Pennsylvania State

local21news.com

PA Attorney General files suit against MV Realty over misleading Homeowner Benefit Program

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced a lawsuit against Florida-based MV Realty PBC, LLC and its founder, Amanda Zachman. The suit alleges that the defendants misled Pennsylvania consumers regarding the terms of the company’s so-called Homeowner Benefit Program and obtained mortgages on consumers’ homes without their knowledge.
local21news.com

Lancaster man convicted in 2020 deadly shooting after marijuana deal

EAST LAMPETER TWP., Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster County jury has found a man guilty in connection with a deadly shooting in East Lampeter Township in March of 2020. Joshua Luciano was convicted on homicide, aggravated assault, and carrying a firearm without a license charges among others on Thursday after several hours of deliberations. The four day retrial was ordered after a mistrial in November when the jury deadlocked.
local21news.com

PennDOT places vehicle restrictions on some Central PA roadways beginning Thursday morning

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — PennDOT has announced vehicle restrictions on some Central Pennsylvania roadways beginning at 6:00 AM on Thursday morning. According to officials, the Tier 1 restrictions will be in place on I-83, I-81, and I-283, which is the connector between Route 283/Turnpike and I-83. Officials with...
local21news.com

Office of Advocacy and Reform holds first in person conference to tackle trauma responses

The Office of Advocacy and Reform (OAR) held its first conference Thursday, looking at what the state of Pennsylvania needs to do to promote healing from trauma experiences. According to OAR executive director and child advocate, Maryann McEvoy, the conference brought experts and lawmakers together in an effort to reform Pennsylvania’s systems when it comes to crises and epidemics.
