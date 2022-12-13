ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas announce their return to Sin City for three nights next year with Jonas Brothers: Live In Las Vegas

By Jarret Thomas Sackman For Dailymail.Com
 2 days ago

The Jonas Brothers have announced that they are returning to Sin City next year with three exclusive nights of their Jonas Brothers: Live In Las Vegas show.

The former teen idols, who are all married with young children these days, shared the big news with their fans over social media.

Joe, 33, Nick, 30, and Kevin, 35, posted a promotional image on Tuesday that showed the three of them posing on a highway in the middle of the Nevada desert, with the hazy Las Vegas strip on the horizon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06bwr7_0jhBTKmx00
Sin City return: The Jonas Brothers have announced that they are returning to Sin City next year with three exclusive nights of their Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas show. (From left to right) Joe, 33, Nick, 30, and Kevin, 35, posted a promotional image on Tuesday that showed the three of them posing on a highway with the hazy Las Vegas strip on the horizon

'We couldn't be more excited to start sharing everything we're planning for 2023 and 3 more shows in Vegas is the perfect way to kick things off,' declared the brothers, captioning their post.

'We're back at Dolby Live at Park MGM this February!! Presale starts tomorrow at 10 AM PT. Grab your tickets and we will see you there!'

'Yasssssssss,' commented one superfan.

'LET'S GET IT!!!!' wrote another follower.

But those sentiments paled in comparison to the overwhelming amount of comments begging the Jonas Brothers for an actual tour, specifically from their massive fanbase in Latin American.

'COME TO BRAZILLLLLLLL,' pleaded one fan, echoing the views of many others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQzQR_0jhBTKmx00
The brothers are back: 'We couldn't be more excited to start sharing everything we're planning for 2023 and 3 more shows in Vegas is the perfect way to kick things off,' declared the brothers, captioning their post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hSSiv_0jhBTKmx00
Better than ever: The S.O.S. singers just wrapped their Remember This Tour last year, which spanned 48 shows across North America to become one of the highest grossing tours of 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lFiOE_0jhBTKmx00

The S.O.S. singers just wrapped their Remember This Tour last year, which spanned 48 shows across North America to become one of the highest grossing tours of 2021.

That eleventh concert tour followed a 92-show blitz of performances throughout 2019 as their Happiness Begins Tour conquered North America and Europe.

The hitmaker's haven't done a full tour of Latin America since their 2010 heyday when The Jonas Brothers: Live in Concert experience rocked the continent.

Instead of another major tour, this recent spat of shows will take place on Presidents Day weekend, lighting up Las Vegas February 17, 18 and 19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ph5kB_0jhBTKmx00
Fast-forward to February: Instead of another major tour, this recent spat of shows will take place on Presidents Day weekend, lighting up Las Vegas February 17, 18 and 19

Since bursting onto the music scene in 2006 with their debut studio album, The Jonas Brothers have endured the ups and downs of teen stardom to become lasting entertainers.

Their most recent album, 2019's Happiness Begins, debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, building upon the massive success of their number one hit single that year called Sucker.

The brothers briefly broke up between 2010 and 2011 to pursue different solo projects that achieved varying degrees of success.

All three rockers have gone on to build thriving personal lives, even bringing a few A-list actresses into the family, such as Joe's wife Sophie Turner, 26, and Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra, 40.

'We all have families and live in different places,' Nick told People over the summer. 'We’re in a better spot now than we’ve ever been, and it’s a really fun season of discovering what the next chapter is going to look like.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lIVrs_0jhBTKmx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kdw01_0jhBTKmx00
Still stars: Since bursting onto the music scene in 2006 with their debut studio album, The Jonas Brothers have endured the ups and downs of teen stardom to become lasting entertainers with thriving personal lives

