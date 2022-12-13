ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
pasconewsonline.com

62-year-old Port Richey man arrested on felony stalking warrants

PORT RICHEY, FLa.- A 62-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after Port Richey Police received information about a man with multiple warrants in Hernando County. According to detectives, the Port Richey Police Department received a request from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office to assist in locating a Richard Alan Drouin who reportedly resides within the city limits of Port Richey. Mr. Drouin had two felony warrants for aggravated stalking.
PORT RICHEY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Man arrested for stealing truck, pretending to be registered owner

A man was arrested in the evening hours Saturday, Dec. 10, in Homosassa for auto theft after attempting to pose as the vehicle’s registered owner to law enforcement. Deputies were dispatched in response to a suspicious vehicle and found the defendant, later identified as 40-year-old Douglas Matthews, alongside a Dodge Ram pickup truck.
HOMOSASSA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

5-year-old without parents after murder-suicide in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives in Pasco County say that a man shot and killed his wife and wounded his 5-year-old daughter in front of the family babysitter. The incident occurred Tuesday evening in the Land O’Lakes community off Marchmont Boulevard. During a press conference, the sheriff stated that the man was violating a restraining order by being at the residence.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

2 injured in North Tampa shooting, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were sent to the hospital Wednesday evening after being shot, according to Tampa police. Police responded around 6:45 p.m. to an area near North 10th Street and East Wilma Street, not far from Busch Boulevard, on a report of a shooting, the police department said. Two people were sent to Tampa General Hospital.
TAMPA, FL
villages-news.com

21-year-old resident of The Villages arrested on DUI after train hits her car

A 21-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after a train hit her car. Ievgeniia Pinchuk, who lives at 1603 Cherry Hill Road on the Historic Side of The Villages, at about 10 p.m. Tuesday parked her silver 2003 Honda Civic four-door on the CSX Railroad tracks at Main Street in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa man accused of stalking, attacking woman found guilty by jury

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man was accused of stalking and attacking a woman he was obsessed with. Now three years later, a jury found him guilty on all counts. Prosecutors said Julio Martinez-Santana was driven by obsession and rage when he broke into the home of Ashley Anderson and went after her with a knife. Anderson testified during the trial about her terrifying ordeal.
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Lecanto man facing armed robbery, aggravated battery charges

Deputies arrested a man Friday evening, Dec. 9, for armed robbery and aggravated battery after he and two unknown suspects ambushed the victims as they were visiting a friend’s house. According to statements made by the two victims and a witness, they were invited into Serrano’s house Dec. 4...
LECANTO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy