Tyler Johnson to Return to Blackhawks Lineup After 20-Game Absence

It's been 50 days since Tyler Johnson last played in an NHL game. After working through an ankle injury, he will finally return to the Chicago Blackhawks lineup Tuesday against the Washington Capitals.

Prior to his injury, the veteran forward was off to a nice start to the season. Johnson had two goals and four assists, good for six points in as many games.

But after getting tangled up with Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov in a game on Oct. 25, Johnson went on the shelf with a left ankle sprain . The 32-year-old missed 20 games, marking his second extended absence in as many seasons since joining the Blackhawks.

Early in the 2021-22 campaign, Johnson suffered a neck injury that eventually required artificial disk replacement surgery. He did return late in the season, but his first year in a Blackhawks uniform was limited to 26 games.

Now, Tyler Johnson will look to put his injury misfortunes behind him as he returns to game action. He will skate on the Chicago Blackhawks' third line with Jujhar Khaira and Jason Dickinson when the Capitals visit the United Center on Tuesday night.