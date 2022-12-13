ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

kprl.com

Atascadero School Board 12.15.2022

Meanwhile in Atascadero, Rebekah Kozneck and three other school board trustees are sworn into office at the school district office Tuesday night. Besides Kozneck, Densie McGrew Kane, Vee Peirce and Tracy Ellis Weit also took the oath of office Tuesday night in Atascadero.
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

County Government Center 12.15.2022

This week, county supervisors finally gave the new county government building a name. They named it after former supervisor and assemblyman Katcho Achadjian. Kathco was an Armenian immigrant from Lebanon who worked his way through Cuesta and Cal Poly at a gas station in San Luis Obispo county. He got a degree in business administration from Cal Poly. After graduation he ended up buying the station, and several others in the county.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

Paso School Board Meeting 12.14.2022

Another election issue manifesting last night at the Paso Robles school board meeting. You may remember, the school board appointed Kenneth Enny to serve on the school board for an abbreviated two year term. That was reversed after a staffer at the school district circulated a petition to remove him....
PASO ROBLES, CA
New Times

County approves budget for tiny-house village

A tiny house village on the horizon could help San Luis Obispo County deflate its ballooning rate of homelessness. "The intent is to serve 30 people at a minimum, a max of 60, and ideally 45 individuals," said Joe Dzvonik, the division manager of the Department of Social Services' homeless services wing.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 12/05 – 12/11/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. December 05, 2022. 00:21— Manuel...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

$80M Approved for Pedestrian, Bicycle and Safe Routes to School

The California Transportation Commission approved a total of $80 million in 2023 Active Transportation Program funding for projects in the cities of Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Barbara as well as the County of Santa Barbara, and Caltrans District 5 at their meeting in Riverside on December 7. A historic number...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

Assault in Atascadero 12.15.2022

Yesterday afternoon, Atascadero police responded to allegations of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 6500 block of Morro Road. A man had reportedly picked up a 2 x 4 and unlawfully entered an abandoned building. Police officers and sheriff’s deputies surrounded the building, but the suspect refused to communicate with officers.
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

SLO Sheriff Bike Giveaway 12.13.2022

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s department is conducting its annual bike giveaway this morning at the sheriff’s department. Since 1989, Sheriff’s Honor Farm inmates at the jail have refurbished bikes donated by the community to give to children in need. The giveaway gets underway at nine...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Shakeup begins in San Simeon, attorney resigns before dismissal

In response to a request for a special meeting to review and discuss the possible dismissal of San Simeon Community Services District’s legal counsel, district manager Charles Grace refused to put the issue on the agenda and attorney Jeff Minnery tendered his resignation. Three people ran unopposed for three...
SAN SIMEON, CA

