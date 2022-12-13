Portion of I-94 in Detroit closing for bridge work starting Friday

(CBS DETROIT) - A big freeway closure is coming to Interstate 94 in Detroit that may impact your weekend plans and your drive to work.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) says both directions of I-94 between I-75 and M-10 will shut down starting 5 a.m. on Friday to continue work on the Second Avenue and Grand River Avenue bridges. The freeway will reopen by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The closure will also extend on I-94 between I-75 and I-96 starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Detours and additional closures from MDOT are as follows: