WDW News Today

First 2023 Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Voyage Sells Out

Though demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is falling, one early 2023 voyage has sold out. According to the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser website, the February 18 and 19, 2023 voyage is sold out. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be closed May 17 and 18, 2023. Discounts are being offered...
WDW News Today

Harmonious Nighttime Spectacular at EPCOT to Be Retired Before April 2023

“Harmonious” has been added to the list of offerings going away at the end of the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebration in My Disney Experience. We knew “Harmonious” would be replaced in 2023 with a 100 Years of Wonder nighttime spectacular, but no timeframe was provided. Its inclusion on the “Don’t Miss Your Chance to See” list indicates it may end with the 50th anniversary celebration on March 31, 2023.
WDW News Today

Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Haunted Mansion Series Arrives at Walt Disney World

Series 10 of the Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction collection features The Haunted Mansion. The limited-release series features an ear headband, a Mickey plush, a Disney Parks x Loungefly backpack, a pin, and a souvenir key. We first found The Haunted Mansion collection at the Creations Shop at EPCOT. Mickey...
WDW News Today

Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)

Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Mickey’s Most Political Correctness? Disney World Updates Cinderella Castle Stage Show to Remove Goofy Calling Donald A ‘Ding-a-Ling’

A line of dialogue from Goofy has been changed in “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration” during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom. “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration” debuted in 2016 and was performed at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party through 2019. The show and party then went on hiatus due to COVID-19, until returning in 2022. The line change premiered with the show’s 2022 return, the only significant update the show has seen since its debut.
WDW News Today

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood Will Not Require Advance Reservations

When Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood opens, it will not require advance reservations for entrance. The enclosed land will have a restricted capacity, but guests will be able to walk up and enter the land whenever they want as long as it is not at capacity. If it is at capacity, guests will be able to make a reservation to enter from the Universal Studios Hollywood app while inside the park, or by visiting a kiosk on the Lower Lot.
WDW News Today

Almost Two Weeks of Bonus Reservations Available to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders

Almost two weeks worth of bonus reservations are available to Walt Disney World Annual Passholders this December. Passholders are usually limited to just five Park Pass reservations, but on some dates, “bonus” reservations that don’t count toward the five are available. They are marked on the Park Pass calendar with yellow stars.
CBS Miami

Disney World's iconic Splash Mountain closing

ORLANDO – An iconic Disney ride is shutting down.According to a report from USA Today, Splash Mountain is set to close on January 23.The water ride is closing after being criticized for its idyllic portrayal of plantation life with its current Brer Rabbit story tied to the 1946 Disney film, "Song of the South." Disney CEO Bob Iger said at a March 2020 shareholders meeting, that even with a disclaimer, he felt that "'Song of the South' was just not appropriate in today's world." A petition to change Splash Mountain's theme went viral the same year and Disney announced plans to do so, noting the change had been in the works since 2019.The ride's replacement, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, is set to open in 2024 at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.It will continue the story started in Disney's beloved animated film "The Princess and the Frog."
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Unbelievable Fan-Made ‘Jurassic Park’ Game Drops Trailer Featuring Jurassic Park River Adventure

Creators of a Jurassic Park fan-made game have released an unbelievable reveal trailer that is sure to leave like-minded Jurassic Park fans hungry for more. Known on Twitter, YouTube, and Discord as Krenautican, the creator of “Jurassic Park Operations” says he began developing the game two years ago to capture the spirit of the original Jurassic Park movie, putting fans back on Isla Nublar to experience a new adventure.
Elite Daily

Avatar: The Way Of Water Easter Eggs At Disney World You Missed

A turtle crossing the road, your Uber delivery driver when you’re hungry, the traffic on the 101 in Los Angeles — these are also things that are surprisingly faster than waiting for the sequel to Avatar. Fans of the 2009 film deserve a medal for having to wait 13 years to return to Pandora and continue the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Ney'tiri (Zoe Saldaña). Even though the movie is arriving in theaters Dec. 16, there have actually been Avatar: The Way of Water easter eggs at Disney World since Pandora — The World of Avatar opened in 2017.
ORLANDO, FL

