Louisiana State

iheart.com

The Best Cupcakes In Florida Are At This Bakery

Everyone can get down for some bite-sized eats. Cupcakes are no different, being the perfect addition to parties, special events, and other gatherings. Not only are they easy to eat, but there are many ways to make them delicious. It's no surprise that there are hundreds of American bakeries and businesses dedicated to the small dessert.
FLORIDA STATE
myneworleans.com

LUNA Fête Lights Up Downtown New Orleans for the Holidays

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – LUNA Fête, New Orleans’ art, light, and technology festival will take place Dec. 15-18 along the pedestrian park at the Morial Convention Center. From immersive, illuminated art installations to a multisensory silent disco to an interactive fashion runway show, this year’s theme...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Bakery Has The Best Cupcake In South Carolina

Whether you are celebrating a birthday or just have a sweet tooth, cupcakes are a great way to treat yourself to a little dessert. Using Yelp reviews and ratings, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state and where you can find them. While there is no shortage of the sweet treats across South Carolina, only one bakery could take the top spot.
CHARLESTON, SC
WWL

Tornado aftermath tests the resilience of Westbank community

GRETNA, La. — A strong tornado ripped through Harvey, Marrero – and Gretna with a vengeance. Local leaders told WWL-TV, digging out from this storm will certainly test the resilience of the Westbank community. From the air, you can spot the tornado’s path of destruction. It dropped...
HARVEY, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina

As winter draws closer, the temperature continues to drop, bringing the possibility of snow and cold weather. But depending on where you live, you could expect to be chillier than other cities even in your own state. Using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Stacker compiled a list...
COLUMBIA, SC
houmatimes.com

Free Christmas Lunch to be held on Dec. 18

The Royal Court of the Krewe of Hercules is hosting a FREE Christmas Lunch for all elderly and low-income citizens of Terrebonne Parish. The lunch will be held on December 18, 2022, at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center. Doors open at 9am. Entertainment is from 10am – noon by Cajun Sunrise. Santa will stop by for a visit at noon!
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
yovenice.com

Willie Mae’s Officials Opens in Venice

Legendary New Orleans fried chicken restaurant now open for in-person dining. Willie Mae’s Venice has officially opened as of December 9. The New Orleans-based restaurant’s newest location is at 324 Lincoln Blvd. The granddaughter of Willie Mae, Kerry Seaton Stewart said, “The opening of Willie Mae’s Venice has been great! We are so happy to be serving our guests in our full-service dining room. We look forward the what the future brings.”
VENICE, LA

