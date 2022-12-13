Read full article on original website
Ryan Murphy on Starting Error That Resulted in 50 Back World Title
SCM (25m) We saw an odd turn of events on Night 4 in Melbourne when right as the men’s 50 back final fired off, there was a 2nd beep at the start which signaled the competitors to stop. However, 5 of them swam the full 50 back, including Isaac Cooper (who went 22.49) and Ryan Murphy (initially touching behind Cooper).
Silver Medalist Claire Curzan Almost Scratched the 50 Back in Melbourne
SCM (25m) Just as she did last year at this same meet and this summer’s long course world championships, Claire Curzan is taking on a massive event schedule in Melbourne this week. Curzan already has 4 medals through 4 days at these championships, including a silver in the 50 back, an event Curzan nearly scratched because of her heavy event load.
U.S. Men Shatter SCM 4×200 Free Relay by Nearly Three Seconds in Melbourne
SCM (25m) GOLD: United States – 6:44.12 (World Record) The United States’ squad of Kieran Smith, Carson Foster, Trenton Julian, and Drew Kibler closed out tonight’s finals session at the 2022 SC World Championships in Melbourne by shattering the World Record in the men’s 4×200 free relay. The splits were phenomenal all-around, providing some life to the U.S. men’s team, which has been very up-and-down here in Melbourne this week.
2022 Short Course World Champs: Day 4 Finals Live Recap
SCM (25m) The fourth finals session of the 2022 SC World Champs will feature finals of the mixed 4×50 free relay, 200 breaststrokes, 50 backstrokes, 100 IMs, and the men’s 4×200 free relay. There will also be timed finals of the women’s 1500 free, as well as semifinals of the 50 freestyles.
Isaac Cooper Blasts New Australian, Oceanic 50 Backstroke Record with a 22.91
SCM (25m) In the men’s 50m backstroke prelims at the 2022 SC World Championships, Australian Isaac Cooper set a new National Record and Oceanic Record, swimming a time of 22.79 to qualify second for the semi-finals. With his performance, Cooper knocked almost two tenths of a second off of...
Kieran Smith: “I’ve never really been in this kind of form for a SCM competition”
SCM (25m) Kieran Smith showed his speed and endurance in the men’s 400 free, going out in 1:44 way ahead of the field and then holding on to win in 3:34.38, a new American Record. Smith relishes that he can solely focus on these world champs as opposed to years prior when he would rest for a mid-season meet for the NCAA before heading to worlds.
Australian Teams Smash Commonwealth, Oceanian Records In 200 Free Relay
SCM (25m) The third night of finals from Melbourne was capped off with a pair of tantalizing battles in the 200 freestyle relay, and both Australian teams delivered. Although the women’s team fell shy of victory, the quartet of Meg Harris (23.98), Madi Wilson (23.51), Mollie O’Callaghan (24.01) and Emma McKeon (22.73) combined to win the silver medal and crack the Commonwealth Record in a time of 1:34.23, also lowering the Oceanian and Australian Records in the process.
The King Is Back: Chad Le Clos On World Record Watch In 100 Fly
SCM (25m) Surprise surprise, the king is back. At the age of 30, after more than a decade of success at the highest level of the sport, Chad Le Clos swam the fastest 200 fly of his career on Thursday at the Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, reclaiming gold in the event for the first time since 2016.
Lani Pallister Breaks Own 800 Free Australian Record, #7 Performer All-Time
SCM (25m) During the second night of competition at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, Lani Pallister crushed her own Australian national record to win the women’s 800 freestyle final. 20-year-old Pallister touched the wall first in Melbourne with a time of 8:04.07, taking more than three seconds off...
Isaac Cooper Puts Up 22.52 50 Back World Junior Record, #3 Performer All-Time
SCM (25m) 18-year-old Isaac Cooper of Australia took the top seed of the men’s 100m backstroke, clocking a new World Junior Record in the process. Competing in tonight’s semi-final of the event at the 2022 Short Course World Championships, Cooper blasted a new lifetime best of 22.52. That easily overtook the previous WJR mark of 22.77 Russia’s Kliment Kolesnikov put on the books in 2018.
2022 Short Course World Champs: Day 2 Pick’em Contest Scoring Update
SCM (25m) This post contains the results from day two of the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, Australia. Here are the event winners from day 2:. Mixed 4×50 medley relay: United States – 1:35.15. Women’s 800 free: Lani Pallister – 8:04.07. Women’s 100 back:...
Steenbergen Takes On Tough 100 Free/100 IM Double And Impresses In Each
SCM (25m) Day three was a big one for the Dutch contingent at the 2022 Short Course World Championships as the nation wrangled up 4 medals on the night. In addition to the men’s and women’s 4x50m free relays each taking bronze, Tes Schouten captured 100m breast silver (1:03.90) while Marrit Steenbergen secured bronze in the women’s 100m freestyle.
Chad Le Clos: “I’ve Waited So Long For This Moment” (Day 3 Flash Quotes)
SCM (25m) After introducing us to Le Clos 2.0 during the World Cup, Chad Le Clos stormed home in the final of the men’s 200 butterfly at the Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, closing with a 55.78 back half to secure the gold medal. Le Clos’ winning time...
Julie Jensen Breaks Danish Record to Qualify 1st From 50 Back Prelims
SCM (25m) With only three athletes in attendance, Denmark has been quiet so far at this week’s World Championships, but their breakthrough came on Thursday in the women’s 50 backstroke heats when Julie Kepp Jensen qualified first in a new Danish Record of 25.85. That time broke her...
18-Year-Old Pan Zhanle Crushes Asian Record With 45.77 Swim In 100 Free Final
SCM (25m) Chinese sprinter Pan Zhanle obliterated the Asian Record in the final of the men’s 100 freestyle on Thursday at the 2022 Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, tying for sixth place in a time of 45.77. Pan’s time makes him the first Asian swimmer to dip under...
David Popovici Still Hates Short Course Despite WJR In 100 Free (Day 2 Flash Quotes)
SCM (25m) David Popovici found some success in the semi-finals of the men’s 100 freestyle on Wednesday at the Short Course World Championships, but he still hasn’t warmed up to the format. The 18-year-old Romanian set a new World Junior Record in a time of 45.91, qualifying him...
‘Chad Le Clos 2.0’ Produces Fastest SCM 200 Butterfly Of His Career
SCM (25m) South African Chad Le Clos‘ career resurgence continues, as the 30-year-old just put up the fastest SCM 200 butterfly of his career en route to gold. Stopping the clock in a time of 1:48.27, Le Clos dominated the men’s 200m fly field, beating out runners-up Daiya Seto of Japan and Noe Ponti of Switzerland by nearly a second. Seto settled for silver in 1:49.22 while Ponti rounded out the top 3 in 1:49.42 for bronze.
Daniel Wiffen Becomes First-Ever Irishman To Own European Record
SCM (25m) While many of the world’s biggest stars are competing at the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships, others are competing at national championships at home. Among them is the rapidly-improving freestyle ace Daniel Wiffen of Ireland, who just fired off the fastest 800m free of his career en route to a new European Record.
Rebecca Meder Clocks A 58.98 to Break Her Own African Record In The 100 IM
SCM (25m) In the semifinals of the women’s 100 IM, South Africa’s Rebecca Meder clocked a 58.98 to break her own African record. The previous record stood at 59.38, which she had set in the preliminaries of the event. Her best time heading into SC Worlds was a...
Aussie Crowd Draws Rave Reviews On Day 1 of SC World Championships (Flash Quotes)
SCM (25m) The Australian crowd was received with critical acclaim on the opening day of the Short Course World Championships in Melbourne, which are being held outdoors at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatics Centre. It is the first time a World Championship event has taken place on Australian soil since...
