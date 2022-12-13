ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Below Deck' Star Kate Chastain Expecting First Child — See Her Baby Bump!

“Below Deck” alum Kate Chastain, 39, has a baby on the way!

On Tuesday, Chastain posted a pic of her growing baby bump. She wrote on Instagram, “I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you 💗💙💗💙.”

Chastain did not reveal her baby’s daddy!

In an interview with People magazine, Chastain revealed that her baby is due in May.

She gushed, “I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother. It's something I've always hoped for so this is truly a dream come true!"

Chastain explained that her upcoming appearances on “Below Deck Galley Talk” and “The Traitors” is what inspired her to share the news.

She said, “This is such a new and special experience, so I'm really being protective of what I share publicly, but with new episodes of ‘Below Deck Galley Talk’ about to air on Bravo after Christmas and ‘The Traitors’ premiering on Peacock on January 12, 2023, there's just no hiding my baby bump any longer!"

In October, Chastain hit the blue carpet for the 2022 BravoCon without anyone speculating that she was pregnant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1URr8w_0jhBXlzw00

Chastain appeared on six seasons of “Below Deck” before exiting in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0umwey_0jhBXlzw00

