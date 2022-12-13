Read full article on original website
Related
kprl.com
North County Weather 12.14.2022
Sunny to partly cloudy, highs near 55, light variable winds. Tonight, clear skies, lows near 31, light variable winds. Tomorrow, cloudy skies, highs near 56, light variable winds. The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies from Friday through the weekend and into the middle of next week. About a...
What does all the rain and snow mean for California's drought?
A parade of storms blasted Northern California with rain and snow in recent weeks, but experts say the drought is far from over.
Watch a train bulldoze through feet of snow in California’s Donner Pass
The orange locomotive plows through the powder with ease in northern California, clearing a path for other trains making their way through the Sierra Mountains.
kusi.com
Orion spacecraft splashes down south of San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Dec. 11 the Orion spacecraft splashed into the Pacific Ocean near Southern California after a mission that broke records after traveling over 1.4 million miles around the moon and back. This landing marked the completion of the Artemis I test flight that launched in...
California's New Fire Hazard Map Is Out
Important note: The map only shows the fire hazard in areas the state is responsible for taking care of.
iheart.com
Manhunt Underway for Boyfriend of San Diego County Native Killed in Oregon
PORTLAND, ORE. - A nationwide manhunt is underway after a woman from San Diego County is found dead in Oregon. The body Kathryn Muhlbach, 27, originally from Ramona, was found in Powell Butte Nature Park in Oregon last Friday after she had been missing for about two days. Now a warrant has been issued for the arrest of her boyfriend, Jose Caraballo, 43. He's charged with second-degree murder under domestic violence statutes.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident On Del Dios Highway (North County, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. The accident occurred on Del Dios Highway, near Elm Lane at 9:39 a.m. According to the officials, a black Lamborghini had lost control and veered off the highway, and crashed into a pole. The vehicle burst into flames after the accident but the driver managed to escape the wreck.
Blood bank’s supplies of one blood type `hours’ away from shrinking to zero
One of the Inland Empire’s largest blood banks is on the verge of completely exhausting its supply of the most commonly utilized blood type for transfusions, prompting calls Monday for blood donors to help prevent the shortage from becoming an all-out emergency that threatens patients’ lives. “We are...
kprl.com
School Board 12.15.2022
Tuesday’s school board meeting lasted about six hours, including time in closed session. During public testimony, Sandy Triggs talked about the questionable behavior by the teachers union during the recent election. She said she learned last summer that the teacher’s union planned to flip the school board. That reversal from a conservative to a progressive school board occurred in the recent election.
Four California Cities Named Among 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Climate Change to Make Massive California Earthquake Even More Devastating
Records show California is overdue for a magnitude 8 earthquake, and scientists warn that wildfires and landslides may make the destruction even worse.
One California City Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
kusi.com
California scientists successfully produce nuclear fusion reaction
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The US Department of Energy announced on Dec. 13 that they have successfully been able to produce a nuclear fusion reaction. This has been coined the “Holy Grail” of clean energy, and scientists in California are responsible. The process generates the same amount...
Shopping secrets for Californians to save money at Target
Photo of Target storefrontPhoto byPhoto by Elvert Barnes (Creative Commons) As you know, the prices for basically all goods and services are much higher this holiday season. So how can you save some money while buying those holiday gifts at Target? Well, I'm going to share with you some simple ways to save some of your hard-earned money as you shop at Target.
ranchosantafereview.com
New state laws authored by the San Diego delegation set to take effect in 2023
From housing and climate action to e-bikes and reproductive rights, here are 10 California laws going into effect in 2023 that were authored by representatives whose districts include North County:. Reproductive rights. After the Supreme Court struck down Roe vs. Wade, California lawmakers put together a package of legislation aimed...
beckersasc.com
California to require providers to submit immunization records
California will begin requiring providers who provide immunizations to submit them to a statewide registry. Race and ethnicity will also be required for each entry to support health disparities assessment efforts, the California Medical Association said in a Dec. 13 news release. Physicians not already enrolled in the registry are...
Comments / 0