After Tesla stock slide, Elon Musk is no longer richest person in the world, Forbes says

By Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Elon Musk is no longer the richest person in the world as Tesla stock continues to fall, according to Forbes .

The new Twitter CEO is now the second richest person in the world behind Bernard Arnault and family, who is the co-founder and CEO of the French conglomerate LVMH, according to Forbes' real-time billionaires list .

How much is Elon Musk worth?

Musk's net worth is currently at $178.6 billion. Before falling to second on the richest persons list, Musk was worth around $184 billion. He is still ahead of industrialist Gautam Adani, who is third with $134 billion.

Meanwhile, Arnault's net worth has risen to $188.6 billion.

Why did Elon Musk's net worth drop?

Musk's drop in net worth can be attributed to Tesla stock dropping by 6% on Monday, according to Nasdaq .

The drop follows a trend as Tesla stock has plummeted 58% since the beginning of the year. Axios reported Tesla investors have grown frustrated with Musk since taking over Twitter. In August, Musk sold nearly $7 billion worth of Tesla shares to get his finances in order ahead of his acquisition of Twitter.

What has Elon Musk said?

Much of it has come on Twitter.

A user tweeted at Musk on Monday asking about the suffering of Tesla investors and Musk responded with the mathematical equation for net present value , which takes into account present cash inflows and outflows.

Tesla remains the most valuable U.S. car company, according to the Associated Press.

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: After Tesla stock slide, Elon Musk is no longer richest person in the world, Forbes says

