Compton College and NextGen publish Public Policy brief on students’ basic needs innovation
COMPTON, Calif. – Compton College and NextGen Policy published a case study: Every Student Is A Success Story: Basic Needs Innovation at Compton College, which details proven, student-centered basic needs strategies which provide a framework for higher-education institutions across California to follow. Higher education costs continue to increase every...
SCE warns customers to avoid scammers calling residents to demand payments
LOS ANGELES – Southern California Edison is warning customers Thursday to be on the alert for scammers who have already stolen nearly $500,000 this year. More than 6,000 SCE customers have received scam calls asking for more than $2.2 million. SCE estimates 442 customers have paid scammers nearly $420,000 this year.
UC Regents to consider intervening in UCLA move to Big Ten Conference
LOS ANGELES – After months of discussions and legal considerations, the University of California Board of Regents will decide Wednesday whether it will attempt to block UCLA’s announced plans to move its athletic programs to the Big Ten Conference. The regents have had a series of discussions since...
Authorities ID man found shot to death in Antelope Valley motel room
LITTLEROCK, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was found shot to death in a motel in the Littlerock area over the weekend. Deputies were sent to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway at about noon Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Christopher Flores,...
Man reported missing in Compton area
COMPTON – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help Wednesday to find a missing 36-year-old man who has been diagnosed with autism and was last seen in an unincorporated area near Compton. Andrew Richard was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday the...
