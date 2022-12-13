ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff’s Office and Pacific Pride Foundation Provide Naloxone Training to Inmates

Sheriff’s Office staff have partnered with Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) to provide naloxone training to inmates, beginning with the Northern Branch Jail. On Monday, December 12, 2022, over 90 inmates were trained by PPF on recognizing signs of an overdose as well as how and when to correctly administer naloxone. Sheriff’s Office staff also educated inmates on California's 911 Good Samaritan law. The goal of this training is to increase awareness of the dangers of opioids and opioid overdose, increase lifesaving overdose intervention and decrease overdose deaths, both in our custody facilities as well as in our communities.
Santa Barbara County deputies arrest suspects over contraband at the jail

Following a string of overdoses at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria, several individuals have been arrested for attempting to bring illegal substances into the facility, sheriff’s officials say. [KSBY]. Additionally, several contracted commissary workers were recently banned from the Northern Branch Jail for security...
Assault in Atascadero 12.15.2022

Yesterday afternoon, Atascadero police responded to allegations of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 6500 block of Morro Road. A man had reportedly picked up a 2 x 4 and unlawfully entered an abandoned building. Police officers and sheriff’s deputies surrounded the building, but the suspect refused to communicate with officers.
Annual Tamale Festival returns to Atascadero Jan. 14

Event includes tamale vendors, musical entertainment, contests, shopping, and more. – Atascadero’s 7th Annual Tamale Festival will return on Jan. 14. Attendees can expect over 20 tamale vendors from across California offering a variety of tamales for purchase including gourmet, traditional to sweet tamales. Entertainment will include Emcee Francisco...
Red Light Roundup 12/05 – 12/11/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. December 06, 2022. 00:44— Sean Edward...
Jury finds SLO developer guilty of fraud and theft

A jury found a local developer guilty of two counts of securities fraud, one count of financial elder abuse, and two counts of grand theft related to his attempt to garner investors for a proposed bowling alley and bar in San Luis Obispo, the SLO County District Attorney announced Wednesday.
Lompoc Police Chief Mariani announces Dec. 31 retirement

Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani has announced his retirement after seven years of serving the local community. “I have enjoyed my time with the Lompoc Police Department, and am blessed and fortunate to have served with outstanding colleagues and for the wonderful Lompoc community,” Mariani said in a statement released by City officials Thursday.
