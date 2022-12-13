ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

Meridian Fire Department reducing chemical exposure

By By ABBY DAVIS KTVB
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZMr53_0jhBYIdC00

Originally published Dec. 11 on KTVB.COM .When Meridian Fire Department Chief Kris Blume got into the career almost 25 years ago, he did not think about the health risks.

“I never had even an awareness that cancer was something that we needed to be aware of,” he said.

But cancer risk is definitely something he is aware of now. A recent 2022 study from the International Agency for Research on Cancer found occupational exposure as a firefighter causes cancer.

Previously, the IARC believed firefighting was “possibly” carcinogenic. Blume said he is trying to minimize exposure to harmful chemicals, especially as the city builds new fire stations around Meridian and orders more trucks.

He said the dangers of the profession are not limited to breathing in diesel exhaust from the fire vehicles, working in burning buildings and being exposed to soot.

“It’s the cumulative effect of all of those small things over a career that leads to a diagnosis of occupational cancer,” Blume said.

Decreasing the rate of cancer among firefighters is both a local and nationwide effort, he said. Purchasing cutting-edge technology for their trucks and making sure all surfaces are easy to clean helps decrease exposure.

The Meridian Fire Department also uses clean capture diesel systems, which prevent diesel “particulate matter” from being emitted into the station’s garage bay. Blume said they are also evaluating all of their gear.

Firefighter paramedic Chris Goodnight said he is grateful for all the precautions.

“We’re doing everything that we can on our end, whether it’s washing our gear, doing gross de-con at scenes, and not bringing our dirty gear and our dirty equipment back into our trucks and engines,” he said.

Goodnight was under no illusions when starting this career. Despite the potential health risks, he said helping others makes the career worth it.

“The good things that we’re able to do and the good things that we’re able to see and be a part of definitely outweigh those things,” he said. “But also in the same sense, it’s also our job to do the best that we can to reduce a lot of those risks and cancer being one of them.”

Blume said he is passionate about improving the profession. A big chunk of that goal, he said, includes making sure his staff members stay as healthy and safe as possible.

“For me, it’s too late,” Blume said. “I’ve had 25 years of cumulative exposure. I owe it to the brothers and sisters in the American fire service to provide them the best equipment, the best training, the best prevention, and the best work environment that I can.”

More from KTVB.COM:

Viewpoint: Republican priorities for 2023 Idaho legislative session

{span class=”print_trim”} The avalanche danger is extreme in the backcountry surrounding Hailey and Stanley

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Weiser officer revives baby found unresponsive

WEISER, Idaho — First aid and CPR training for Weiser Police officers mean a newborn baby is alive today. When emergency services were called Tuesday about an unresponsive baby on the east side of Weiser, Officer Austin Stratton immediately began lifesaving measures, according to a Facebook post from the Weiser Police Department.
WEISER, ID
Post Register

Meridian PD: be careful of calls from "Lieutenant Harper"

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Meridian Police want to warn everyone of a scam currently circulating regarding the department. Meridian PD has been notified of someone making calls from “Lieutenant Harper with the Meridian Police Department regarding an urgent matter.” This call is a scam. Never give out...
MERIDIAN, ID
KIVI-TV

'Tripledemic' causing strain on local hospitals ahead of the holidays

BOISE, Idaho — The recent increase in COVID-19, RSV, and Influenza has filled hospitals to the brim. Discussions about Crisis Standards of Care have begun, but leaders of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare say implementing those standards is still far off. "We're not quite at crisis, but...
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Respiratory illnesses surge in Idaho

Hospitals in Idaho are seeing a large influx of people suffering from respiratory illnesses, including RSV, which most often affects children. Health officials are responding to the increased need for help. St. Luke's has created a Suction Clinic in Boise for children and the health system is working on similar clinics in Meridian and the Magic Valley.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Popular Boise Car Wash Opens New Location, Offers Free Washes

Growing up, washing the car wasn't so...sexy? You would drive into a building made of literal brick with those big metal drains on the ground and you'd get to work--getting tangled in that long hose and feeding the timer so you could get a little more foam on that ride. If you were a real one--you'd do it at home with a garden hose.
BOISE, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Fifth ITD Snowplow Struck This Season

FRUITLAND - The Idaho Transportation Department is once again reminding drivers to give snowplows plenty of room to maneuver following the fifth snowplow strike of the 2022 winter season. The latest snowplow strike happened on US95 near Fruitland, ID. According to the ITD, a plow operator was clearing the center...
FRUITLAND, ID
Post Register

BPD arrest man hiding in downtown restaurant

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police arrested a man hiding in a downtown Boise restaurant Friday afternoon. A CBS2 staff member was exiting the restaurant when Boise Police officers ran in the front door and asked if they had seen anyone run inside. Three officers then proceeded inside and quickly located the man they were searching for as he pretended to be a patron sitting at an empty table.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Nampa man found after ISP put out Endangered Missing Alert

NAMPA Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: Nampa Police said RJ Lewis was found safe and thanked everyone for their help. Read about what an Endangered Missing Alert is and why they were enacted earlier this year here. ---------------- ORIGINAL REPORT: Idaho State Police put out an 'Endangered Missing Alert' for...
NAMPA, ID
104.3 WOW Country

15 Really Frigid Reasons You Shouldn’t Move to Boise, Idaho

So, you’re thinking about moving to Boise, Idaho? After reading this list, you may want to reconsider. We’re not going to be rude and tell you, “we’re full” but we will shoot you straight. According to a regional overview from the Boise Valley Economic Partnership, 53% of residents who moved to the Boise Metro from somewhere outside of Idaho came from California. We did a little more digging to find out exactly WHERE in California.
BOISE, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho’s Elmer Saves Couple Stranded by Avalanche

IDAHO CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho Department of Transportation worker is being credited for recently saving two people and their dogs that got stranded by an avalanche in Idaho's mountain country. ITD posted on social media that the worker, only identified as Elmer, jumped into action when the couple had gotten stuck on State Highway 21 after they spent the morning snowshoeing. Nearly 20 inches of snow fell in the area where the couple didn't have any cell service and no clue an avalanche had blocked there way home. The car had gotten high-centered on an icy mount of snow and came to a stop, according to ITD. The couple were able to use a satellite phone and call Elmer at the Idaho City ITD shed who then used his loader to work his way up the road and get them out.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Police warn of jewelry scam in Nampa

Boise, ID — Nampa Police are warning the public about a new scam this holiday season. People are being approached at the gas pump by people selling jewelry. "Even if you’re desperately looking for a gift for that hard-to-buy for someone this Christmas season, refrain from purchasing used jewelry if you’re approached at the gas pump," NPD posted on Twitter.
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

What We Know: Boise Police Department investigation

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Sunday, Nov. 20, it came to light that a former Boise Police Captain participated in a white nationalist conference, according to a statement from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. Matthew Bryngelson appeared under a fake name on the speaker list for the American Renaissance Conference....
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation Donates $8,000 to Idaho Food Bank

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation, in collaboration with Molina Healthcare of Idaho, donated $8,000 to the Idaho Foodbank in support of the Hope for the Holidays mobile food pantries campaign and A Chef’s Affaire, The Idaho Foodbank’s largest annual fundraiser event. “Access to...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Growth taxing Treasure Valley water supply, agriculture

BOISE, Idaho — The incredible growth in the Treasure Valley is having significant effects on an industry that Idaho and eastern Oregon were built on -- agriculture. Tristan Winegar is the President of the Washington County Farm Bureau and a farmer and rancher in Weiser. His family has been ranching and farming awhile.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Uncovered

11 Crazy Idaho Airbnb Rentals - Stay In A Giant Potato

From top to bottom, east to west, Idaho is one of the most stunning states in the US. Between its mountains, clear lakes and rivers, the state is already intriguing enough, but if you’re looking to bring some extra pizazz to your vacation, check out these Funky and Cool Places To Stay In Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy