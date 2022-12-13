ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kprl.com

North County Weather 12.14.2022

Sunny to partly cloudy, highs near 55, light variable winds. Tonight, clear skies, lows near 31, light variable winds. Tomorrow, cloudy skies, highs near 56, light variable winds. The extended forecast calls for mostly sunny skies from Friday through the weekend and into the middle of next week. About a...
kusi.com

Orion spacecraft splashes down south of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Dec. 11 the Orion spacecraft splashed into the Pacific Ocean near Southern California after a mission that broke records after traveling over 1.4 million miles around the moon and back. This landing marked the completion of the Artemis I test flight that launched in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Manhunt Underway for Boyfriend of San Diego County Native Killed in Oregon

PORTLAND, ORE. - A nationwide manhunt is underway after a woman from San Diego County is found dead in Oregon. The body Kathryn Muhlbach, 27, originally from Ramona, was found in Powell Butte Nature Park in Oregon last Friday after she had been missing for about two days. Now a warrant has been issued for the arrest of her boyfriend, Jose Caraballo, 43. He's charged with second-degree murder under domestic violence statutes.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident On Del Dios Highway (North County, CA)

The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. The accident occurred on Del Dios Highway, near Elm Lane at 9:39 a.m. According to the officials, a black Lamborghini had lost control and veered off the highway, and crashed into a pole. The vehicle burst into flames after the accident but the driver managed to escape the wreck.
ESCONDIDO, CA
kprl.com

School Board 12.15.2022

Tuesday’s school board meeting lasted about six hours, including time in closed session. During public testimony, Sandy Triggs talked about the questionable behavior by the teachers union during the recent election. She said she learned last summer that the teacher’s union planned to flip the school board. That reversal from a conservative to a progressive school board occurred in the recent election.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Shopping secrets for Californians to save money at Target

Photo of Target storefrontPhoto byPhoto by Elvert Barnes (Creative Commons) As you know, the prices for basically all goods and services are much higher this holiday season. So how can you save some money while buying those holiday gifts at Target? Well, I'm going to share with you some simple ways to save some of your hard-earned money as you shop at Target.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ranchosantafereview.com

New state laws authored by the San Diego delegation set to take effect in 2023

From housing and climate action to e-bikes and reproductive rights, here are 10 California laws going into effect in 2023 that were authored by representatives whose districts include North County:. Reproductive rights. After the Supreme Court struck down Roe vs. Wade, California lawmakers put together a package of legislation aimed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckersasc.com

California to require providers to submit immunization records

California will begin requiring providers who provide immunizations to submit them to a statewide registry. Race and ethnicity will also be required for each entry to support health disparities assessment efforts, the California Medical Association said in a Dec. 13 news release. Physicians not already enrolled in the registry are...
CALIFORNIA STATE

