Kwanzaa Kinara debuting at Campus Martius

(CBS DETROIT) - A 30-foot tall kinara will shine in honor of Kwanzaa this holiday season in Detroit.

The installation will take place at Campus Martius in downtown Detroit and will be unveiled during the Kwanzaa celebration on Monday, Dec. 26.

Rendering of The Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara courtesy of the City of Detroit

The roughly three-story Motor City Kwanzaa Kinara will "add a new seasonal monument for the celebration of African American life, community and culture to the park's already existing holiday landscape alongside the Christmas tree and Menorah erected each year," notes the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

The celebration will be from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Beacon Park (1901 Grand River Ave.) After the celebration, the official lighting will be from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Campus Martius Park (800 Woodward Ave.) The event will include lighting one of the candles on the Kinara and discussing the first of seven principles of Kwanzaa.

