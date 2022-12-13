Read full article on original website
Atascadero School Board 12.15.2022
Meanwhile in Atascadero, Rebekah Kozneck and three other school board trustees are sworn into office at the school district office Tuesday night. Besides Kozneck, Densie McGrew Kane, Vee Peirce and Tracy Ellis Weit also took the oath of office Tuesday night in Atascadero.
County Government Center 12.15.2022
This week, county supervisors finally gave the new county government building a name. They named it after former supervisor and assemblyman Katcho Achadjian. Kathco was an Armenian immigrant from Lebanon who worked his way through Cuesta and Cal Poly at a gas station in San Luis Obispo county. He got a degree in business administration from Cal Poly. After graduation he ended up buying the station, and several others in the county.
Paso School Board Meeting 12.14.2022
Another election issue manifesting last night at the Paso Robles school board meeting. You may remember, the school board appointed Kenneth Enny to serve on the school board for an abbreviated two year term. That was reversed after a staffer at the school district circulated a petition to remove him....
A tiny house village on the horizon could help San Luis Obispo County deflate its ballooning rate of homelessness. "The intent is to serve 30 people at a minimum, a max of 60, and ideally 45 individuals," said Joe Dzvonik, the division manager of the Department of Social Services' homeless services wing.
The Santa Maria Planning Commission board advised City Council to approve the Skylight Homes project a subdivision of 49 new single-family homes. The post Santa Maria Planning Commission advises City Council to approve 49 new homes ￼ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
A long-planned temporary emergency housing facility for people battling homelessness is set to open within a few days in Grover Beach. The post New Grover Beach temporary emergency housing facility for homeless close to opening appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Red Light Roundup 12/05 – 12/11/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. December 05, 2022. 00:21— Manuel...
ORCUTT, Calif.- The Oasis Senior Center in Orcutt is getting busier with dozens of new members signing up for its services. The post The Oasis Senior Center in Orcutt is getting busier with dozens of new members signing up for its services appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The California Transportation Commission approved a total of $80 million in 2023 Active Transportation Program funding for projects in the cities of Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Barbara as well as the County of Santa Barbara, and Caltrans District 5 at their meeting in Riverside on December 7. A historic number...
Assault in Atascadero 12.15.2022
Yesterday afternoon, Atascadero police responded to allegations of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 6500 block of Morro Road. A man had reportedly picked up a 2 x 4 and unlawfully entered an abandoned building. Police officers and sheriff’s deputies surrounded the building, but the suspect refused to communicate with officers.
SLO Sheriff Bike Giveaway 12.13.2022
The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s department is conducting its annual bike giveaway this morning at the sheriff’s department. Since 1989, Sheriff’s Honor Farm inmates at the jail have refurbished bikes donated by the community to give to children in need. The giveaway gets underway at nine...
In response to a request for a special meeting to review and discuss the possible dismissal of San Simeon Community Services District’s legal counsel, district manager Charles Grace refused to put the issue on the agenda and attorney Jeff Minnery tendered his resignation. Three people ran unopposed for three...
