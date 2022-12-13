Read full article on original website
pasconewsonline.com
62-year-old Port Richey man arrested on felony stalking warrants
PORT RICHEY, FLa.- A 62-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after Port Richey Police received information about a man with multiple warrants in Hernando County. According to detectives, the Port Richey Police Department received a request from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office to assist in locating a Richard Alan Drouin who reportedly resides within the city limits of Port Richey. Mr. Drouin had two felony warrants for aggravated stalking.
Florida woman arrested after over $70K worth of drugs recovered from her car, Ga. deputies say
MONROE COUNT, Ga. — A Florida woman was arrested after deputies said they found many drugs in her car. The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said on Wednesday at 5:37 a.m., a deputy saw a Nissan Altima driving south with what appeared to be a fake temporary Florida license plate.
villages-news.com
Fleeing shoplifting suspect blocked in parking spot by squad car at Walmart
A fleeing shoplifting suspect was prevented from leaving when she was blocked in a parking spot by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy’s squad car at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Diamond Lovenna Monroe, 35, who lives in the Cove Apartments in Lady Lake, was believed...
Citrus County Chronicle
Man arrested for stealing truck, pretending to be registered owner
A man was arrested in the evening hours Saturday, Dec. 10, in Homosassa for auto theft after attempting to pose as the vehicle’s registered owner to law enforcement. Deputies were dispatched in response to a suspicious vehicle and found the defendant, later identified as 40-year-old Douglas Matthews, alongside a Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Dog surrendered to Hillsborough County animal control after attacking child
A dog was surrendered to Hillsborough County Animal Control Services after it attacked an eight-year-old over the weekend.
Armed suspects on the run after robbing Winn-Dixie in Hillsborough County: deputies
Deputies are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a Winn-Dixie on Wednesday evening.
Winn-Dixie employees hospitalized in Tampa armed robbery
Two supermarket employees were hospitalized Wednesday following an armed robbery at a Winn-Dixie on North Dale Mabry Highway, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Mysuncoast.com
5-year-old without parents after murder-suicide in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives in Pasco County say that a man shot and killed his wife and wounded his 5-year-old daughter in front of the family babysitter. The incident occurred Tuesday evening in the Land O’Lakes community off Marchmont Boulevard. During a press conference, the sheriff stated that the man was violating a restraining order by being at the residence.
villages-news.com
Georgia man arrested after allegedly planting secret camera in woman’s bedroom
A Georgia man has been arrested after allegedly planting a secret camera in a woman’s bedroom in Wildwood. Zain Waid Robison, 35, of Butler, Ga. was arrested Sunday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on charges of video voyeurism, eavesdropping and battery. A woman found cameras planted in her...
FHP arrests driver involved in Pasco County hit-and-run
The suspect fled the scene of the crash before stopping at a gas station, where he was captured on security cameras with the truck.
80-year-old man arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured motorcyclist
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The driver wanted in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist was arrested just over one week since the collision occurred, Florida Highway Patrol said. David Weaver, 80, from Dade City, has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with...
Police shoot man as he’s stabbing woman in Winter Haven
Winter Haven police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday after authorities walked in on a 35-year-old man stabbing a woman.
2 dead in Tuesday night Land O' Lakes murder-suicide, deputies say
Two people died after a shooting in Pasco County Tuesday evening, the Pasco County Sheriff's Department said.
2 injured in North Tampa shooting, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were sent to the hospital Wednesday evening after being shot, according to Tampa police. Police responded around 6:45 p.m. to an area near North 10th Street and East Wilma Street, not far from Busch Boulevard, on a report of a shooting, the police department said. Two people were sent to Tampa General Hospital.
villages-news.com
21-year-old resident of The Villages arrested on DUI after train hits her car
A 21-year-old resident of The Villages was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after a train hit her car. Ievgeniia Pinchuk, who lives at 1603 Cherry Hill Road on the Historic Side of The Villages, at about 10 p.m. Tuesday parked her silver 2003 Honda Civic four-door on the CSX Railroad tracks at Main Street in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
14-year-old charged with fatally shooting woman outside Tampa party, police say
Tampa police have charged a teenager in an October shooting that left a woman dead, according to a release.
Deputies arrest man who allegedly shot car because he 'felt disrespected'
Deputies arrested a man who is accused of firing shots in an apartment complex on Saturday evening, according to a press release.
fox13news.com
Tampa man accused of stalking, attacking woman found guilty by jury
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man was accused of stalking and attacking a woman he was obsessed with. Now three years later, a jury found him guilty on all counts. Prosecutors said Julio Martinez-Santana was driven by obsession and rage when he broke into the home of Ashley Anderson and went after her with a knife. Anderson testified during the trial about her terrifying ordeal.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lecanto man facing armed robbery, aggravated battery charges
Deputies arrested a man Friday evening, Dec. 9, for armed robbery and aggravated battery after he and two unknown suspects ambushed the victims as they were visiting a friend’s house. According to statements made by the two victims and a witness, they were invited into Serrano’s house Dec. 4...
fox13news.com
Pasco sheriff: Murder-suicide sheds light on domestic violence during holiday season
Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said a man shot his wife and daughter, then shot himself in Land O'Lakes. Only the child survived. Deputies said it was tragic result of an ongoing domestic situation.
