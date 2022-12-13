SCM (25m) Kieran Smith showed his speed and endurance in the men’s 400 free, going out in 1:44 way ahead of the field and then holding on to win in 3:34.38, a new American Record. Smith relishes that he can solely focus on these world champs as opposed to years prior when he would rest for a mid-season meet for the NCAA before heading to worlds.

1 DAY AGO