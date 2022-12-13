This week, county supervisors finally gave the new county government building a name. They named it after former supervisor and assemblyman Katcho Achadjian. Kathco was an Armenian immigrant from Lebanon who worked his way through Cuesta and Cal Poly at a gas station in San Luis Obispo county. He got a degree in business administration from Cal Poly. After graduation he ended up buying the station, and several others in the county.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO