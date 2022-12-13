Read full article on original website
Related
Authorities alerted to cyberbullying incident at Paso Robles school
Paso Robles police say a SnapChat incident earlier this week prompted an effort to educate students and parents of the dangers of social media use and cyberbullying.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sheriff’s Office and Pacific Pride Foundation Provide Naloxone Training to Inmates
Sheriff’s Office staff have partnered with Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) to provide naloxone training to inmates, beginning with the Northern Branch Jail. On Monday, December 12, 2022, over 90 inmates were trained by PPF on recognizing signs of an overdose as well as how and when to correctly administer naloxone. Sheriff’s Office staff also educated inmates on California's 911 Good Samaritan law. The goal of this training is to increase awareness of the dangers of opioids and opioid overdose, increase lifesaving overdose intervention and decrease overdose deaths, both in our custody facilities as well as in our communities.
calcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara County deputies arrest suspects over contraband at the jail
Following a string of overdoses at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria, several individuals have been arrested for attempting to bring illegal substances into the facility, sheriff’s officials say. [KSBY]. Additionally, several contracted commissary workers were recently banned from the Northern Branch Jail for security...
Lompoc man pleads guilty to 2017 Easter Sunday Orcutt homicide
Former Lompoc resident Jorge Tovar Fernandez pleads guilty to the April 2017 first-degree murder of Elyse Marie Erwin, according to the Santa Barbara District Attorney's Office. The post Lompoc man pleads guilty to 2017 Easter Sunday Orcutt homicide appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com
Assault in Atascadero 12.15.2022
Yesterday afternoon, Atascadero police responded to allegations of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 6500 block of Morro Road. A man had reportedly picked up a 2 x 4 and unlawfully entered an abandoned building. Police officers and sheriff’s deputies surrounded the building, but the suspect refused to communicate with officers.
Christmas comes early for crowd of happy kids as Sheriff’s Office gives away 250 bikes
“It’s about giving back to the children and making sure that they have something for Christmas,” a sheriff’s lieutenant said.
Noozhawk
Los Angeles Woman Sentenced to Prison for Highway Shooting in Santa Maria in 2020
A Los Angeles woman whose shooting spree snarled traffic on Highway 101 in Santa Maria two years ago has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison after changing her plea in Santa Barbara County Superior Court. Chappinette Lelani Martin, 35, initially faced nine felony charges for the November 2020...
CHP, Children's Resource Network collecting toys, clothes for kids in need
The California Highway Patrol is teaming up with a local organization to give back to kids in need this holiday season.
Program allows free overnight RV parking in SLO County. What could change?
The program “does bring in money,” one local property owner said, but critics foresee problems.
New Grover Beach temporary emergency housing facility for homeless close to opening
A long-planned temporary emergency housing facility for people battling homelessness is set to open within a few days in Grover Beach. The post New Grover Beach temporary emergency housing facility for homeless close to opening appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Driver crashes into fire hydrant in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire officials and California Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash in Santa Maria Wednesday.
Several people arrested, commissary workers banned from Northern Branch Jail
Following recent overdose incidents at the County of Santa Barbara's Northern Branch Jail, sheriff's deputies have arrested several people for trying to bring illegal substances into the facility.
Annual Tamale Festival returns to Atascadero Jan. 14
Event includes tamale vendors, musical entertainment, contests, shopping, and more. – Atascadero’s 7th Annual Tamale Festival will return on Jan. 14. Attendees can expect over 20 tamale vendors from across California offering a variety of tamales for purchase including gourmet, traditional to sweet tamales. Entertainment will include Emcee Francisco...
Developer of failed SLO bowling alley project convicted of fraud over fundraising efforts
Jeremy Pemberton’s theft crimes totaled more than $500,000, a San Luis Obispo jury found.
Red Light Roundup 12/05 – 12/11/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. December 06, 2022. 00:44— Sean Edward...
Police identify driver in crash that killed San Luis Obispo couple
San Luis Obispo police have released the name of the driver who investigators say struck and killed a couple and their dog on Sacramento Drive last month.
SLO Police identify 24-year-old person of interest in November couple and dog deaths
A 24-year-old person of interest has been identified by the San Luis Obispo Police Department in the shocking deaths of SLO couple Matthew Chachere and Jennifer Besser, and their dog. The post SLO Police identify 24-year-old person of interest in November couple and dog deaths appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Jury finds SLO developer guilty of fraud and theft
A jury found a local developer guilty of two counts of securities fraud, one count of financial elder abuse, and two counts of grand theft related to his attempt to garner investors for a proposed bowling alley and bar in San Luis Obispo, the SLO County District Attorney announced Wednesday.
Preparing for the next storm or local emergency
"One of the biggest things we recommend is creating a preparedness kit. A 72 hour kit making sure everyone in your household can be self-sufficient for at least three days."
syvnews.com
Lompoc Police Chief Mariani announces Dec. 31 retirement
Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani has announced his retirement after seven years of serving the local community. “I have enjoyed my time with the Lompoc Police Department, and am blessed and fortunate to have served with outstanding colleagues and for the wonderful Lompoc community,” Mariani said in a statement released by City officials Thursday.
