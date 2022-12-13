Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could blow away iPhone 14 Pro Max — here's why
Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors point to several ways Samsung's flagship could beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Android Headlines
Samsung adds Galaxy A32 5G to its Android 13 party
Another day, another Samsung smartphone receives the Android 13 update. This has been the story for the past few weeks and it continues to be today. The Galaxy A32 5G is the latest recipient of the Korean firm’s Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update. The 4G model of this phone picked up the new Android version a couple of days back.
Android Authority
Oppo claims its Bluetooth audio chip delivers wired quality
Unfortunately, no release dates for the announced products. Oppo unveiled the second generation of its MariSilicon SoC. The company revealed its new 6-in-1 health monitor. Oppo also showed off its new AR glasses. With Oppo’s Inno Day 2022 in full swing, the company has a few announcements it wants to...
Android Authority
Samsung is ready to spare no expense with the Galaxy S23 to topple Apple
Samsung is throwing caution to the wind to beat Apple. Samsung has decided to change its business strategy next year. The new strategy will see Samsung focus less on cost reduction and more on competitiveness. Samsung is going all in to beat Apple and become the top OEM. For years...
Phone Arena
Motorola sets a launch event for December 15 when it may reveal two phones from the Edge 40 series
Motorola has announced a launch event for December 15, when we may bear witness to two new products. The news came through their official Weibo (translated source) account, where they shared a teaser image, on which two phones are visible. It’s highly likely that the reveal will be centered around...
notebookcheck.net
Leaked OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip details hint at competent rivals to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4
Android ARM Chinese Tech Foldable Galaxy S Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. The OPPO Find N debuted a year ago and received plenty of plaudits for its design and dimensions. OPPO is now set to bring a successor, in the form of the Find N2, along with a clamshell-style sibling—with the duo designed to go against Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 that launched back in August.
Phone Arena
Xiaomi 13 Pro preview: 1-inch camera system that wants to end iPhone Pro and Galaxy Ultra rule
Nearly three years since it first dipped its toes into flagship territory, Xiaomi is finally ready to unveil its ultimate "flagship killer". The Xiaomi 13 Pro is the dream phone that many have been waiting for as it combines the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a chip that fixes many of the issues that plagued Android phones just last year, and on top of that you have the second iteration of the most advanced camera phone sensor on the market.
Phone Arena
Galaxy Z Flip 5 might come with refreshed hinge design, larger cover display and battery
Update: It seems that IceUniverse has deleted the tweet. IceUniverse details their expectations that the upcoming Samsung. Galaxy Z Flip 5 will employ a "water drop-shaped hinge", similar to the one that will reportedly be making the rounds on the yet unreleased Oppo Find N2 Flip foldable. This hinge design will potentially save Samsung a bit of space and weight, making its next clamshell foldable an even more compact and easy-to-handle phone.
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
Phone Arena
Motorola announces the new Moto G Play (2023)
Motorola has come out to announce its new affordable Moto G Play phone just in time for the holiday season, albeit it won't be available for purchase until January 12, 2023. The new Moto G Play will be available unlocked in the US at Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola with a truly budget-friendly price of $169.99. It will also be sold in Canada at Motorola's website.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Fold: Leaked Geekbench listing confirms Google Tensor G2 and 12 GB RAM for Google Felix prototype
Google’s first foldable is fast approaching, with the company now thought to be developing the device under the codename ‘Felix’, having abandoned its ‘Passport’ prototype some months ago. While Google has not confirmed any Pixel Fold details yet, FrontPageTech leaked launch pricing, a release date and several specifications last month. Google code has also outlined other Pixel Fold-related tidbits too, such as its camera and display hardware.
Android Headlines
It's official, OPPO Find N2 foldables coming on December 14
OPPO has just confirmed that its ‘INNO DAY 2022’ event will kick off on December 14. In addition to that, the company confirmed that the OPPO Find N2 series foldables are coming during that event, so on December 14. The OPPO Find N2 series foldable are coming on...
Android Authority
New Pixel Fold leaks show one wide foldy boi
Google's foldable could also slot in between the Oppo Find N and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in terms of height. A reliable source has leaked Pixel Fold renders and a 360-degree video. The source also disclosed apparent dimensions, suggesting the foldable is larger than previously rumored. The Google Pixel...
Samsung's December 2022 patch is hitting the Galaxy S20 internationally
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung beat Google at its own game with a stellar four-year Android upgrade promise and even longer support for security patches — that’s one big reason Samsung phones are among our favorite Android flagships. Standing true to its software commitment, Samsung is getting the newest December 2022 patch started with the help of the entire Galaxy S20 lineup, trailing its big One UI 5 update.
Procreate developers praise Apple Pencil hover feature
On the Apple Developer Discover page, the company highlights the Apple Pencil hover feature and how the Procreate team embraced this function on its app. Available with the new M2 iPad Pro, Hover improves the experience with the second-generation Apple Pencil. Here’s how Apple describes this feature:. Powered by...
CNET
Pixel Fold 360-Degree Renders Show A Thin Foldable With Big Cameras
The rumor mill is ramping up with more possible looks at the Google Pixel Fold, including a new video featuring a purported render of the foldable that shows it from all angles. The render comes courtesy of noted leaker OnLeaks and the website HowToSolve, giving us a closer look at...
The Verge
The latest Motorola Moto G Play is a 4G-only phone for $170
It’s an easy bet that most new phones announced in 2023 will come with 5G, but there’s going to be at least one LTE-only device on shelves next year: the $169 Motorola Moto G Play (2023). It’s the latest edition of Motorola’s budget-tier phone since the 2021 G Play, and it comes with an updated screen and camera array — but nary a 5G band on its spec sheet.
Phone Arena
Apple looks to be having second thoughts about polarizing iPhone 15 design change
Known industry insider Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and trusted leaker ShrimpApplePro have hinted that next year's iPhone 15 will sport a new design, with the latter recently adding that the squared-off back of the iPhone 14 will be ditched in favor of iPhone 5c-like rounded edges. A new report says that nothing is set in stone yet.
Android Headlines
Motorola Moto X40 listing confirms Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
The latest Motorola Moto X40 listing has confirmed that the phone will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The device appeared on Geekbench, and in addition to its SoC, some other details have been shared. Do note that the Moto X40 will become official on December 15 in...
T3.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra killer sounds even more appealing at this price
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most anticipated phones right now. As the best Samsung phone that isn't a foldable phone, the current generation Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has held a place in our overall best phones buying guide ever since it launched. But one brand is...
