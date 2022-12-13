ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Santa Clara 86, UC Irvine 74

UC IRVINE (7-4) Tillis 2-7 0-0 5, Leuchten 2-4 2-2 6, Baker 5-12 1-2 14, Crockrell 4-9 0-0 8, Davis 1-6 3-3 6, Hohn 5-9 1-1 14, Keeler 2-2 0-1 4, Hutchison 3-3 0-0 6, Butler 2-2 0-0 6, Henry 2-3 0-0 5, Ujadughele 0-0 0-0 0, McBirney-Griffin 0-0 0-0 0, Welling 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 7-9 74.
IRVINE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy