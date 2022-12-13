ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Employee Benefits Coming in Early 2023

As we head into the winter break, and begin planning for next year, it is a good moment to recap some of the benefits activating for employees in January.  The university remains committed to goal 5 of the Strategic Plan. Merit Pay Increase. In January’s paycheck, faculty and non-classified...
English Alum Ajha Fox Proud Aurora Honorary Poet Laureate

Honorary Aurora Poet Laureate and Creative Writing Alum, Ahja Fox, is proud of being born and raised in the diverse City of Aurora. And while Fox is quick to credit her caring teachers and mentors for instilling a love of poetry, what originally "started her pen” was seeing a collection of poetry next to artwork at the Denver Art Museum. Fox was inspired by this collision of two of her interests, and thus began her style: " research poetry," where she combines emotion and history in her work.
