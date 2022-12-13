ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kevin kroll
2d ago

It was comical that Skippy gave Shannon crap about retirement at 35 while Brady was still playing at 45. Hey dingdong, playing TE is far different than playing QB. A tight end gets hit and has to block on almost every play as opposed to a QB that has an offensive line to protect him so he doesn't get hit. Big difference!

John Moore
2d ago

I watch the show because of Shannon Sharpe speaking 🗣️ his mind. I don't tune in to watch skip Bayless. without Shay Sharpe this show is D.O.A.😐

Ronnie Mackie
2d ago

Skip is outdated the networks need to ban him so he can go home and retire I promise his wife would divorce him the first year he retire

