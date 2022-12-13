Read full article on original website
WTOL-TV
Disney just raised the prices on its Walt Disney World parks. Here's how much.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The happiest place on earth just got a little bit pricier. Walt Disney World has increased prices for its one-day tickets two weeks after announcing the price hike. Disney has moved to park-specific pricing on its single-park tickets, and raised the prices across the board. But...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: New Light-Up Figurine Featuring Jafar from ‘Aladdin’ Arrives at Walt Disney World
We’ve already seen some merchandise released this year celebrating the 30th anniversary of the iconic Disney film “Aladdin”, but this one is especially unique: a light-up figuring of Jafar!. Light-Up “Aladdin” Jafar Figurine — $150. This figurine showcases a scene from “Aladdin” after Jafar...
WDW News Today
First 2023 Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Voyage Sells Out
Though demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is falling, one early 2023 voyage has sold out. According to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser website, the February 18 and 19, 2023 voyage is sold out. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be closed May 17 and 18, 2023. Discounts are being offered...
WDW News Today
Harmonious Nighttime Spectacular at EPCOT to Be Retired Before April 2023
“Harmonious” has been added to the list of offerings going away at the end of the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebration in My Disney Experience. We knew “Harmonious” would be replaced in 2023 with a 100 Years of Wonder nighttime spectacular, but no timeframe was provided. Its inclusion on the “Don’t Miss Your Chance to See” list indicates it may end with the 50th anniversary celebration on March 31, 2023.
WDW News Today
Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 30% on Select Premium Rooms at Disneyland Resort Hotels in 2023
If you were thinking of visiting the Disneyland Resort, perhaps early next year might be the time for you. From January 9 through March 9, 2023, Disney Visa Cardmembers can save up to 30% off select premium rooms at one of the three Disneyland Resort Hotels. Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel...
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Haunted Mansion Series Arrives at Walt Disney World
Series 10 of the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction collection features The Haunted Mansion. The limited-release series features an ear headband, a Mickey plush, a Disney Parks x Loungefly backpack, a pin, and a souvenir key. We first found The Haunted Mansion collection at the Creations Shop at EPCOT. Mickey...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Save Donald From a Time Anomaly in the DuckTales World Showcase Adventure – Germany Missions at EPCOT
The DuckTales World Showcase Adventure game is available at EPCOT through the Play Disney Parks app. We wrapped up our first mission in China, then we hit up Japan, and now we’re headed to Germany! So follow along for our full playthrough of this exciting new game!. Getting Started.
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Recovering the Lava Idol of Puerta Toucani in the DuckTales World Showcase Adventure Mexico Missions
The new DuckTales World Showcase Adventure game debuts at EPCOT on December 16, but we were able to participate in a soft opening. There’s no specific order in which you have to play the game, so guests can start with whichever pavilion they prefer. Here’s our playthrough of some of the Mexico missions.
WDW News Today
Massive Te Fiti Statue Arrives in EPCOT, Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Discounts Increasing, Disneyland After Dark Events Return, & More: Daily Recap (12/9/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, December 9, 2022.
WDW News Today
New Enchanted Tiki Room Trader Sam’s Mug Featuring José Debuts at Walt Disney World Today
A new tiki mug featuring José from the Enchanted Tiki Room will be available today at Walt Disney World. It will be sold at Trader Sams’s Grog Grotto and Tiki Terrace at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. Wristband distribution for the new mug begins at 12 p.m. ET...
WDW News Today
Mickey’s Most Political Correctness? Disney World Updates Cinderella Castle Stage Show to Remove Goofy Calling Donald A ‘Ding-a-Ling’
A line of dialogue from Goofy has been changed in “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration” during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom. “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration” debuted in 2016 and was performed at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party through 2019. The show and party then went on hiatus due to COVID-19, until returning in 2022. The line change premiered with the show’s 2022 return, the only significant update the show has seen since its debut.
WDW News Today
‘Courtesy’ Section Added to Walt Disney World Website as Guests Continue to Brawl in the Parks
Walt Disney World has added “courtesy” to their experience updates page. This page was established during the reopening of Walt Disney World Resort in the summer of 2020, when COVID-19 precautions were at their height. The page still exists with information about health and safety, theme park reservations, the mobile app, and now courtesy.
WDW News Today
Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood Will Not Require Advance Reservations
When Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood opens, it will not require advance reservations for entrance. The enclosed land will have a restricted capacity, but guests will be able to walk up and enter the land whenever they want as long as it is not at capacity. If it is at capacity, guests will be able to make a reservation to enter from the Universal Studios Hollywood app while inside the park, or by visiting a kiosk on the Lower Lot.
WDW News Today
Almost Two Weeks of Bonus Reservations Available to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders
Almost two weeks worth of bonus reservations are available to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders this December. Passholders are usually limited to just five Park Pass reservations, but on some dates, “bonus” reservations that don’t count toward the five are available. They are marked on the Park Pass calendar with yellow stars.
Disney World's iconic Splash Mountain closing
ORLANDO – An iconic Disney ride is shutting down.According to a report from USA Today, Splash Mountain is set to close on January 23.The water ride is closing after being criticized for its idyllic portrayal of plantation life with its current Brer Rabbit story tied to the 1946 Disney film, "Song of the South." Disney CEO Bob Iger said at a March 2020 shareholders meeting, that even with a disclaimer, he felt that "'Song of the South' was just not appropriate in today's world." A petition to change Splash Mountain's theme went viral the same year and Disney announced plans to do so, noting the change had been in the works since 2019.The ride's replacement, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, is set to open in 2024 at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.It will continue the story started in Disney's beloved animated film "The Princess and the Frog."
WDW News Today
Unbelievable Fan-Made ‘Jurassic Park’ Game Drops Trailer Featuring Jurassic Park River Adventure
Creators of a Jurassic Park fan-made game have released an unbelievable reveal trailer that is sure to leave like-minded Jurassic Park fans hungry for more. Known on Twitter, YouTube, and Discord as Krenautican, the creator of “Jurassic Park Operations” says he began developing the game two years ago to capture the spirit of the original Jurassic Park movie, putting fans back on Isla Nublar to experience a new adventure.
WDW News Today
Entrance Archway With Enterprise Logo Installed at TRON Lightcycle Run in Magic Kingdom
A new archway has been installed near the entrance to TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom. The blue archway is at the front of the entrance canopy, beneath ceiling fans and signs featuring the lightcycle ride vehicles. The archway features the logo for Enterprise, the sponsor for the new...
Elite Daily
Avatar: The Way Of Water Easter Eggs At Disney World You Missed
A turtle crossing the road, your Uber delivery driver when you’re hungry, the traffic on the 101 in Los Angeles — these are also things that are surprisingly faster than waiting for the sequel to Avatar. Fans of the 2009 film deserve a medal for having to wait 13 years to return to Pandora and continue the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Ney'tiri (Zoe Saldaña). Even though the movie is arriving in theaters Dec. 16, there have actually been Avatar: The Way of Water easter eggs at Disney World since Pandora — The World of Avatar opened in 2017.
WDW News Today
WATCH PARKSCENTER — The New Iger Era is Here, Magic Keys Came and Went, EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Begins!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, December 4th, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. So much has happened while we were away, catch up with the latest Disney Parks news on ParskcCenter!. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news...
