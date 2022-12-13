ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Portion of I-94 in Detroit closing for bridge work starting Friday

By Olivia Esparza
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NadD4_0jhBabmV00

(CBS DETROIT) - A big freeway closure is coming to Interstate 94 in Detroit that may impact your weekend plans and your drive to work.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says both directions of I-94 between I-75 and M-10 will shut down starting 5 a.m. on Friday to continue work on the Second Avenue and Grand River Avenue bridges. The freeway will reopen by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The closure will also extend on I-94 between I-75 and I-96 starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Detours and additional closures from MDOT are as follows:

  • Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94.
  • All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 from Mt. Elliott to John R. streets will be closed.
  • Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via eastbound I-96 and northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94.
  • All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 from 30th Street to M-10 will be closed.
  • Ramps in both directions will close by 5 a.m. Friday and reopen by 5 a.m. Tuesday.
  • Traffic on northbound and southbound M-10 will have access to westbound I-94 during daylight hours on Friday and Monday.

