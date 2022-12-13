Read full article on original website
Atascadero City Council 12.13.2022
Atascadero city council meets tonight at the rotunda. Tonight, mayor Heather Moreno, council members Susan Funk and Heather Newsom and treasurer Gere Sibbach, will be sworn in. The council will appoint a mayor pro tem for a two year term ending in December 2024, in case mayor Heather Moreno leaves...
Kenny Enny 12.15.2022
As a Marine Corps Colonel, Kenny Enny worked at the pentagon and ran the Monterey Defense Language Institute. He says it took just over 450 signatures to remove him from a seat on the Paso Robles school board. That’s after he was appointed to the board by elected trustees.
SLO Sheriff Bike Giveaway 12.13.2022
The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s department is conducting its annual bike giveaway this morning at the sheriff’s department. Since 1989, Sheriff’s Honor Farm inmates at the jail have refurbished bikes donated by the community to give to children in need. The giveaway gets underway at nine...
Assault in Atascadero 12.15.2022
Yesterday afternoon, Atascadero police responded to allegations of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 6500 block of Morro Road. A man had reportedly picked up a 2 x 4 and unlawfully entered an abandoned building. Police officers and sheriff’s deputies surrounded the building, but the suspect refused to communicate with officers.
Other Stories This Tuesday 12.13.2022
A large volume of treated sewage was released into Chorro Creek near the California Men’s Colony Sunday morning. An equipment malfunction at the state prison was caused by the heavy rain. You’re cautioned to stay out of the ocean until the sewage dissipates in Morro Bay. Highway 1...
Sound Off – Wed 12/14/2022 – Kenneth Enny & Mickey Sanders
Dick Mason from KPRL News hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Dick brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade. Sound...
Concert at the Mission San Miguel 12.15.2022
If you’re in the mood for Christmas music in a beautiful setting, there’s a concert tomorrow night at Mission San Miguel. You can also buy tickets if you go to the website for Symphony of the Vines. That’s: symphonyofthevines.org.
Victorian Teddy Bear Tea 12.14.2022
The weather has not been kind to those trying to celebrate the holidays in Paso Robles. At least, it didn’t cooperate with the Christmas Light Parade. But this Saturday, one of the great annual traditions will be conducted indoors. It’s the 32nd annual Victorian Teddy Bear Tea which will be conducted at the Park Ballroom from 2-4 Saturday.
