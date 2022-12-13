Read full article on original website
advocatemag.com
Trustee Marshall: Happy Holidays, District 2
Happy holidays, District 2, to you and your families. I hope we can all take some time to reflect on this year and all the joys and successes it has brought. It has been an honor to see how we have overcome the challenges of the past two years. I am hoping this holiday season feels as extra special to you all as it does to me.
advocatemag.com
Kindbody now open at The Hill
Kindbody, a fertility and family building clinic, is officially open at The Hill. As we reported previously, Kindbody is one of the latest additions to open at the mural-centric shopping center. Soul Bird Chkn Shack, also on the list for new spots, opened a couple of weeks ago. This will...
advocatemag.com
How Oak Cliff is looking to solve the Dallas skate park shortage
Dallas is a skate park desert, but plans for a new park in Oak Cliff aim to combat that. Last month, the first of two neighborhood meetings was held to discuss the development of a skate park in Oak Cliff. The meeting was standing room only, and was well attended by neighborhood skateboarders, bikers and skaters in favor of the park.
advocatemag.com
White Rock Rowing donates toys to elementary school
White Rock Rowing, a club based at White Rock Lake, partnered with Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas to purchase and donate gifts to local children. The athletes and their families sponsored 20 elementary-school children and delivered clothes, bedding and toys to Umphrey Lee Elementary School, a Dallas ISD campus, this month.
advocatemag.com
Defending state champions South Oak Cliff gear up for Friday final
The South Oak Cliff Golden Bears are looking to bring home the state championship again. After a perfect season, the Argyle Eagles fell to South Oak Cliff last Friday, sending the Golden Bears back to the class 5A Div. II state championship. The final score of 14-6 was the largest point margin South Oak Cliff has secured so far in the playoff race.
advocatemag.com
Lakewood neighbors debate: Which architectural styles are worth saving?
With discussion of regulations for architectural styles in its second week, Lakewood neighbors in the proposed conservation district expansion area started considering demolition. Conservation districts vary in how they regulate tear-downs. One idea suggested at the most recent Lakewood Conservation District expansion meeting, held Dec. 14, was that a home...
advocatemag.com
Santa Fe Trail site proposed for rezone to apartments
Dallas developer Bloc House has submitted a rezone request for an apartment project on a site directly on the Santa Fe Trail. The 1.29 acre site sits at 4615 Willow St., a funky little street parallel to the trail, sandwiched between Fitzhugh and Carroll. The request is for a MF2...
advocatemag.com
Lake Highlands grad produces final tribute to Bastards of Soul frontman Chadwick Murray
Eight months after the release of Bastards of Soul’s second album, Corners, a music video for a new song and preview from a pending documentary dropped. Producer and creative director Paul Levatino, an East Dallas resident, produced the music video for the song, “It’s Gonna Be Alright,” dedicating it to late Bastards of Soul frontman Chadwick Murray’s wife, Hannah, and their son, Lennox.
advocatemag.com
Aaron Dean found guilty of manslaughter in Atatiana Jefferson case
Jurors today found former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter, not murder, in the killing of Lake Highlands High School graduate Atatiana Jefferson. The Tarrant County jury deliberated 14 hours over two days. Defense lawyers said Dean acted in self-defense when he shot Jefferson through a window...
advocatemag.com
‘Dredge baby dredge’: Firm to complete engineering report for White Rock Lake
The Dallas City Council voted to execute a contract with an outside firm to complete preliminary engineering design services for the White Rock Lake dredging project. The Park and Recreation Board approved the contract with Freese and Nichols, Inc. on Dec. 8. It has been more than two decades since...
advocatemag.com
New restaurant coming soon from TJ’s Seafood owner
Just a month after the opening of Escondido at Preston Royal, restaurateur Jon Alexis is back with another restaurant— Ramble Room. Under his hospitality group, Imperial Fizz, Ramble Room is set to open at Snider Plaza in spring 2023. It will be a family-friendly restaurant. Though a full menu...
