Honorary Aurora Poet Laureate and Creative Writing Alum, Ahja Fox, is proud of being born and raised in the diverse City of Aurora. And while Fox is quick to credit her caring teachers and mentors for instilling a love of poetry, what originally "started her pen” was seeing a collection of poetry next to artwork at the Denver Art Museum. Fox was inspired by this collision of two of her interests, and thus began her style: " research poetry," where she combines emotion and history in her work.

AURORA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO