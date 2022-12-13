Best of Atlanta 2022: Readers’ Choice

In his epic work “The Souls of Black Folk,” WEB DuBois seems to describe the City of Atlanta in terms that separate Atlanta from what is generally considered to be a traditional Southern city. “South of North, yet north of South lies the city of a hundred hills…” he writes. The image of Atlanta as an untraditional Southern city is one that, over the years, the city itself has cultivated. Some used to describe us as “the New York of the South” and that probably had as much to do with the business attitude of Atlantans as anything else.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO