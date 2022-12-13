Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Satechi has a new 10,000mAh Duo Wireless Power Stand
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Popular accessory maker Satechi has released a new wireless charging stand that can charge aniPhone, AirPods, and a third device of your choice. The Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand is a powerful 10,000mAh power...
The Verge
Google’s Nest Hub smart display is $70 off with a free WiZ smart bulb
We’re getting well beyond Black Friday, but the deals are still coming up strong. First off, the latest Google Nest Hub has fallen to a new all-time low price of just $39 at Walmart. And in addition to being a $70 discount, this deal comes with a WiZ smart bulb for free.
Phone Arena
Apple's portable powerhouse iPad mini 2021 is on sale at a deep discount
The iPad mini 6 which was released in September last year, is on sale at Amazon right now at a 20 percent discount. The iPad mini 2021 provides excellent performance in a compact form factor. As the name implies, the iPad mini is Apple's smallest slate and the latest model has an 8.3 inches screen which is sharp and bright and perfect for one-handed use.
Apple Insider
Hands on with Apple Music Sing on iPhone, iPad, & Apple TV
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple Music Sing officially arrives in theiOS 16.2 update. We took it for a spin ahead of the release and will walk you through how it works and what devices are supported. Recently announced,...
Engadget
Apple TV devices now recognize up to six different voices
Apple Music Sing is also available for your karaoke parties. Apple's recent flurry of software updates also includes a big upgrade for the living room. The newly released tvOS 16.2 adds a Recognize My Voice feature that customizes Siri searches on the Apple TV 4K and TV HD for up to six family members. Once you've trained the set-top to know who's speaking, you can ask for video recommendations and music without worrying that you'll mess with someone's play history. You can also ask to "switch to my profile" instead of navigating the on-screen switcher.
Engadget
Apple's iPad Air drops to $500, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. We're in the...
Engadget
Oppo says its Find N2 is the 'lightest horizontally folding phone'
Back in August, Xiaomi showed us how to make a thinner horizontal folding phone with its Mix Fold 2, but now it's Oppo's turn to demonstrate how to make them lighter. The new Find N2 shares a similar landscape screen design with its predecessor, yet it weighs as little as 233 grams. That's 42 grams lighter than before, around 30 grams lighter than the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and even a few grams lighter than an iPhone 14 Pro Max. Oppo therefore claims the new device is the "industry's lightest horizontally folding phone." Both the green and white versions of the Find N2 weigh an extra 4 grams due to their glass back, but still come in lighter than the competition.
Cult of Mac
Get a private second iPhone number for just $19
If you’re still using one phone number for everything, it’s time to upgrade your cell. Forget giving out your personal number to companies, private sellers and strangers. With a private phone line, you can keep different callers totally separate from your personal life. For one week only, you...
Engadget
Apple is reportedly preparing to allow third-party app stores on iOS
Apple is reportedly preparing to open iOS to competing app stores. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the company's software and services teams are redesigning the platform to "open up key elements." That effort is likely to end in Apple giving iPhone and iPad users the option to download third-party apps without going through the App Store. In turn, that would allow developers to avoid the company's infamous 30 and 15 percent commissions on payments. Gurman reports the forthcoming charges are primarily designed to placate European Union lawmakers, who recently passed the bloc's sweeping Digital Markets and Services Act, and will be initially implemented on the continent before potentially rolling out to other regions.
Business Insider
How to print from your iPhone or iPad directly, with or without AirPrint
If you want to print on your iPhone or iPad, it can be easier than you might think. The simplest way to print from an iPhone is by adding a printer with AirPrint, so you can print directly with a wireless connection. You can also print wirelessly without AirPrint by...
Engadget
Meta releases an open-source tool that can scan for terrorist content
Meta said it spent $5 billion on global safety and security last year and employs hundreds of people dedicated to anti-terror work. Not every company has those kind of resources, but Meta has shared a new open-source tool that can help combat child exploitation, terrorist propaganda and other types of abusive content for free. The tool is called Hasher-Matcher-Actioner (HMA), and it builds on the company's previous image and video matching software that it also released three years ago.
Engadget
Instagram launches its BeReal clone, Candid Stories
Instagram’s BeReal clone is now official. Meta introduced “Candid Stories,” a new feature with Instagram Stories that recreates BeReal’s signature once-a-day selfies. The feature will be testing in South Africa to start, according to a company spokesperson. BeReal, which originally launched in 2019, has gained a...
Engadget
Dell's new sustainable Concept Luna laptop can be dismantled in seconds
Last year, Dell intrigued us with Concept Luna, its attempt at making a sustainable laptop with fewer screws, using components that are easier to upgrade and recycle. It felt like a breath of fresh air compared to ultraportables that trade repairability for thinness. This year, Dell is pushing the concept even further. Its latest Luna device can be fully disassembled in around 30 seconds using just a push-pin tool and a bit of elbow grease. There aren't any cables or screws to worry about.
Apple Insider
Mophie Powerstation Plus review: Enough portable power for iPhone & iPad
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Mophie's Powerstation Plus is an all-in-one package that will give sufficient portable power to most — with a bonus or penalty of built-in cables for both Lightning and USB-C, depending on how you use it.
Apple’s new Freeform app Is Here and We’ve Tried It
Over the course of the past few iOS, iPadOS, and macOS updates, Apple’s been addressing collaboration and sharing. We got SharePlay to watch films or shows on FaceTime with friends or family. New looks for classic UX elements, and now with the recent batch of updates--iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1 released Dec. 13--there’s a whole new app called Freeform.
Engadget
Flipboard's new community features make it feel more like a social network
After more than a decade, Flipboard is adding a new layer of social features to its platform. The service is adding new commenting and creation tools to its magazines as part of a broader “shift in emphasis towards community and conversations.”. Flipboard has had commenting features for years, but...
Engadget
Google's smart home devices now support the Matter standard
The Matter standard can only simplify the use of smart home devices from various brands if products actually support it. Today, Google has announced that it has enabled Matter support for its Nest and Android devices — you don't even have to download or install any update. That means the Google Home speaker, Google Home Mini, Nest Mini, Nest Audio, Nest Hub (1st and 2nd gen), Nest Hub Max and the new Nest WiFi Pro, can now serve as a hub for Matter that you can use to control your smart home.
Sonos and IKEA's next Symfonisk collaboration is a big one – a floor lamp speaker
The latest IKEA/Sonos collaboration is its biggest yet – a floor standing lamp that doubles as a wireless speaker.
nationaltoday.com
The Best Wireless TV Headphones for 2022
Connect to the TV's audio via Bluetooth, infrared frequency, or radio frequency. In a quiet neighborhood, humans may tend to prefer the science of inertia — preserving the status quo — and ensuring that no sound is heard from a distance. T.V. users across age groups find it hard to contain the T.V’s sound as they really like the content but can’t do away with the audio. A solution to solve this persistent problem is available, wireless T.V. headphones are all the T.V. users need to enjoy audio at the best quality possible without alerting the whole neighborhood.
Nest Audio could be getting a Fuchsia update soon
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We haven't heard much in the way of news about smart speakers from Google lately — the last major development was the Google Home Max being discontinued in late 2020. We still haven't seen anything about new hardware, but now, according to 9to5Google, Google's latest Nest Audio speaker is due for a relatively major software update, albeit one you may not notice day to day.
Comments / 0