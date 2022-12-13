Read full article on original website
(PHOTOS) Santa spotted at David Street Station
CASPER, Wyo. — With the early week snow storm starting to blow out of town, the winds swept in somebody special to start the last weekend before Christmas. Thursday’s Holiday Markets at David Street Station welcomed thee premiere one man band in these parts, Chad Lore, and a special stop in by Santa Claus for the finale. Local vendors set up shop and the space was buzzing with kiddos and games. There’s another chance to catch Santa at David Street’s indoor space The Den, this Saturday from 1-3 P.M.
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (12/7/22 – 12/13/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Dec. 7 through Dec. 13. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/14/22 – 12/15/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Wyoming Contractors Coalition donate truck to pull mobile Natrona Schools STEM lab trailer
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Contractors Coalition is donating a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado to Pathways Innovation Center to help pull a mobile science, technology, engineering and mathematics laboratory that aims to provide learning opportunities to students around the Natrona County School District. A $125,000 grant from the Wyoming Department...
Natrona County divorce filings (12/5/22–12/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Dec. 5 through Dec. 12. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NCSO seeks help locating Casper Re-Entry Center escapee
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating an escapee from the Casper Re-Entry Center. In a release issued on Tuesday afternoon, Lawrence Felter, 46, is wanted for felony escape from official detention after he failed to return on Dec. 10. He was reported as an escapee at 8 p.m. that evening. The release says he was originally convicted of domestic battery.
Casper Re-Entry Center escapee arrested Tuesday night
CASPER, Wyo. — A 46-year-old Casper Re-Entry Center escapee was apprehended in Casper on Tuesday, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said. Lawrence Felter was taken into custody at around 6 p.m., NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan said. Details of the arrest were not provided. In a release...
WYDOT: Interstate 25 reopens; much of Interstate 80 and 90 still closed late Wednesday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Casper has reopened, with no unnecessary travel warnings around the Casper area, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The section of interstate was closed on Tuesday night as winds whipped up several inches of new snow. Interstate 80 from Cheyenne...
City Council nods at increasing number of police officers assigned to Natrona County School District
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council indicated its support for a proposed agreement that would increase the number of school resource officers the Casper Police Department provides to the Natrona County School District from six to eight. The City Council would need to formally approve the...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (12/14/22–12/15/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Negative windchills expected in Casper; chance for more snow ahead of the holidays
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect some cold temperatures and windchills overnight Thursday and into the weekend, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Casper could dip to as low as 7 degrees overnight Thursday with minus-10-degree windchills expected. Casper Mountain’s low is...
Former bookkeeper charged with embezzling over $120K from plumbing company
CASPER, Wyo. — The former bookkeeper for a Casper-based plumbing company has been charged with overpaying herself at least $120,000 over three years between 2019 and 2021. Terra Nevins, 32, was charged with obtaining goods by false pretenses, grand theft, and forgery in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety, though the state had asked for a $50,000 bond.
‘Where Art Meets Grief’ support groups for Casper-area youth to start in the new year
CASPER, Wyo. — Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions and the Nicolaysen Art Museum are partnering to offer “Where Art Meets Grief” support groups for youth ages 6–18. “Grief care for children and teens is different than for adults due to the child’s developmental stages in life compared to what adults experienced about death,” Todd von Gunte, grief care coordinator with Central Wyoming Hospice, said in an announcement Tuesday. “Kids struggle to express themselves verbally regarding death and loss. Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions provides ‘Where Art Meets Grief’ to allow kids to express themselves through art and images.”
NCSD: Midwest, Red Creek schools close; all others open on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Most schools in Natrona County will operate under normal hours on Wednesday, according to the Natrona County School District. NCSD states that buses will not run to Midwest and that Midwest and Red Creek will pivot to virtual learning. Most interstates and major highways are closed...
Hundreds of miles of Interstates 25, 80, 90 in Wyoming closed on Thursday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm that moved through Wyoming this week continues to cause travel headaches for commuters as swaths of major interstates and highways are closed early Thursday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Douglas closed late Wednesday after reopening earlier...
Natrona schools welcoming families to open house nights with registration upcoming for 2023–24 school year
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Natrona County School District released a schedule of open house nights that will be held at schools across the district. The open house nights are a chance for families to learn more about the schools in advance of the 2023–24 school year. NCSD’s school choice registration for the 2023–24 school year will be open from Dec. 28 until Jan. 20, 2023.
Arctic air mass to bring cold 10–20 degrees below normal ahead of holiday break for Natrona students
CASPER, Wyo. — While Midwest and Red Creek schools are on virtual learning on Wednesday due to the snowstorm that dropped a record amount of snow for Dec. 13 in the Casper area, most schools are offering classes in person. Students in the Natrona County School District have a...
Casper breaks daily snow record; Hogadon reporting 10 new inches with five ski runs open Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area saw record-breaking snowfall for Dec. 13 with 9.2 inches of snow on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. That total at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport beat the previous record of 5.1 inches, set in 1975, the NWS in Riverton reported.
More than 730 miles of Wyoming interstate closed early Wednesday by record-breaking winter storm
CASPER, Wyo. — A large portion of Wyoming’s miles of interstates, roads and highways is closed early Wednesday, Dec. 14, from winter conditions after a storm moved through the area. As of 4:30 a.m., Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Casper is closed, I-90 between Sheridan and Sundance is...
NWS: More than 10–14 inches of snow fell in Casper area during storm
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Riverton is tallying the snowfall totals from a winter storm that moved through Wyoming this week. According to the NWS, the Casper area received up to 14 inches of snow since Tuesday. Mills recorded the highest amount, with other weather stations in the Casper area picking up between 10 and 13 inches.
