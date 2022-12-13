Read full article on original website
Related
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Home prices are falling at the fastest rate in 15 years. 11 real estate analysts and economists break down how bad they think it's going to get in 2023.
All 11 experts said home prices, which have already started to dip, will drop even further in 2023 due to a softening economy and lower demand for houses.
BlackRock says throw out your old investment playbook, we’re headed for a ‘new regime of greater macro and market volatility’
BlackRock warned investors to expect a recession, persistent inflation, and an era that requires a more “nimble” approach in its 2023 Global Outlook this week.
Here's why BlackRock is forecasting a brutal global recession
Good morning, readers. I'm Phil Rosen, reporting from New York. Some good news: We're on the brink of the weekend. Even better news: Tomorrow you'll receive a special weekend edition of the Opening Bell newsletter, featuring my conversation with one of Wall Street's most sought-after strategists. But today we're talking...
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX wants to sell some of its last remaining solvent businesses as its restructuring process picks up
The troubled firm wants to sell several subsidiaries, including US derivatives platform LedgerX.
CNBC
European markets close lower as nervousness over the global economy dominates sentiment
European markets closed slightly lower on Thursday as investor nervousness continued over the state of the global economy and inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to issue a 50 basis point interest rate hike next week. While that would be a smaller increase than recent rate hikes, investors are increasingly concerned about whether the central bank can avoid a recession next year in its attempt to squash inflation.
U.S. stock rally faces gauntlet of CPI data, Fed meeting
NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A double dose of potentially market-moving U.S. events next week could set the tone for asset prices in the rest of 2022 and beyond, as investors brace for a key inflation report followed by the last Federal Reserve meeting of the year.
The Fed’s Focus on the Labor Market
In his presentation last Wednesday (November 30) at the Brookings Institution, in Washington-DC, Jerome Powell, president of the Federal Reserve (Fed), signaled a smaller increase in the US basic interest rate as a decision for the next FOMC meeting on December 14. Expectations now converge to an increase of only 50 basis points this time, after four consecutive meetings with increases of 75 basis points. From almost zero in March of that year, the basic rate would end the year in the range between 4.25% and 4.5% per annum.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher As Markets Test Fed 'Soft Landing' Thesis
Stocks finished higher Thursday, while the dollar held firm against its global peers, as investors continue to worry that the Federal Reserve will fail to engineer the 'soft landing' needed to tame inflation pressures while avoiding falling into recession. With stocks riding a five-day losing streak, giving back most of...
India well placed to face global headwinds -World Bank
NEW DELHI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - India is better placed than many other emerging economies to weather the impact of global headwinds, the World Bank said on Tuesday, revising up its growth forecast for the country to 6.9% for fiscal 2022 from an earlier estimate of 6.5%.
4 Stocks That Can Weather Any Market Storm
Persistently high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance to handle it has resulted in significant market volatility this year. Moreover, experts amplified their warnings of a recession next year....
msn.com
The bear market rally is running out of stream, and it is time to take profits, says Morgan Stanley’s Wilson
The stock market’s bounce off the October lows is running out of room, and it is time to take profits, according to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson. The chief equity strategist who correctly predicted this year’s stock-market selloff, now expects the S&P 500 to resume declines from the beginning of the year, after the benchmark last week crossed above its 200-day moving average.
Dollar eases against euro as investors weigh rates outlook
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Thursday against the euro as investors weighed the outlook for U.S. Federal Reserve policy against the chances that higher interest rates could lead to a recession.
Ally of Wagner Group boss injured in CAR after ‘assassination attempt’
A Russian businessman believed to be a close ally of Yevgeny Prigozhin has been taken to hospital in Central African Republic after an “assassination attempt”, the RIA Novosti news agency has reported, citing the local Russian embassy. Dmitry Sytii, who officially works as the head of the “Russian...
Stocks decline in Asia, extending losses on Wall Street
Shares fell in Asia on Wednesday after Wall Street declined on fears the Federal Reserve will need to keep the brakes on the economy to get inflation under control, risking a sharp recession. Oil prices were mixed. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.6% to 27,727.53 and the Kospi in Seoul gave up 0.2% to 2,388.95. The Shanghai Composite lost 0.4% to 3,199.69, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.6% to 7,245.20. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.2% to 19,469.46. Shares fell 0.2% in Mumbai but edged 0.1% higher in Bangkok. China reported its imports and exports fell in November as global demand weakened and anti-virus controls weighed on the second-largest economy.
NASDAQ
Daily Markets: Inflation Report Shapes Day's Trading
Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session up across the board. India’s SENSEX gained 0.26%, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.30%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries advanced 0.50%, South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.76% and Taiwan’s TAIEX and Japan’s Nikkei closed 1.05% and 1.18% higher, respectively. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng continued to post gains, rising 2.32% on another broad rally let this time by Financials as inflation was reported in line with expectations. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are up across the board.
NASDAQ
Wells Fargo sees global growth slowing to 1.7% next year
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo is expecting the global economy to grow at a slower pace in 2023, joining other big American banks that have tempered their estimates this year and rekindled fears of a potential recession in the United States. The bank expects the global economy to grow...
ValueWalk
Eurizon The Globe: Beginning Of The End Of The Inflation Flare-Up
The latest issue of ‘The Globe‘, Eurizon’s publication describing the company’s investment view. In this issue, a focus is dedicated to “beginning of the end of the inflation flare-up.”. Table of Contents show. Scenario. The markets were supported in the past month by a lower...
NASDAQ
Daily Markets: Investors Anticipate Inflation, Earnings Reports
Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session down across the board except for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, which jumped 3.38% on a broad rally led by Technology Services (8.63%) and Consumer Services (7.28%). Down sectors were Energy Minerals and Utilities which both fell less than 0.08%. China’s Shanghai Composite was close to flat, down 0.07%, India’s SENSEX fell 0.34%, Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.40%, South Korea’s KOSPI was off 0.49%, and Taiwan’s TAIEX slid 0.53%. Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries set the pace, closing 0.72% lower on a broad decline led by Consumer Durables and Commercial Services.
Just 1% of retail investors want to sell their stocks despite mounting recession warnings, survey shows
Only 1% of retail investors look to sell their stocks next year, according to a survey. That's despite mounting fears that the US economy will suffer a recession next year. Over 80% of traders believe the market will bottom within six months, according to Finimize. As much as 99% of...
Comments / 0