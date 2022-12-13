Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
WTOP
Philippine Communist Party founder Sison dies in exile at 83
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Jose Maria Sison, the founder of the Communist Party of the Philippines, whose armed wing has been waging one of Asia’s longest-running insurgencies, has died. He was 83. Sison died peacefully late Friday after two weeks of confinement in a hospital in Utrecht, the...
WTOP
Ukrainian air force spokesman says Russia has fired more than 60 missiles into Ukraine in latest round of strikes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian air force spokesman says Russia has fired more than 60 missiles into Ukraine in latest round of strikes. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
EXPLAINER: Why Japan is boosting its arms capability, budget
TOKYO (AP) — Japan this week adopted a new national security strategy that includes determination to possess “counterstrike” capability to preempt enemy attacks and double its spending to gain a more offensive footing and improve its resilience to protect itself from growing risks from China, North Korea and Russia. The new strategy marks a historic change to Japan’s exclusively self-defense policy since the end of World War II. Here is a look at Japan’s new security and defense strategies and how they will change the country’s defense posture.
WTOP
Behind the Lens: On migration paths in Latin America
Associated Press photographers talk about their 2022 assignments, and share some of the stories behind the images. THE PLACE: Darien Gap, on the border of Colombia and Panama. The first time we were in the Darien Gap, we were covering the migration crisis of Haitians who arrived in Colombia from different countries in South America with hopes of reaching the United States. That time we could only get as far as the point where the area’s smugglers would let us film.
WTOP
Behind the Lens: The Sri Lanka presidential palace, overrun
Associated Press photographers talk about their 2022 assignments, and share some of the stories behind the images. THE PHOTOGRAPHERS: Eranga Jayawardena and Rafiq Maqbool. JAYAWARDENA: I was shooting a cricket test match between Australia and Sri Lanka about 100 kilometers south of the capital, Colombo. I heard the news of people rushing into President Rajapaksa’s official residence, I sought help from a friend to get back to Colombo to cover the story. I had to pay him for petrol, which was four times higher than the normal fee because it wasn’t available in the markets and people were queuing up for days. Within about two hours I reached the president’s official palace. I saw hundreds of protesters celebrating the victory by chanting slogans and singing and dancing. Some protesters did not like being photographed, but some did not notice. Their focus was on other matters.
