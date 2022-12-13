ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Markets Insider

Here's why BlackRock is forecasting a brutal global recession

Good morning, readers. I'm Phil Rosen, reporting from New York. Some good news: We're on the brink of the weekend. Even better news: Tomorrow you'll receive a special weekend edition of the Opening Bell newsletter, featuring my conversation with one of Wall Street's most sought-after strategists. But today we're talking...
CNBC

European markets close lower as nervousness over the global economy dominates sentiment

European markets closed slightly lower on Thursday as investor nervousness continued over the state of the global economy and inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to issue a 50 basis point interest rate hike next week. While that would be a smaller increase than recent rate hikes, investors are increasingly concerned about whether the central bank can avoid a recession next year in its attempt to squash inflation.
Reuters

U.S. stock rally faces gauntlet of CPI data, Fed meeting

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A double dose of potentially market-moving U.S. events next week could set the tone for asset prices in the rest of 2022 and beyond, as investors brace for a key inflation report followed by the last Federal Reserve meeting of the year.
EconoMonitor

The Fed’s Focus on the Labor Market

In his presentation last Wednesday (November 30) at the Brookings Institution, in Washington-DC, Jerome Powell, president of the Federal Reserve (Fed), signaled a smaller increase in the US basic interest rate as a decision for the next FOMC meeting on December 14. Expectations now converge to an increase of only 50 basis points this time, after four consecutive meetings with increases of 75 basis points. From almost zero in March of that year, the basic rate would end the year in the range between 4.25% and 4.5% per annum.
Reuters

India well placed to face global headwinds -World Bank

NEW DELHI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - India is better placed than many other emerging economies to weather the impact of global headwinds, the World Bank said on Tuesday, revising up its growth forecast for the country to 6.9% for fiscal 2022 from an earlier estimate of 6.5%.
Entrepreneur

4 Stocks That Can Weather Any Market Storm

Persistently high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance to handle it has resulted in significant market volatility this year. Moreover, experts amplified their warnings of a recession next year....
msn.com

The bear market rally is running out of stream, and it is time to take profits, says Morgan Stanley’s Wilson

The stock market’s bounce off the October lows is running out of room, and it is time to take profits, according to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson. The chief equity strategist who correctly predicted this year’s stock-market selloff, now expects the S&P 500 to resume declines from the beginning of the year, after the benchmark last week crossed above its 200-day moving average.
The Associated Press

Stocks decline in Asia, extending losses on Wall Street

Shares fell in Asia on Wednesday after Wall Street declined on fears the Federal Reserve will need to keep the brakes on the economy to get inflation under control, risking a sharp recession. Oil prices were mixed. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.6% to 27,727.53 and the Kospi in Seoul gave up 0.2% to 2,388.95. The Shanghai Composite lost 0.4% to 3,199.69, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.6% to 7,245.20. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.2% to 19,469.46. Shares fell 0.2% in Mumbai but edged 0.1% higher in Bangkok. China reported its imports and exports fell in November as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls weighed on the second-largest economy.
NASDAQ

Daily Markets: Inflation Report Shapes Day's Trading

Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session up across the board. India’s SENSEX gained 0.26%, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.30%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries advanced 0.50%, South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.76% and Taiwan’s TAIEX and Japan’s Nikkei closed 1.05% and 1.18% higher, respectively. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng continued to post gains, rising 2.32% on another broad rally let this time by Financials as inflation was reported in line with expectations. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are up across the board.
NASDAQ

Wells Fargo sees global growth slowing to 1.7% next year

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo is expecting the global economy to grow at a slower pace in 2023, joining other big American banks that have tempered their estimates this year and rekindled fears of a potential recession in the United States. The bank expects the global economy to grow...
ValueWalk

Eurizon The Globe: Beginning Of The End Of The Inflation Flare-Up

The latest issue of ‘The Globe‘, Eurizon’s publication describing the company’s investment view. In this issue, a focus is dedicated to “beginning of the end of the inflation flare-up.”. Table of Contents show. Scenario. The markets were supported in the past month by a lower...
NASDAQ

Daily Markets: Investors Anticipate Inflation, Earnings Reports

Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session down across the board except for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, which jumped 3.38% on a broad rally led by Technology Services (8.63%) and Consumer Services (7.28%). Down sectors were Energy Minerals and Utilities which both fell less than 0.08%. China’s Shanghai Composite was close to flat, down 0.07%, India’s SENSEX fell 0.34%, Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.40%, South Korea’s KOSPI was off 0.49%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX slid 0.53%. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries set the pace, closing 0.72% lower on a broad decline led by Consumer Durables and Commercial Services.

