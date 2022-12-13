Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic building: Midwest Hotel in Kansas once on the endangered list was revamped into City Club ApartmentsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic hotel: the Monroe Hotel from the 1920s was saved and renovated into condominiumsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: New report reveals cops visited home prior to child’s deathLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
The old Blue Ridge Mall shopping center used to be a large mall for the suburbs when it first opened in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque property in Kansas City sells to local entrepreneur
The building housing Arthur Bryant's Barbeque restaurant in the 18th & Vine Jazz District has been sold to a new ownership group.
missouribusinessalert.com
Royals declare 'our conclusion is clear' on downtown ballpark
The Royals believe a new downtown ballpark is best move for the future of the team, telling 350 people at a public event Tuesday that it would cost less than rebuilding Kauffman Stadium and bring much more economic benefit to the community. “For the Royals, our conclusion is clear,” said...
kclibrary.org
What Happened to Downtown Kansas City’s Christmas Crowns?
“What’s your KCQ” is a joint project of the Kansas City Public Library and The Kansas City Star. Readers submit questions, the public votes on which questions to answer, and our team of librarians and reporters dig deep to uncover the answers. Have a question you want to...
Historic mansion of prominent Kansas Citian, August Meyer, became a part of the Kansas City Art Institute
August Meyer House, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byGoogle Maps. August Meyer's home is a 35-room mansion. It has three stories and it sits on 8.5 acres. After Meyer died, the home was purchased by Howard Vanderslice who donated the house and estate for the purpose of becoming the Kansas City Art Institute. Now known as Vanderslice Hall, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on September 9, 1982.
184 restaurants to participate in Kansas City restaurant week 2023
184 restaurants will participate in Kansas City Restaurant week 2023, which aims to raise money for charity and help get customers into restaurants during a slow post-holiday winter season.
Historic home of nationally respected engineer, William B. Knight, and wife, Mary Knight
Front of the house.Photo byGoogle Maps. On October 18, 2003, the Wiliam Baker and Mary Knight House was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This house is located at 3534 Walnut Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Goodbye, Gary! Kansas City mayor declares "Gary Amble Day" in Kansas City
Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
KCTV 5
Chris Young, Trace Adkins to highlight country music festival at The Legends
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Monarchs announced Friday morning their home ballpark, Legends Field, will host a country music festival in the late spring. Titled “Country Roots,” the festival will host artists Chris Young, Trace Adkins, Gabby Barrett, Clay Walker and Jo Dee Messina on Saturday, May 13.
kcur.org
A Kansas City family created Wish-Bone Italian Dressing. It became an American obsession
For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Before the supermarket aisles, before the ad campaigns, and before the iconic curvy bottle, there was just the Wishbone restaurant in Kansas City. A classy establishment located at 4455 Main Street, the Wishbone served...
The old Blue Ridge Mall shopping center used to be a large mall for the suburbs when it first opened in Kansas City
The old Blue Ridge Mall sign near 40 Highway and Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri.Photo byPinterest upload by RoRi Gavoli. We all know the phrase, back in the day, and the Blue Ridge Mall will soon fold into that category of conversation if it hasn't already. I still remember when my family moved to Kansas City, the mall was an open-air shopping center. Shortly after that, it became enclosed.
Looking at potential downtown Royals stadium sites of past and present
Here's a rundown of downtown Royals stadium site ideas that have surfaced, ranging from presently active contenders to more historic locations.
Developer has big plans for West Bottoms — if Kansas City approves
Kansas City council members are debating whether to approve a developer's new plans for apartments, a hotel, and offices in the West Bottom.
KMBC.com
KC mom turns recipe need into booming 'schrooming' business
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local stay-at-home mom became a successful entrepreneur all because she couldn’t find a specific ingredient for cooking. So, she decided to grow her own. Now she can’t keep up with demand. What looks like a normal warehouse in North Kansas City now...
10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hour
Kansas City, Mo. - With the cost of living rising in Kansas City, many area residents are finding that their paychecks don't go as far as they used to. One solution is to find a better-paying job.
northeastnews.net
There’s nothing like a downtown Christmas
This promotional postcard was published by Kansas City-based postcard publisher James Tetirick, located at 619 W. 33rd. The Royal Family of Downtown Merchants commissioned the picture postcard that showcases “Christmas in Downtown Kansas City, Mo., King of Shopping Centers,” according to the printed legend on the back of the card.
Southwest Airlines adds three nonstop routes out of KCI Airport
Southwest Airlines will add three nonstop flights out of Kansas City International Airport, including to a top destination of local travelers.
KC-area company that made first cowboy boots to return after 45 years
Zach Lawless, the great-great-grandson of C.H. Hyer, who first handcrafted the first cowboy boot, is bringing Hyer Boot back to business.
Developer to relocate holes at Shawnee golf course for apartment project
D and D Building Inc. plans to relocate two holes at Shawnee Golf and Country Club to build apartments at The Luxe Villas at the Greens.
gotodestinations.com
Best Breakfast Restaurants in Kansas City, Missouri – (With Photos)
In search of the best breakfast restaurants in Kansas City? Look no further! This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for...
Kansas City-area mom says son almost died after peer pressured into taking ‘happy pill’
A Kansas City-area mother said a TikTok trend and peer pressure convinced her son to take "happy pills," nearly killing him.
