Police investigate death after body found floating under Tampa bridge

An investigation is being conducted after Tampa Police Marine Units found a body under a bridge on Tuesday, according to a release.

Tampa PD said the body of a man was recovered floating under the Davis Island Bridge around 10 a.m. on Dec. 13. Detectives are working to identify the individual.

They also said that while there are no signs of foul play at the moment, the cause of death is still undetermined.

This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.