Casper, WY

(PHOTOS) Santa spotted at David Street Station

CASPER, Wyo. — With the early week snow storm starting to blow out of town, the winds swept in somebody special to start the last weekend before Christmas. Thursday’s Holiday Markets at David Street Station welcomed thee premiere one man band in these parts, Chad Lore, and a special stop in by Santa Claus for the finale. Local vendors set up shop and the space was buzzing with kiddos and games. There’s another chance to catch Santa at David Street’s indoor space The Den, this Saturday from 1-3 P.M.
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/14/22 – 12/15/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Natrona County divorce filings (12/5/22–12/12/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Dec. 5 through Dec. 12. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NCSO seeks help locating Casper Re-Entry Center escapee

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating an escapee from the Casper Re-Entry Center. In a release issued on Tuesday afternoon, Lawrence Felter, 46, is wanted for felony escape from official detention after he failed to return on Dec. 10. He was reported as an escapee at 8 p.m. that evening. The release says he was originally convicted of domestic battery.
Casper Re-Entry Center escapee arrested Tuesday night

CASPER, Wyo. — A 46-year-old Casper Re-Entry Center escapee was apprehended in Casper on Tuesday, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said. Lawrence Felter was taken into custody at around 6 p.m., NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan said. Details of the arrest were not provided. In a release...
Former bookkeeper charged with embezzling over $120K from plumbing company

CASPER, Wyo. — The former bookkeeper for a Casper-based plumbing company has been charged with overpaying herself at least $120,000 over three years between 2019 and 2021. Terra Nevins, 32, was charged with obtaining goods by false pretenses, grand theft, and forgery in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety, though the state had asked for a $50,000 bond.
‘Where Art Meets Grief’ support groups for Casper-area youth to start in the new year

CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions and the Nicolaysen Art Museum are partnering to offer “Where Art Meets Grief” support groups for youth ages 6–18. “Grief care for children and teens is different than for adults due to the child’s developmental stages in life compared to what adults experienced about death,” Todd von Gunte, grief care coordinator with Central Wyoming Hospice, said in an announcement Tuesday. “Kids struggle to express themselves verbally regarding death and loss. Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions provides ‘Where Art Meets Grief’ to allow kids to express themselves through art and images.”
Natrona schools welcoming families to open house nights with registration upcoming for 2023–24 school year

CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Natrona County School District released a schedule of open house nights that will be held at schools across the district. The open house nights are a chance for families to learn more about the schools in advance of the 2023–24 school year. NCSD’s school choice registration for the 2023–24 school year will be open from Dec. 28 until Jan. 20, 2023.
NWS: More than 10–14 inches of snow fell in Casper area during storm

CASPER, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Riverton is tallying the snowfall totals from a winter storm that moved through Wyoming this week. According to the NWS, the Casper area received up to 14 inches of snow since Tuesday. Mills recorded the highest amount, with other weather stations in the Casper area picking up between 10 and 13 inches.
