his final semester of college met this incredibly attractive woman named Jade. Although Jade initially tried to avoid him, Mike pursued her for months before finally winning her heart. For Mike, it was essentially love at first sight. It was a real dream come true, and miraculously, my sliding only got better after that.
Ingram Atkinson

After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words

Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
Tracey Folly

Woman body shames teen girl for wearing a skirt to school: 'Can you tell me why anyone would wear such a short skirt?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I have always had a complicated relationship with my body. My diet yo-yos from restricted eating to binge eating, and my waistline yo-yos right along with it. This way of eating has been my way of life since junior high school. Maybe even elementary school.
Abby Joseph

Husband Loses Cool After Wife Tells Mother-In-Law It Would Be Better if She Didn’t Visit During Christmas

It's no secret that in-laws can be a source of stress for many marriages. While some couples easily get along with their in-laws, others find themselves constantly at odds. And, as you're about to read, in-law issues often arise when there is a breakdown in communication between the parties involved. When spouses don't take the time to communicate their needs and expectations, it can lead to misunderstandings and conflict.
Mary Duncan

Teen girl guides lost toddler home from park, is rewarded with babysitting job

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I was a single child for the first twelve years of my life. Growing up, I didn’t have a father figure until my mom met the man she would marry, who would eventually adopt me and become my real dad when I was ten. Two years after that my parents, without consulting me (as if they should have), decided to expand the family.
WeHaveKids

WeHaveKids

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
482
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

Family. Catch up on the cutest and most heartwarming news about kids and families.

 https://wehavekids.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy