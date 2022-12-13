Back in August, Xiaomi showed us how to make a thinner horizontal folding phone with its Mix Fold 2, but now it's Oppo's turn to demonstrate how to make them lighter. The new Find N2 shares a similar landscape screen design with its predecessor, yet it weighs as little as 233 grams. That's 42 grams lighter than before, around 30 grams lighter than the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and even a few grams lighter than an iPhone 14 Pro Max. Oppo therefore claims the new device is the "industry's lightest horizontally folding phone." Both the green and white versions of the Find N2 weigh an extra 4 grams due to their glass back, but still come in lighter than the competition.

1 DAY AGO