The weather has not been kind to those trying to celebrate the holidays in Paso Robles. At least, it didn’t cooperate with the Christmas Light Parade. But this Saturday, one of the great annual traditions will be conducted indoors. It’s the 32nd annual Victorian Teddy Bear Tea which will be conducted at the Park Ballroom from 2-4 Saturday.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO