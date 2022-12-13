Read full article on original website
What direction will Pennsylvania's infrastructure take down the road?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) - Infrastructure has been in the spotlight this year, both on the state and federal levels. CBS 21 News sat down with the Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation to discuss what developments the state saw this year and get a look into what changes remain ahead. “The infrastructure...
$3.9M available to fund security measures for churches, nonprofits in Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Governor Tom Wolf announced churches and nonprofit organizations will have access to $3.9 million to fund security enhancement projects due to hate crimes reported throughout the commonwealth. In a press release published Thursday, the governor said it was a shame it was necessary. "I'm proud...
PA Attorney General files suit against MV Realty over misleading Homeowner Benefit Program
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced a lawsuit against Florida-based MV Realty PBC, LLC and its founder, Amanda Zachman. The suit alleges that the defendants misled Pennsylvania consumers regarding the terms of the company’s so-called Homeowner Benefit Program and obtained mortgages on consumers’ homes without their knowledge.
Lancaster man convicted in 2020 deadly shooting after marijuana deal
EAST LAMPETER TWP., Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster County jury has found a man guilty in connection with a deadly shooting in East Lampeter Township in March of 2020. Joshua Luciano was convicted on homicide, aggravated assault, and carrying a firearm without a license charges among others on Thursday after several hours of deliberations. The four day retrial was ordered after a mistrial in November when the jury deadlocked.
PennDOT places vehicle restrictions on some Central PA roadways beginning Thursday morning
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — PennDOT has announced vehicle restrictions on some Central Pennsylvania roadways beginning at 6:00 AM on Thursday morning. According to officials, the Tier 1 restrictions will be in place on I-83, I-81, and I-283, which is the connector between Route 283/Turnpike and I-83. Officials with...
Office of Advocacy and Reform holds first in person conference to tackle trauma responses
The Office of Advocacy and Reform (OAR) held its first conference Thursday, looking at what the state of Pennsylvania needs to do to promote healing from trauma experiences. According to OAR executive director and child advocate, Maryann McEvoy, the conference brought experts and lawmakers together in an effort to reform Pennsylvania’s systems when it comes to crises and epidemics.
